Upholding democracy
We are at a crossroads.
Right now, the Electoral College system for presidential elections is excluding millions of votes across the country. We have the opportunity to take a step toward changing that by passing Proposition 113, which asks the voters of our state to approve of Colorado’s decision to join the National Popular Vote.
The National Popular Vote reforms the Electoral College so that every vote counts and the presidential candidate that wins the most votes wins the election. This is how elections should be in a democracy.
I am so excited about what the National Popular Vote will eventually do. For one thing, when my country chooses its president, I want my vote to count.
But there will be other benefits too. Instead of the candidates ignoring all but a few competitive swing states, they will have to campaign everywhere in order to win. Instead of millions of Americans like you and me losing our voices, every vote will count. And instead of second-place candidates winning the presidency, the candidate with the most votes will win, period.
We have the opportunity to help make these hopes a reality this fall. We’re at a crossroads. Let’s make sure we choose the right path.
I urge you to support every American’s right to a voice, and vote yes on Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote.
Aydia Caplan
Denver
_____________________________________
Truth and reputed truth
What a wealth of information this modern world has placed before our eyes, ears and fingertips. Of course, it’s not all true. And a great deal of this wordsmithing contains no validity and is presented solely to deceive and mislead us.
Politicians and salesmen have long had the reputation of saying whatever untruths we will swallow in order to get a vote or make a sale. Propagandists regularly use a policy of deception and distortion, to serve their own purposes to the point where the word propaganda, once used to mean “to disseminate information,” is now used disparagingly because it can indicate hidden intentions.
America does not require its citizens to tell each other the truth except in some instances spelled out by laws. Each of these laws must be specific as to when the truth must be told. But ideology salesmen and vote chasers can pretty much tell you whatever they think you will believe. They first cozy up with those who have lent their ears, friends, friends, friends.
They are just like all well meaning Americans, with a bit more information than most; only these stories can be inaccurate or wildly distorted to achieve their desired emotional response from we well meaning Americans, since we know not yet the truth of this new news. They will tell us they are always right, and seem a source of knowledge about their particular story of the moment.
But then the narrative shifts and we are advised my friends, about how the figures of his discussion are not just incorrect; but that they are the ones deceiving us, and because of their manipulation we are justified in our hatred of these, malicious Americans. It is much harder to forgive these accused liars than someone who merely gets it wrong. And so we give these new found enemies no quarter.
Then it becomes known our information was wrong or wildly exaggerated. We can still hate these accused Americans because they will still usurp our principles if our guard is lowered, so we are told, friends, friends, friends. There can be no forgiving, our propagandist assures us of that; while he molds our precepts to his liking. And we think we are defending America. And yet, we must realize that what we want the truth to be and what the truth really is may be nothing similar.
But like a pandemic or wildly deteriorating weather situations, the truth will let us know what is fact and true. We can only recognize the truth and respond accordingly, if we will.
Hopefully in time to prevent disaster, friends.
Richard Allee
Florissant
_____________________________________
NOT Bored with The Courier
I wanted to respond to Diane Vulcan’s distress over the news she reads in The Courier Extra by stating that it has been refreshing for many of Teller County’s residents to see more broadly representative reporting and articles.
I also would like to express that I have appreciated the voices from other “less conservative” county residents, as, despite what many believe, there are a great number of broad-thinking people of various beliefs and values residing here.
Thank you for providing a representation of the breadth of Teller County and ensuring that your reporting isn’t solely reporting what part of the population would like most to hear. I wouldn’t object to more charming articles about bold ladies pushing boundaries and horizons as well, boobs out or not! You go girls!
Stephanie Merl
Woodland Park
_____________________________________
Re: COVID-19
Contrary to what some previous letters to the editor have stated, wearing face masks is a proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The World Health Organization, Yale University, and many others all agree.
We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of the virus. Instead, we have self-serving people who believe that they are invincible and that forcing them to wear a face mask is a violation of their rights. What about my rights? Must I die of this disease because of their hardheadedness and lack of compassion for others? If they take the virus home to their parents or grandparents who consequently die from it, will they feel any remorse? Maybe these individuals should obtain the news about the pandemic from a reliable source, and not from their friends on Facebook.
As an example of how bad this is, I went to a local paint store on Saturday. Not only was the clerk not wearing a mask, two painters walked in, neither wearing a mask. When the clerk saw me with my mask on she finally put a mask on, but never asked the painters to wear masks or to leave. I left without making a purchase. I called the manager today. When I explained what had happened he argued that it was not law but a governor’s mandate and he did not have to enforce it, and that he had customers who can’t wear face masks (I believe that “won’t” is the correct term). When I told him that his employees had the right to ask someone to leave their store, for any reason, he argued that he would not do that. When I commented on people with pre-existing conditions being at risk, he stated that was not his problem.
Isn’t it time that we all demonstrate some empathy for others, and stop being so self-absorbed?
Craig Haney
Woodland Park
