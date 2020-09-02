As a young adult in Teller County ...
As a young adult who has lived in Woodland Park all my life, I find myself increasingly disheartened by the willingness of certain older residents to throw us under the bus and dismiss our words and politics on the basis of our mere age. It feels as though too often we’re discounted right from the start because some people feel as though the opinions of anyone under 30 are inherently uneducated, or we’re simply too young to have come to understand “how the world works.”
I’ve seen numerous comments and letters to the editor in this paper that seem to operate under the assumption that a newspaper publishing an opinion you disagree with is trying to tell you how to think, and to that I pose this question: why is it news when you agree, but propaganda when you don’t?
I understand that having your world view — things you have believed all your life — challenged, is difficult emotionally. It’s not easy to put aside your biases when the words of others instill a sense of righteous anger in you. You don’t have to agree with everything you read, but I implore you to at least listen with an open mind and heart, and realize that people having different experiences than you doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
Be a kind human.
Shannon Reinthaler
Woodland Park
Charis Bible College and COVID-19
I am grateful that you published the response from Charis Bible College leadership. It was needed, as there have been several inaccurate, misguided and misleading entries (mainly reader letters) in your newspaper in relation to this subject. Some of the views expressed have resorted to playing the “...if they are Christian” card, which is sad and unnecessarily judgmental when they are clearly not in possession of all the facts or firsthand experience. The Bible clearly warns about such judgmental expression, most obviously through Jesus’ teachings.
I also urge caution against focusing on the reporting of the number of cases of COVID-19. This is extremely unhelpful when addressing a virus that has such a high survival rate and serves to promote fear rather than hope, which is what our communities need. While it has been reported, some weeks ago now, that there has been a sharp increase in the number of cases in Teller County I am thankful to note that the number of deaths still remains at three. Nationally, of the 1.7% U.S. citizens who have contracted COVID-19. only 3.1% have died.
Having personally volunteered at the Summer Family Bible Conference (June 30-July 4), which is the event that has prompted the most controversy, I can testify that the precautions put in place by Charis Bible College staff and volunteers were second to none. This included screening and temperature checks of all those entering the premises and extremely rigorous cleaning/disinfecting regimes. In fact, the efforts made far exceeded many commercial operations I have witnessed where lack of basic hygiene (soap in restrooms, hand sanitizer dispensers that are actually operational and regular cleaning regimes in restrooms and entrance lobbies) seem commonplace, as long as people are wearing their ineffective masks! I am not aware of calls being placed on stores or restaurants to move their entire operations outside in the “perfect weather,” that tends to involve regular afternoon rainstorms!
Patricia Glatfelter points the finger at some mystery “singing event scheduled for August,” of which, to my knowledge, none was planned or is going ahead. Indeed numerous events at CBC have been canceled as in person events and been livestreamed online only, including the “Healing Is Here” (Aug. 11-14) conference that is traditionally the largest CBC event of the year.
I do know that many, many people have received healing through the ministry of CBC, including personal friends of mine from medically incurable and terminal illnesses. Both myself and my wife have received healing from longstanding health issues since attending CBC in Fall 2019. Perhaps we should all be focusing on these good news stories of lives transformed by the supernatural healing power of Jesus that CBC so clearly teaches and demonstrates. For those that want to do so the Healing Journeys stories are an excellent place to do so and are all available online at awmi.net/video/series/healing-journeys/
I moved to Woodland Park with my family from the U.K. specifically to attend CBC a year ago. The love and compassion we have witnessed and experienced as a family through the CBC community has been one of the most clear demonstrations of the life of Jesus in our lives to date. This love and compassion certainly extends to the local community in Teller County as well as globally. The multiple free events and raft of free materials made available by CBC is just an example of this and I urge you to take advantage of these if you have not done so already. The residents of Teller County have the privilege of having one of the most incredible bible colleges in the entire world on their doorstep, for which people travel to from all over the world, giving up everything to do so.
Andrew Wright
Woodland Park
Response to Aug. 19 Diane Vulcan letter
In response to Diane Vulcan, I must echo her sentiment that the editor of this paper seems to be a CNN mouthpiece.
Why did the editor spout her non-medical opinion regarding masks in a shaming rhetoric, (which as a nurse for over a decade and master’s degree disagree with the editor’s theory that masks are effective. Hundreds of not thousands of physicians and scientists worldwide also disagree with her non-medical point of view).
Why did she cite the CDC with no mention of this organization being the private organization it is with multiple financial conflicts of interest? Furthermore, why did she include no churches in Teller County in her church editorial?
Why did she only give one voice to the Black Lives Matter movement, not also bringing an equal voice as to the destruction the violence does not only in physical damage but also the philosophical dangers of the erroneous critical race theory which purports only the chiefest of victims may have a voice?
