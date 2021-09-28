Patriot or terrorist?
There is rising outrage over vaccine and mask mandates. Some say that vaccines and masks “infringe upon my personal rights.” They are outraged by mask/vaccine mandates that reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. They won’t embrace the rationale that these mandates are intended to protect the public health and reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and even death from COVID-19.
Using the same flawed thinking, why not: speed in a school zone, not vaccinate your child against polio or measles, or disable your smoke detectors? While all are choices, the possible outcomes could be illegal and possibly deadly.
When someone goes out in public without a mask or a vaccination, they are in essence putting themselves and others at risk. They put their spouse, their children, their grandparents, their neighbor, the stranger in the check-out line at risk of infection.
TSA screenings of airline passengers are accepted as protection from terrorists. Not masking or getting vaccinated is similar to a terrorist bombing. The outcome (injuries/infection or death) is the same.
Law enforcement is here to protect us from criminal activity, healthcare experts to protect us from ourselves. The COVID threat to the any country is much more deadly than any terrorist threat, and easier to contain and win. Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is not a political issue. By not complying these “patriots” are no better, and may be worse, than a terrorist.
JB Ferguson, Florissant
Why aren’t churches taxed?
The primary reason that churches are not taxed is that our Founding Fathers knew that all government is inherently evil.
The first guarantee in the First Amendment is: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Whatever government taxes, government controls. Our Founders did not want our churches controlled by an evil government.
Like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Castro and every other petty dictator, Communists admit that their biggest fear is religion especially Christianity which teaches the exact opposite of the Marxist Death cult.
Christianity teaches love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and gentleness.
Communism teaches hate, fear, conflict, intolerance, squalor, wickedness, atheism and brutality.
People flee Communism seeking freedom, but who seeks sanctuary in Communist countries?
Yes, we Christians are flawed and sinful, but our standards are high and noble. Although we fall short, we reach high.
A church’s job is to moderate and guide government. We have fallen short over the past 100 years, but now you have awakened us to the dangers you inspire, and we are ready to fight your Goliath with a small stone and God’s good aim.
Churches are not taxed so that we stand on equal footing with government and therefore we cannot be silenced or intimidated.
Just as we tolerate your insane atheism you must tolerate our Godly worship.
We humbly ask you to join us in saving America, the last best hope for humanity in an evil world.
Keith McKim, Florissant
I notice Mr. Saunders only picked and expounded on the one (kind of) good thing that Uncle Joe has done for our country so far. He kisses our enemies butts and screws our people out of good jobs by closing the pipeline whilst opening our southern border letting in more people that we can’t support, allowing a real infrastructure bill (that would probably put millions of people to work) to be held hostage. Oh yeah, and then there’s the nightmare withdrawal from Afghanistan recently that put America’s credibility in the toilet. All this in just nine month’s time! Can’t wait to see what other “great” things he’ll do in the next three years for Mr. Saunders to kiss his (I’ll be polite) hand over.
C’mon pastor, be fair. There’s a reason his ratings are dipping lower & lower.
We had a saying in the army. One “Aw $#it.” cancels out a whole bunch of “Attaboys!” And it looks like he’s racking up a whole lot of the former.
Ed Oppermann, Florissant
Leave it to Texas … because they have morals!
As a “good old boy,” or “dumb ol’ country boy” as some would label me, I have a few simple thoughts on the subject of abortion after reading Greg Sauer’s letter in the Sept. 15 edition of the Pikes Peak Courier.
As a human, I find it morally unconscionable and inhuman that any person, irrespective of sex, would even consider the forceful dismemberment of a living human being by suction from the mother’s uterus. I also view chemical abortion with the same disgust. In my dumb ol’ world, murder is murder, whether it is called abortion, or defined as what it actually is, infanticide.
I suppose that because I believe in God, that also makes me mentally lacking or intellectually stunted by the “woke” standards of today. But my simple, deficient mind also believes God’s statement to Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you …” Consequently, I know that life begins at conception, as the immediate and spontaneous alteration of the human egg at the moment of fertilization confirms the “science” of life. Reports in numerous scientific publications and periodicals further confirm that premise when describing a “flash of light” being emitted from the egg at the moment it makes contact with the sperm, signaling the beginning of life! Waiting six-weeks, 12 weeks or until full term before aborting the child is still simply murder, and an abomination.
I wish I was smart enough to see why one “rule” is acceptable for a certain group, but not allowed for another. “My body, by choice” is a perfectly acceptable phrase for those that vociferously justify infanticide. Yet when others employ the phrase to object to forced injections with questionable, unapproved “vaccine,” it is an affront to the “woke,” proabortion group! Paradoxically, one side uses it to justify ending a life, while the other side refuses to be a member of the test subjects for a vaccine that contains aborted fetus cells, and has killed and disabled many. It is nothing less than one fancy phrase I learned at one of them institutions of higher learning: “situational ethics.”
But dumb ol’ me thought that was one of the responsibilities of parents. You know, like not letting your child carry a loaded weapon to school. Or, teaching them what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said about judging a person by their character and not their color. That seems to me a failure in parenting, not the law enforcement or the school system!
There is one thing I have notice about these folks’ supporting abortion: they are all alive! But what if their mothers had chosen to end their lives by employing one of the approved, but often excruciatingly painful, abortion options? “Well, I wouldn’t know anything now, would I?” is their usual, flippant answer. Yeah, I guess a “good ol’ boy” can’t argue with that fact because even now, they don’t know anything.
Buck Dugger, Woodland Park
