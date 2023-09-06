Bryant: Fostering transparency, or gaslighting the public?

My recent guest column entitled “Barkley, Bryant and Knott are the Union’s Candidates” drew a quick rebuttal from candidate Seth Bryant, in which he clamors to disassociate himself and his two running mates from the teachers’ union. Interestingly enough, Seth’s rebuttal further reveals why this slate of candidates is not a good fit for the voters of WPSD RE-2 School District:

• Seth reveals that his running mate, Keegan Barkley, changed her voter affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated days before or after declaring candidacy. Coincidently, this candidate also scrubbed her social media accounts of any political references shortly before declaring as well. Apparently even Ms. Barkley is aware that being a Democrat in a county that votes overwhelmingly conservative is not ideal. This is why this slate so desperately wants the voters to believe (despite evidence to the contrary) that they are conservative, or even moderate.

• In his rebuttal, ironically entitled “Fostering Transparency,” Bryant desperately tries to convince the reader that gaining access to the union’s canvassing and communication tool is as benign as accepting cookies for a hosted event. Does he really expect the voters of Woodland Park to believe that the teachers’ union, which has lobbied for some of the most destructive policies in education today, would provide their election canvassing and communications tool to candidates that wouldn’t represent their interests once elected?

What fact is still clear after the dust of rebuttal and counter rebuttal settles? Barkley, Bryant and Knott are the union’s candidates.

Jameson Dion, Woodland Park

• • •

Rally is patriotic, not a nuisance

In response to the letter to the editor “Motorcycle Menace” by Julie Jabaay, I would like to respond. Every year there are millions of people that honor our veterans and active-duty personnel. We realize that our freedom is not an entitlement. It is earned by the blood and death of our warriors.

The parade is approved and monitored by our law enforcement officers. The people that ride in this event are not the only patriots that appreciate the service of our military branches. There are also hundreds of patriots that line the roads and show their support for the people that serve this country. One road is shut down so that we can get out of Woodland Park. Every other road in this town is open and easily accessible. In the event of an emergency, these bikers would be off the road immediately.

Your letter was not only a selfish and disgusting display of entitlement, it was a slap in the face to every member of our military. I salute our military and every single patriot that appreciates the sacrifices they make. I’m an Army veteran and proud of it as well as a yearly motorcycle rally participant.

Julie Reith, Woodland Park

• • •

Grassroots support for school board candidates

Which candidates are the choice of the parents and taxpayers in Teller County for the RE-2 school board? Interesting question. Looking at each of the candidates’ publicly available contributions, Barkley, Bryant and Knott each have over a hundred local donors while the incumbents have just a handful. Events put on by Barkley, Bryant and Knott are wildly successful with turnout from community members from across all walks of life…a nice representation of our community. Collectively, the new candidates have raised over $30K, mostly from local parents and taxpayers. What an impressive grassroots effort for three parents wanting to remove partisan politics from the school board.

Looking at all the candidates’ data, the incumbents appear to be beholden to a small group of big money donors while Barkley, Bryant and Knott appear to be beholden to the families and taxpayers of the Woodland Park School District as a whole. What’s also interesting is the number of teachers that feel safe to have their contributions publicly reported for the incumbents. Begs the question, would there be more teacher donations to Barkley, Bryant and Knott if there was no gag order or concern about retribution if the incumbents win in November? Who do you think represents our community more? The choice seems clear to me.

Elizabeth Douglass, Florissant

• • •

Big omission

I want to believe Seth Bryant but his words do not ring true. Calling the Teachers Union support he, Barkley and Knott received in his column a “website login” while leaving out the Teachers Union also supplied him and the other candidates “platform vans to perform canvassing and communications scoping” is a big omission. Who helped him knock on doors in those Teacher Union supplied vans?

The Teacher Unions in this country kept our children out of school during Covid 19, and wasted years of their education on indoctrination efforts.

They’re one organization I would not want support from if I were running for school board as a conservative, but he and the other 2 have accepted their help anyhow.

Marvin Logan, Woodland Park

• • •

Why was Platten dismissed?

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Mark Platten, director of the Colorado State Extension in Teller County was terminated. He is still employed by Colorado State University.

His duties in the county were to direct, coordinate and implement CSU Extension programs. Some of the programs are 4H, Master Gardeners, Native Plant Master and public information on radon. He also worked with local community entities such as The Harvest Center, the Greenhouse Tour and the Firewise Open House.

As a resident of Teller County for the last 30 years and a volunteer for CSU Extension for the last 28 years, I would like to know the reason for Mark Platten’s dismissal. His record of community service is well known.

Would the county administrator and county commissioners care to divulge or explain this action? Many, many people are truly appalled by your decision. Why?

Marie Bartol, Woodland Park

