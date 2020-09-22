Response to Sept. 9 Caplan letter
Changing the way Colorado allocates its electoral votes for the President of the United States to the National Popular Vote would be exchanging one flawed system for an even worse one.
The founders of our country designed the electoral college system as protection for the less populous states from those with higher numbers. It balances the will of the majority of people with the rights of the individual states. The states choose how their electoral votes should be chosen. The “winner takes all” system is a poor representation of the people of any state, but allowing a national “winner takes all” would take away the voice of the “flyover states” — including Colorado — completely.
Rather than hand over elections to California and New York, why don’t we change our state system to one that represents Coloradans completely, and allows the Colorado electors to represent our collective will more accurately, and not just the majority? And encourage other states to do the same, so that all of their voices are heard? Should the cities, like Denver, control all of the electoral votes, when most of the state is rural? Should the cities in the heavily populated states, like California, Texas, Florida and New York, overrule the voices of farmers and ranchers in Idaho, Kansas — and Colorado?
Our government was designed as a republic, not as a democracy, for the very good reason that a true democracy is nothing more than mob rule, and has never lasted successfully in history. Before throwing away a very well-designed system of government, people should actually learn about it, about the people who put it together, and why they chose the systems that they did, the checks and balances which act to protect everyone.
I used to rail about the Electoral College. I used to think that the popular vote was the best way to choose the president. Then I learned about how our government was carefully designed, by thoughtful, well-educated people. I learned about why systems were chosen, and how they are supposed to work together to protect and promote the will of the people. (Hillsdale College (hillsdale.edu) has several free online courses about various aspects of government.)
The “establishment” fights change. After all, those in power got their power from the way things are now, and they will be loathe to give it up. It’s time for the people to — wisely, with education, research, and thoughtfulness — reestablish our rights, using the systems that are still in place to do so. Consider all the possible outcomes, and don’t allow knee-jerk responses to the status quo to make things worse. Proposition 113 is a step in the wrong direction.
Personally, I suspect the call for the National Popular Vote to not be a grassroots movement at all, but a strategic move on the part of those already in power to acquire more of it. It’s most certainly not what the founders of our country had in mind when they were creating a system of government designed to protect the rights of the people — ALL of the people. Every vote DOES matter — but it won’t if we move to a National Popular Vote.
Linda Lewis
Florissant
Another response to Caplan letter
In response to Aydia Caplan’s inaccurate and deceptive letter, I can only say that, with the exception of the “We are at a crossroads” statement, her entire premise is misleading and untruthful. Caplan, a big city liberal from Denver, invaded The Courier to promulgate the misrepresentations about Proposition 113. It would definitely ensure “that every vote counts,” except for smaller states and rural areas like Teller County. It is propaganda that our Founding Fathers foresaw and prevented with the Electoral College. It would render mute the voices of Teller County and similar rural areas and small states across the nation.
The Electoral College prevents the tyranny of the majority, gives an equal voice to the small states, preserves the concept of federalism and confirms that we are citizens of a representative democracy.
We deplorable citizens of the “flyover country” see the degradation and anarchy that is destroying the metropolises nationwide, and strongly denounce it. We want no part of it. Removing the Electoral College in favor of a popular vote would mean that California, Oregon, New York and other perimeter and coastal states would force their laws and regulations on rural, less populated states. That would wreak havoc and disaster for rural America! If you think the Boulder-Denver Coalition is bad, imagine a nation controlled by the cities that are now in flames at the hands of the infamous “peaceful protesters.” No, Proposition 113 is blatant attempt to shut up suburban and rural America! Do not let that happen. Vote AGAINST Prop 113!
Buck Dugger
Woodland Park
Corrections to Caplan’s letter
The USA is not a democracy. We are a Republic!
Our Founding Fathers absolutely despised democracies because democracy leads to tyranny. The genius of the Electoral College is that everyone is represented.
To oversimplify the Electoral College system, we must recognize that we are a group of separate, independent states united under a Federal Republic with a constitutional representative democracy.
In other words, within each state individuals democratically vote for their choice for president. Then each state through the Electoral College casts its vote for president. Therefore, each state has an equal, but separate voice in the election and states with large populations cannot dominate the process.
Each individual is represented within the state and each state is represented within the Republic.
The ultimate benefits from the Electoral College is that candidates must go to each state seeking their support and the majority cannot dominate the minority.
The USA is the first nation in history to combine democracy with a republic with a constitution with individual rights. The Electoral College ensures the safety of this system.
Keith McKim
Florissant
Craig Haney has been convinced that masks are “the proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Who should doubt the WHO, Yale University and others? What about the following statements out of an article in the New England Journal of Medicine (perspective article published on April 1 at NEJM.org) and a followup letter by the authors (published on June 3 at NEJM.org?)
We did state in the article that “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,” but as the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended this statement to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions within closed environments.
I don’t think going into a paint store and making a purchase qualifies as a sustained interaction within a closed environment. Nor does going into a grocery store or Walmart.
People can read what they want, believe what they want, mask if they have a need to show empathy for others, and feel disdain for those who choose not to mask. Their choice. But are conclusions by WHO, Yale, etc., regarding preventative mask wearing universally accepted? Hardly.
It was interesting to see Richard Allee’s “Truth and Reputed Truth” letter right next to Mr. Haney’s “RE:COVID-19” letter. Very appropriate.
Woody Graham
Guffey
Proposition 113
Do not be fooled about the popular vote vs. electoral college. Here is an example from the 2016 election:
There are 3,141 counties in the USA. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57.
In the five counties that encompass New York City, Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. Therefore these five counties alone would have accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country. These five counties comprise 319 square miles. The USA comprises 3,797,000 square miles. It would be extremely unfair to even suggest that the vote of those that encompass 319 square miles, should decide the president of the United States, This would cancel out the votes of those residing in the other 3,796,681 miles! Vote NO on Proposition 113!
Carol Roberts
Woodland Park
WPHS and COVID-19
I want to publicly express my gratitude and respect for the staff of Woodland Park School District, they are doing an amazing job.
Since moving here from the UK with our two young children a year ago, my wife and I have experienced first hand the dedication, compassion and skill of the staff of Columbine Elementary. Ms .Slocum and her team are a priceless asset to the community of Woodland Park.
Having a good friend who is on staff at Woodland Park High School, I know the long hours, sweat and tears that have been going into making this new school year possible. They are facing the challenges of COVID-19 head on and they, along with the whole community, will overcome.
I am sure that everyone in the community will want to join me in cheering them on and that those of faith will continue to uphold them in prayer. Bless them in Jesus name!
Andrew Wright
Woodland Park
