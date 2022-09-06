Alzheimer’s disease is impacting more Colorado families than ever before
Alzheimer’s disease is impacting more Colorado families than ever before. However, it disproportionately affects older Black and Hispanic Americans versus older whites. Despite this, decades of Alzheimer’s research has not included sufficient numbers of Blacks or Hispanics to be representative of the U.S. population. This underrepresentation not only hinders research, but also restricts knowledge of how an approved therapy or diagnostic may affect the populations most likely to need it.
Fortunately, a solution to this problem is pending in Congress — the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act. This bipartisan legislation would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff, and reducing participation burden, among other initiatives. The ENACT Act would create a path to better Alzheimer’s care for all of us and address shortcomings in the way research and care is currently being delivered to underrepresented communities.
I join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking U.S. senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Congressmen Joe Neguse and Jason Crow for cosponsoring this important legislation already. I hope that U.S. representatives Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert will join them soon.
If your family is struggling with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, we can help! Contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
RoseMary Jaramillo, Regional Director, Central and Southern Colorado, Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Cripple Creek City Council recall
Concerned citizens and small business owners in Cripple Creek have certified recall petitions to recall two City Councilmen, Mark Green and Charles Solomone, who are not supporting our interests. We want our elected officials to treat us with respect and represent our concerns. Bring back city-sponsored special events and quit squandering Historic Preservation money. Look for our paid political ad in the Sept. 14 edition of the Pikes Peak Courier to get information on where petition circulators can be contacted.
Steve Zoellner, Citizens Recall Coalition, Cripple Creek
