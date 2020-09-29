Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council
I have known Catherine since we were in Mrs. Lane’s 4th grade class, at James Madison Elementary in Colorado Springs. We were friends and classmates all through our junior high and high school years — enjoying all kinds of activities: birthday parties, football games, science classes, and so much more. After graduating from General William Mitchell High School, we went our separate ways, only to have life bring us back together seventeen years later in Woodland Park — a small world story at its finest.
As a 19-year resident, she loves the city of Woodland Park and has been a vocal citizen for 10-plus years, attending planning commission and city council meetings on a regular basis. Her passion, dedication and love for Woodland Park are obvious to anyone who knows her. She wears her heart on her sleeve and will be a great asset to all citizens, the City of Woodland Park and our City Council. She has no hidden and/or apparent agendas — pretty refreshing if I do say so myself.
Her common sense, respect for others and integrity will not only benefit our City, but our citizens and businesses alike. Please support and elect her to represent our little paradise we call home and keep Woodland Park, Woodland Park.
VOTE Catherine Nakai for City Council.
Paula Levy
Woodland Park
_______________________________________
Response to Sept. 2 letter from Jennifer Medina
In this echoing of a letter attacking the journalistic integrity of The Courier, Ms. Medina cites her nurse qualifications. I find it odd that in doing so, she says masks are ineffective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Only every major medical organization in the world disagrees with her. To paraphrase the CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, a mask may be even MORE effective in prevention than an eventual vaccine.
Then Ms. Medina has an issue with the CDC being mentioned as a source for medical information, saying “Why did she cite the CDC with no mention of this organization being the private organization it is with multiple financial conflicts of interest?” Where to begin? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta, is an agency inside of the Department of Health and Human Services. It is a US government agency, not a private one. As a government agency, funded by the American people, it HAS NO financial conflicts of interest.
Why a nurse does not know that is puzzling, but it seriously undermines her pointed assertions about their mission and conclusions.
The rest of her assertions are not much more interesting, however, but her attack on mail-in voting is. As Coloradans we know mail-in voting is successful, secure and preferable. Saying that it has a “fraudulent voting history” is rather laughable, especially since the data is pretty obviously clear: fraudulent mail-in voting is not really a thing, especially not in numbers to sway an election for dog catcher, let alone the presidency or any other major office.
This letter, while demanding attention because of her qualifications, is short on facts and reads like it was written by Donald Trump: claiming knowledge that is not evident and complaining about media bias.
I’d suggest a greater effort to understand the issues one feels compelled to write to the local paper about, especially when trying to put oneself up as an expert.
Michael Eaton
Divide
_______________________________________
Re: Sept. 16 Mary Crade guest column
I am a new resident of Woodland Park. I have been reading The Courier to get a sense of the community. This last issue I read the guest column by Mary Crade titled “I am a patriot, and I am heartbroken by what I see,” and I wanted to reach out to Mary and thank her for this.
She missed nothing, every concern she details I share with her, every concern she mentions hurts to see happening in America. This country was born out of a great experiment of democracy, a country ruled not by monarchs or dictators, but by the people of that nation. That is the question we are facing now, do we continue to work toward that mission, do we still believe in it?
For me, the values we share are greater than our perceived differences. I see a nation struggling to become what we all want for ourselves and each other, to continue making a world that works for us all.
Thank you Mary, for letting me see the heart of this community.
Julie Crego
Woodland Park
_______________________________________
Another response to Crade column
I applaud Mary Crade for her passionate and thoughtful guest column of Sept. 16. I too am a patriot. I love this country. I love this state. My great-grandparents were immigrants and settlers to Colorado in the 1800s and are buried in Denver.
I believe in freedom of thought based in reality. I do not promote conspiracy theories. I believe in grace, kindness and facts. What do I want? A conversation, but not to be told to leave my state because I disagree with your position. I am a democrat. You may not be. I can still care about your well-being.
Darlene Schmurr-Stewart
Woodland Park
_______________________________________
Nakai for Woodland Park
Sadly the divisiveness that permeates our national and state politics has invaded our beloved Woodland Park. Your City Council currently has six members and divisiveness reigns on almost every single issue. Three Councilmembers are trying to preserve the Woodland Park we love and three are trying to destroy it. In this upcoming November election we need to make sure we elect the candidate that will do the best to preserve the Woodland Park that we love. That candidate is Catherine Nakai.
