Pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act
September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Cassandra Walton
Colorado Springs
Response to Sept. 2 Wright letter
I love statistics as much as you do, Mr. Andrew Wright. You stated that only 1.7% of the U.S. population has contracted COVID-19 and only 3.1% have died from it. That seems to be your effort (weak) to marginalize a virus an order of magnitude more fatal than the seasonal flu.
I’d like to retort that roughly 11,000 people die from drunk driving per year here in the U.S. (per NHTSA). Out of 328 million people in the U.S. (2019 statistic), that’s only 0.003% of our population that dies. So by your logic (or lack thereof), drunk driving is not an issue and driving while intoxicated should be de-criminalized? Or just be overlooked as “not a big deal”?
No need to respond. “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable.”
Scott Etheridge
Florissant
I happen to see a bigger picture here. You see, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives The Courier the right to print any an all views that come to them, even if they’re not the ones you like.
There are other people here besides Republicans. Am I to understand that other views can’t be tolerated? I don’t like some things, but I don’t control the world, so I must accept hearing views that disagree with my own.
The point is, there are more views than ours. We may or may not agree, but we must accept the part that others do exist, and have the right to be heard. We don’t have to like them.
You are not the country, Ms. Vulcan, only part of it. We the people includes Conservatives, Liberals, Republicans, Democrats, whites, Blacks, browns and every other citizen of the United States, not to exclude those who don’t agree with your viewpoint.
I like The Courier.
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
Another response to Vulcan letter
I am most disturbed by Diane Vulcan’s letter. Why does she expect The Courier to acquiesce to her conservative version of “freedom of thought”?
I have lived in Woodland Park for over 40 years, and I now resent those who expect this newspaper to restrict its articles to those who solely acknowledge conservative beliefs.
Sufficient conservatism can be found on the editorial page of the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Marilee Passink
Woodland Park
Re: Aug. 19 article, “ICE detainees in Teller County Jail end hunger strike, ask to be deported”
It doesn’t sound like the detainees actually missed eating for three days. We also don’t know if they ate at the jail commissary. It’s hard to believe the food at the jail is “inedible.”
These men have broken the law by entering the U.S. illegally. That’s why they are being held until they can be sent back to their home country.
Jail isn’t supposed to be a hotel. The inmates are given food, warmth and a cot. That’s all they need or deserve.
I’m glad they’ve decided to return to their own country. Hopefully they won’t return — unless they do so legally.
Connie Chavez
Florissant
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.