Leave it to Texas
The good old boys in the Texas legislature saw fit to outlaw abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, when most women aren’t even aware that they’re pregnant. I say “good old boys” because these hyper-conservative, myopic yahoos are almost exclusively men, deciding for women what choices they can make.
These are the same people that rant against science and try to invoke Nazi Germany in their anti-vaccination protests. “My body, my choice” sounds like a pro-choice rallying cry. Nope, it’s what anti-vaxxers have on their protest signs. The hypocrisy is staggering, but nothing new for these misogynistic 21st-century fundamentalist Republicans.
Last week, they received a nod when the Supreme Court refused to stay the law from taking effect. (Susan Collins was astoundingly wrong about Brett Cavanaugh.) They’re pro-life but refuse to allow schools to mandate masks or even take common-sense measures like getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of a pandemic. Meanwhile hospitals fill up and deaths skyrocket.
They’re pro-life, but (in Texas, anyway) allow children to bring concealed-carry guns into schools. They’re pro-life, but provide financial incentives (bounties!) for citizens to turn in their neighbors if they dare to defy the anti-abortion decree.
The classic Republican position is to get the government out of peoples’ lives and pocketbooks and lifestyles. Except, not with abortion. Let’s see, they oppose vaccines, abortion, feminism, gay rights, race relations history … they sound just like the Taliban.
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
Re: Carbon pricing
Currently, Congress is working out policy details for inclusion in the budget reconciliation. Climate legislation is to be included in some form. Now is the time to push for the most efficient means to mitigate climate change: a price on carbon.
Today, 44 countries practice some method of national carbon pricing, in fact, of the world’s developed economies, only the U.S. and Australia do not have some form of a nationwide carbon fee. Our economic day of reckoning may come in 2023 when the E.U. plans to institute its carbon border adjustment. This component of carbon pricing taxes energy intensive imports from countries without a similar carbon price. Wouldn’t it make more sense to catch up with other forward thinking nations instead of being penalized?
In March, the American Petroleum Institute, our nation’s largest trade group for the oil and gas industry, endorsed carbon pricing as a preferable market based policy that will foster innovation and technological advances in the effort to mitigate climate change. According to the IMF, a carbon tax policy will grow the economy and increase employment.
The West is experiencing an ongoing historic drought, the lower Colorado river system is at forty percent capacity. Lakes Mead and Powell, on which millions of people depend on for water, are at record low capacity. In May, California’s budget proposal included two billion dollars, just for wildfire mitigation.
What are we waiting for?
Andrea Storrs, Divide
Abuse of tax exempt status of nonprofits needs to be thoroughly reviewed by Congress
Not-for-profit organizations contribute very little financially to the Teller County revenue stream, yet these NPOs receive emergency medical services, fire department services, street, sewer and water services, and police and sheriff services that we the real tax payers pay for.
In view of the recent political activities of these NPOs, I think their tax exempt status needs a thorough fiscal review.
The tax exempt status of NPOs is not protected by the constitution. It comes from legislation passed in the congress. Thus, it can be amended and corrected by Congress.
For example, in 1969 the Tax Reform Act created Section 501©(3) in the Internal Revenue Service Code. This Section has become a synonym for NPOs in today’s parlance. In 1976, Congress passed a bill that allowed 501©(3)’s to legally spend up to $1 million per year on lobbying. Thus, NPOs became politicized.
Today, the original intent of incentivizing monetary support for organizations like the Red Cross and the United Way has been besmirched. And in many instances, many of these nonprofits have become little more than a laundry for washing money given to politicians and political issue organizations. The original good intentions of the NPOs have been evermore abandoned.
Enormous sums of money are now raised by computer and the donors have little knowledge of how their donations are being spent.
To measure the financial worth of these NPOs check their Form 990’s at irs.gov. Also, check their Federal Election Commission Reports at fec.gov to determine what the foundations are donating to politicians and political issue organizations.
A thorough review of these nefarious activities is warranted right now and corrective action should be taken by the Congress to reestablish the original intent of tax exemption for charitable giving.
Ed Biersmith, Divide
A city without an urgent care facility is not a city
Why should we have to drive 30 miles to reach an urgent care facility? Don’t kid yourselves ... Woodland Park is not a city, but a glorified Town. No bus service, no train station, no airport — just lots of potholes. Try and attract an urgent care facility at least. There are lots of locations that could work!
David Adamson, Woodland Park
My take on what’s going on in Teller County and the world
Most of us in Teller County are aware of what’s happening in our country. But are you aware that what is happening in America is happening around the world?
Socialism, Communism, Facism or any other word that means dictatorships are trying to take over the governments around the world! It is a well organized, international threat to all freedom loving peoples. Our enemies want a one-world government that they can rule with an iron fist.
Our first line of defense is We The People, but they are not afraid of us. They are afraid of our second line of defense, our 2nd Amendment, our right to keep and bear arms and our right to protect our country from enemies, both foreign and domestic!
Government police in France, Germany, England, Italy, Australia, Spain, Brazil and throughout Asia and South America are using rubber batons and tear gas to control their people. People who do not want to wear face diapers or take the stab. They, we, want our freedoms restored!
Have you noticed that many people in these foreign countries are waving the American Flag and carrying our Constitution as their symbols of freedom?
They know that they will fail in their efforts and they are counting on us to stand to protect our freedoms and by doing so to protect them. We are that shining light on the hill that the Bible speaks of and by our example, we give them the hope and inspiration to fight to free themselves from tyranny.
There is no other country coming to save us, no other country where we or anyone can take refuge. We, Americans, are the last defense against an evil tyranny in this world.
We must save ourselves, FIRST! By doing so, we will save the world. But if we do not use the power we have, we will lose it. The power we have is the power of God.
No other country in the history of the world has based its foundation on the power of God-given rights, not government granted rights, but rights granted by the creator and ruler of the universe.
The key to God-given governance is self control. Another word for self-control is virtue. It is that internal mechanism that guides us in our daily lives.
Virtues do not come naturally to mankind. They have to be taught and learned. The Ten Commandments summarize what it means to be virtuous: Don’t make images of God; Don’t take God’s name in vain; Observe the Sabbath; Honor your parents; Don’t kill; Don’t commit adultery; Don’t steal; Don’t perjure yourself; Don’t covet another’s possessions or your neighbor’s wife.
Virtues are taught in the family, encouraged in our churches and protected by virtuous men in government. We need virtuous men to stand and lead. Men who know that a man’s role in life is to provide for and protect his family and by extension his country. Men, ready to die to defend their God given rights!
Will YOU stand? Will YOU lead?
We have examples of flawed, but virtuous men amongst us. Those leaders who profess to run for our school board because “Whoever controls education, controls the future.” Please God, let it be godly and virtuous men.
If we are not ruled and guided by a Holy GOD, we will be ruled and enslaved by evil men!
Keith McKim, Florissant
