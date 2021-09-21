WPSD: Aspiring to mediocrity
An article entitled “Report shows students who stay in WPSD are thriving” was published in the Sept. 15 Courier. The article, which read like a publicity piece, was published suspiciously close to the upcoming school board election. It attempts to portray the WPSD as successful, thriving, even including a quote from a visiting professor: “Woodland Park High School is knocking it out of the park.” The reality is that WPHS is rated as a 3/10 on greatschools.org, the rating system featured on both Realtor.com and Zillow.com.
According to GreatSchools, WPHS students achieve lower SAT scores, AP course participation rates, college attendance, science scores, and lower teacher pay than the state average. The student population has decreased in recent years, as parents have elected to send their kids to Manitou, or other alternatives. The most alarming statistic may pertain to the mental health of our students. The annual Healthy Kids Survey uncovered that an alarming 18.7% of our students reported having thoughts of suicide.
The citizens of Woodland Park will get the opportunity to elect new school board members in an upcoming election — the first in 10 years. Four conservative candidates are running for board positions with a goal of improving the performance and mental health of the Woodland Park students: David Rusterholtz, Sue Patterson, David Illingworth and Gary Brovetto. It’s time to change leadership and improve the scholastic performance and happiness of our students.
Jameson Dion, Woodland Park
_______________________________
Authentic truth would be tremendous
The authentic truth is that the closest this country has ever come to being ruled by a fascist-like dictator, totalitarian-strong-man-loving “leader” was when the immediate past-president was in office. The specifics of this have been reported over and over for anyone with the least ability to think rationally to comprehend and understand.
The new revelation that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of U.S. military believed and thought he was compelled to take actions to prevent war with China due to the irrationality of that former president to remain in office is proof enough of who it was most threatening of a dictator-like takeover of our democratic republic. The fact we all saw with our own eyes of the former president’s attempt to cause an insurrection to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after the most legitimate election in U.S. history also proves that fact.
The claim that there is a socialist, or communist, or fascist dictatorship effort in France, Germany, England, Italy, Australia, Spain, and throughout Asia and South America, with the USA surely next, is irrationally absurd and is claimed with no evidence whatsoever — except that somehow the requiring or requesting that people wear face masks and get vaccinated against a 4.6 million worldwide killing virus, and 650,000-plus killed in the U.S. alone indicates such dictatorship actions. Brazil was included in this list, but left out here because everyone knows their president, Bolsonaro, is indeed a dictator-like totalitarian type, often compared to our former president, especially with how stupidly he has handled COVID. Getting vaccinated and wearing masks protects you and me — protects everyone.
No one even has a constitutional right to refuse a vaccine, as per the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against a man refusing to be vaccinated against smallpox in 1905 in Jacobson v Massachusetts, stating: “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own (liberty), whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.” Thus individual rights can be limited if a person is endangering another — which is essential in any civilized, law-based country.
This is a nation of laws not men and women — as is often quoted — nor a nation based on any one theological perspective of God. Our founders deeply understood the overwhelming problems of any nation ruled by those claiming some divine right established for them by God. They wanted no part of such ruling because that is almost always a claim made by dictators, totalitarians, fascists, kings, queen, sheiks, emperors and any other such.
The false, intentional lying scare-tactic of labeling everything as socialist, or communist with which one happens to disagree — the two are not the same — has been completely untrue for all the time it has been used in this country. It accomplishes nothing for the public good. It is time it stopped because it has no authentic truth whatsoever, and is the immoral, unethical claims made by those who refuse to accomplish the greater good for the greatest number. Authentic truth would be tremendous when stating opinion about dictators and totalitarians!
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, retired, Florissant
_______________________________
Re: Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S Constitution, Article III, Section 3, Clause 1: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.
In less than a year, our absolute buffoon of a Commander in Chief has single-handedly hamstrung the U.S. economic recovery, pissed away energy independence, capitulated to our major enemies, surrendered our southern border, and irreparably undermined any successes in Afghanistan while guaranteeing the inability to assess future threats originating from that region.
I could have pulled any three civilians off the street, and they would have come up with a better plan to execute the Afghanistan Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) abortion that the world had the displeasure of witnessing. Surrendering advantageous, defendable military air bases prior to evacuating civilians?…. leaving billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment, weapons, ammunition to the enemy without even an attempt to disable or destroy it?… and doing all of this mere weeks prior to the end of the fighting season in Afghanistan? These actions exemplify “adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort,” and he should be dealt with accordingly, for the traitor he is. Impeachment would be too kind, but would be a good start.
Tom Lowman, retired Army lieutenant colonel, Florissant
• • •