Why did she claim she has no idea why our president could have a problem with mail-in voting, yet not give space to mention the fraudulent voting history related to mail-in votes?
I am also concerned. The past several papers I immediately threw out. This paper indeed has become one-sided staunchly political. Where is the journalism of equal opportunity? Is thoughtful journalism dead?
Jennifer Medina, MSN, RN
Woodland Park
Another response to Aug. 19 Diane Vulcan letter
In complaining about The Courier, I find it interesting that Ms. Vulcan says, “we are all growing rather bored … Why not keep it local and fresh?” Who is “we”? I find The Courier quite local, and “freshness” is purely an opinion.
Mentioning “topless hiking” twice is curious. Personally, I found that article quite interesting, and very much applicable to the high country here in Teller. Reporting on issues citizens may have with law enforcement is very much “local.” Reporting this is not an attack on law enforcement.
Ms. Vulcan is right, the county is largely conservative — but that doesn’t mean we need to be coddled with safe stories or spun in some other specific way. It’s rather curious that she says, “we shut down when people try to infringe on our freedom of thought.” Ms. Vulcan, freedom of thought means that you should be open to the discussion of many ideas, and not run from anything that does not match your personal opinion. Hence the “freedom” part.
The Courier covers stories of newsworthy events, local politics, events and sports, and provides space to give an opinion. If that doesn’t always match your own, that’s OK. And the fact that this is provided free to you, it seems odd that you were agitated enough to write in that it doesn’t match your conservative viewpoint in the correct way. Open your eyes, listen to other views, read (or skip) articles in the paper, and move on with your day. Slice of mountain life stories like the topless hiking one may not appeal to you, but there are many others who read this free paper that may find such things refreshing details not found in our other media. This is part of enjoying OUR rural lifestyle.
Kudos to the editor for publishing a critical letter. I for one, disagree with that sentiment.
Michael Eaton
Divide
‘Bored with The Courier’
Unlike Diane Vulcan, I think The Courier has made some real improvements over the last few years. The paper has expanded its coverage of events and issues that affect all Teller County readers. As a result, I think more people are reading it, as shown by the increased diversity of opinion pieces — both letters to the editor and guest columns.
Perhaps Ms. Vulcan prefers the pseudo-America of FOX “news,” or some other stale media outlet that caters to the pseudo-conservatism, pseudo-patriotism, and pseudo-Christianity of the current batch of lookalike “Repuglican” politicians. Now, that’s boring!
I think Ms. Vulcan needs to get out more — to look around her and realize that, even in Teller County, many of us are fed up with an America where the rich keep hogging more than their share, where politicians see government as a game to be played for their own personal advantage, and where things that most civilized countries take for granted are sacrificed for the almighty dollar and the privilege it confers.
Carl R. Carnein
Florissant
Centennial Trail
We moved to Woodland Park two years ago and enjoy bicycling, even with all of the city’s hills. One of the areas we’ve biked is the Centennial Trail from Woodland Park north paralleling Highway 67 to CR 78. Up until the golf course, the trail is in good condition, but from that point, it’s a mess. I’m sure resurfacing it would be costly but wouldn’t it be worth it? That would be a huge positive for the residents of Teller County. I would also think the many campers at the South Meadows and Colorado Campgrounds would access it as they could bike into Woodland Park. Let’s seriously consider making this improvement.
Doug Petersen
Woodland Park
Both sides now
I have lived in Woodland Park for 34 years and have not as yet had an inclination to write a letter to the editor until now. This is in response to Diane Vulcan’s Aug. 19 letter to the editor.
I have read The Courier for years and in no way see that it is left leaning, or for that matter right leaning. The articles, stories and reporting reflect the events of Teller County, whatever they may be.
When I read that The Courier is “shifting in a direction that we are all bored with,” I wonder who the “all” is, since it is not me or the many other people that I know in Teller County. The Courier is reporting on what is going on in our county and not trying to change anyone’s belief system. I am amazed that people feel that their freedom of thought is somehow being infringed on when they are confronted with an article or story that disagrees with their point of view. In the United States we do not call this trying to alter the hearts and minds of its readers, we simply call it freedom of speech, and the readers are equally free to read the articles or choose not to read them.
I do believe that if The Courier were leaning left, it would not publish letters such as the one that followed Vulcan’s, which commented that this 100-year pandemic is a Chinese Communist COVID-19 farce. It would also not have published in the same issue the unconvincing letter from Andrew Wommack in defense of Charis Bible College’s recent events, a letter that Woodward and Bernstein would have called a “non-denial denial.”
It is comforting to live in a community where this free paper makes an effort to represent all of its readers and residents in a fair and honest way. Thank you to the Courier and to all of our residents who can see both sides now.
Judy Feeney
Woodland Park