Ms. Nakai has lived in Colorado since she was 13 months old and she has been a citizen of the city of Woodland Park for 19 years. She knows Woodland Park! She serves on the City’s Board of Adjustment helping guide our City decision makers. She also volunteered to work with the Planning Commission on a unique project and just finished that year-long effort. She knew she wanted to learn more about our City’s governance so she enrolled in and graduated from the City of Woodland Park Citizens Academy earlier this year.
Ms. Nakai and I worked on some tough issues that would challenge most relationships. The key to our discussions was that we always treated each other with great respect. Respectful discussion isn’t something that some of our Council members understand. Catherine can help them achieve that.
Ms. Nakai’s campaign slogan is “WP=WP, Keep Woodland Park Woodland Park”. Now please don’t misinterpret this to mean that Catherine is anti-growth or for stagnation. Catherine is in favor of well-planned, well-executed growth, what we’ve always done well. “WP=WP”!
Ms. Nakai wants to make sure that your City government continues to provide the high level of service to which you are accustomed. “Keep Woodland Park Woodland Park”! Great quality in a timely manner sets us apart from other cities. From snow plowing, police response, repairing water breaks, to permit processing, Catherine wants to keep those services excellent. There are three members of Council who are more concerned with ill-conceived budget cuts than they are with providing services. Do not be fooled by their smooth talk and veiled promises to keep service levels high.
Vote for Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council. “WP=WP, Keep Woodland Park Woodland Park”.
Please share this note with your Woodland Park friends. Please contact me if you have questions or if you would like a campaign sign in your yard or business. I’ll deliver, install, and pick up after the election.
David Buttery
Woodland Park
_______________________________________
Re: Nakai for Woodland Park
Please read David Buttery’s endorsement above of Catherine Nakai for City Council. I wholeheartedly confirm David’s view of how our local governing body has become abysmally dysfunctional as a result of our last local election. More than ever in all my time here, the future stability of the City government hinges on a pivotal forthcoming election.
Please vote responsibly to help insure that the character of Woodland Park is not undermined by the personal agendas of a handful of City Councilmembers who clearly do not have our best interests in mind.
Elect Catherine Nakai to restore smart governance to our city!
Thanks for supporting a functional future for Woodland Park by helping elect Catherine Nakai on November 3.
Steve Randolph
Woodland Park
_______________________________________
Vote for Amendment 77
Like others in Colorado, I received the Ballot Information booklet that described Amendment 77 that allows voters in gaming communities — Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City — to approve casino bet limits. The argument “for” Amendment 77 is that voters in these communities to make decisions that are best for their communities.
What most people don’t know, however, is that ALL residents of Teller and Gilpin counties are prohibited by Colorado statutes from being appointed to the Gaming Commission that regulates casinos. The statute is clearly unconstitutional under 14th Amendment (“No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”) as it denies residents of Teller and Gilpin counties the right to serve on the Gaming Commission that regulates the largest industry in their counties. Since the Gaming Commission sets the gaming tax, prohibiting Teller and Gilpin residents from sitting on the Gaming Commission is essentially taxation without representation.
An attempt was made to change the statute in 2009. It passed both houses of the Colorado General Assembly nearly unanimously, but Governor Ritter (Democrat) vetoed the bill, arguing that allowing residents of Gilpin or Teller counties to sit on the Gaming Commission could introduce elements of corruption to the Commission. It was one of the only vetoes he cast.
In the interim since 2009, none of Teller county’s elected officials, who claim to represent Teller County residents, have made an serious effort to change this unconstitutional law. So much for their oath to defend the Constitution. I guess that they agree with former Colorado governor Bill Ritter and will oppose Amendment 77.
Mark Sievers
Cripple Creek
_______________________________________
Editor’s note: The Courier will not publish any political endorsement letters beyond the Oct. 21 edition. The deadline to submit such letters is Tuesday, Oct. 13. This gives this forum a “breather” prior to the Nov. 3 election. Also, please VOTE.
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.