Kudos to new traffic enforcement unit
Sheriff Jason Mikesell hosts quarterly meetings with representatives from all of Teller County’s subdivisions. I attended the most recent of these neighborhood briefings and was pleased to hear from the sheriff that TCSO is creating a Traffic Enforcement Unit. As I have been passed on county roads while driving the speed limit in a “No Passing Zone” and seen others run off the road by the same infraction, I believe increased traffic law enforcement will increase road safety and be revenue enhancing for Teller County.
It appears that few folks know what the actual speed limits are on the hundreds of miles of Teller County paved/dirt/gravel roads. I expect that a deputy with a radar device along Teller Road 3 or 11, or Lower Twin Rock Road could generate thousands of dollars in fines in just a few hours. In the process, the deputies will most likely come across quite a few expired or revoked driver’s licenses and a number of impaired drivers. “Broken Window” law enforcement indicates they will most likely pick up a handful of citizens with outstanding warrants, as scofflaws tend to scoff at all laws, including traffic laws.
While individuals who read “Letters to the Editor” are not the type to incur violations of any type, I do hope you will add your stamp of positive approval to this move by Sheriff Mikesell. I lost a dear friend to a careless driver who crossed the center line on Highway 24 last year. Speed and aggressive driving kills. Thanks, Sheriff Jason, for making this move to increase safety on Teller’s roadways. I believe me, my children, my neighbors, and all of Teller’s residents will be safer with every ticket your deputies write. I hope the county makes a lot of money from your traffic law enforcement.
Toni Moore, Florissant
He wants to appeal his detention?
A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words. So it is, with the picture you published recently of Robert Gieswein (“Woodland Park man charged for participation in Capitol riot intends to appeal pretrial detention,” Aug. 18 Courier), a participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Dressed in a tactical vest, helmet and camouflage fatigues, was he getting ready to parachute into war-torn Afghanistan? Nope, just a tourist visiting the Capitol. He claims he had no intention of committing violence. Well, of course he didn’t. He brought the baseball bat in case he got the opportunity to join a pick-up softball game and the pepper spray was his protection against those pesky and dangerous Washington, D.C. grizzly bears while on his routine tourist visit.
But why all the coy pretensions? Sane people know what happened and why. As if Gieswien’s previous statements about wanting to “keep Trump in” aren’t enough to show why he and the rest of the rabble were in D.C. and what their intentions were, just look at the thousands of hours of video, reams of documentary evidence and all the online rantings and bragging, listen to the testimonies of the Capitol police who defended the Capitol and our elected officials. Gieswein and the other Republican insurrectionists were there for one reason: To stop the democratic process and prevent the peaceful transition of power. These are federal crimes.
I have two words for Gieswein and his fellow anarchists: “federal prison.”
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.