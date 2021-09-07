Re: Woodland Park Cemetery column
When ever there is a story of the history of the Woodland Park Cemetery, it should always be mentioned, at least in my opinion, that the Woodland Park Home Demonstration Club initiated, negotiated and facilitated the donation of the cemetery to the then town of Woodland Park by Laura Gilpin and Elizabeth Forster on June 4, 1940.
Elizabeth and Laura’s generosity and the steadfast objective of the ladies of the Home Demonstration Club should not be lost to time or the death of our Woodland Park old-timers.
Steve Plutt, Lake George
