Irresponsible journalism

Pat Hill’s latest article on the Braver Angels event displayed her lack of journalistic integrity and political bias. She wrote an anti-conservative school board hit piece after attending an event that was supposedly about building bridges, fostering positive communication among neighbors. Pat took the time to paint a very negative picture of the school board but omitted any information on the background of the organizers of the Braver Angels event. Organizers, Gail Gerig and Holly Sample are vocal critics of the current school board, but that wasn’t included. Where are the quotes from the people that don’t agree with this narrative? If Cassie and Mick were present, why weren’t they asked for comment? Also left out from the article, the only national news organization that has done hit pieces on our board is NBC. These propaganda pieces were facilitated by the usual group of board haters and recall organizers. I would bet my salary that there have been exponentially more people that choose not to move to Woodland Park in the previous 20 years because of our declining school district, than those that have called the Chamber of Commerce to complain.

Pat mentions the incumbent candidates have aligned themselves to Trump. Where is the proof of this? Signs on personal properties? Well, it should also be observed that most signs for the other candidates on personal properties don’t display an American Flag.

This article was full of fallacies, intentional omissions, and one-sided propaganda. Pat and the Courier should be embarrassed.

Jamie Dion, Woodland Park

• • •

Overpriced meals

A startling statistic popped up and it got my attention: Colorado leads the nation in restaurant inflation, with the average meal out in our state costing about $112! This is painfully obvious every time we go out to eat, especially as the number of affordable dining options continues to vanish in our state. Yet, surging costs do not just impact food prices. In fact, the overall inflation in Denver is the worst in the country. With costs soaring across our state, it’s clear we must take more steps to reprioritize affordability for Coloradans.

Thankfully, our state’s top enforcement officials have focused on this issue. For instance, the ongoing close review of the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger has offered a chance to make some real headway when it comes to driving down prices at the checkout counter. Limited competition and rising food/retail costs are real issues that deserve close attention.

I applaud these efforts by Attorney General Phil Weiser, whom I heard at a recent town hall meeting, and encourage him to continue to focus on these issues that truly matter to Coloradans, rather than getting caught up in distractions like the senseless lawsuits targeting big tech. Let’s fix Colorado first and return it to a beautiful, and affordable place for all.

Ann Rudolph Byrd, Divide

• • •

Thank you, Woodland Park

With 1,438 signatures, we expect another tremendously successful short-term rental petition to be deemed sufficient soon. This petition will assure Woodland Park voters, not special interests, will determine how to solve our short-term rental problems via a special election that will probably be set for December 5, 2023.

We need to remain vigilant because this will give special interests several months to provide even more misinformation like they have been doing for over the past two years to keep the citizens voice out of this decision.

Fortunately, it’s clear that Woodland Park citizens strongly support preserving the character of our neighborhoods and have not been swayed by misinformation from either our city council members, investors or anybody else who doesn’t support Our Citizens STR Ordinance.

The Preserving Neighborhood Character in Woodland Park, Inc. is not and has never been an anti-STR group as some like to call us. We support allowing the right types of short-term rentals in the right locations in our city. We have a commonsense approach to zoning – our residential neighborhoods are for residents and our commercial zoning districts are where commercial businesses belong.

Our message is simple; if you don’t want non-primary residence lodging businesses next door in your single family neighborhood, if you want to support our businesses with more available lodging for visitors in our commercial zones, vote with us in the upcoming special election.

Our neighborhoods are not for sale to short-term rental investors.

Jerry Penland, Woodland Park

• • •

Why public employee unions?

Message Several letters and considerable guest column space in the Courier have been devoted to teachers’ unions and the political swirl surrounding the Woodland Park School District.

A question that has not been raised is “Why do government employees need or want a union?” After all, government is supposed to be a benevolent entity that represents and serves the public interest, which includes the interests of government employees who are also committed to serving the public interest. Worker exploitation should not be possible if workers and employers have the same objectives. So then, why do government employees – cops, firefighters, and teachers – have unions?

Two possible disturbing answers arise.

First, government, in fact, may not be a benevolent entity, but rather is a malevolent entity fully capable of exploitation of its workers.

Second, unions are an expression a struggle over control of a government entity, a phenomenon that frequently occurs in socialist institutions. Who controls the means of production (education, police and fire services) is a focus of political struggle within socialist societies, and, unfortunately, we live in a socialist world.

Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters must be 250 words or less. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a firm limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at [email protected]. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.