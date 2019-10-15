Editor’s note: The following is a letter Merry Jo Larsen submitted to Mayor Neil Levy and Woodland Park City Countil on Sept. 22. Larsen requested it be printed as a letter to the editor.
The rest of the story on the City Council Liaison to DDA:
As chairman of the DDA, I reached out to Mayor Neil Levy, City Manager Darrin Tangeman, and City Attorney Jason Meyers with my concerns about (City councilwoman Kellie Case’s) ability to report accurate and unbiased information to the council regarding the DDA as liaison. I was informed those concerns needed to be addressed in an open DDA meeting. Kellie has an unfavorable opinion of the DDA as she expressed in her speech during Council meeting. I have concerns she will not convey the facts from the board, only her personal mind and her personal opinion. Her comments at Council support that concern.
Kellie refuses to take or return phone calls from me, Neil is aware of that. We would have had a discussion prior to the meeting to discuss her role. After disturbing e-mails, missing six meetings out of nine and refusal to take or return calls, communication is a concern.
At no time did the DDA demand or tell Council who to appoint as liaison, but rather respectfully requested one of three councilmen that has exhibited fair and unbiased opinion as well as knowledge regarding the intricate workings of the DDA. This is imperative due to the projects facing the DDA in moving forward with Woodland Station. The request was made in good faith as it will be necessary that the City and DDA work together to provide a quality project for the community. It is clear there is a personal agenda regarding Kellie and DDA as was stated by her in the newspaper as well as at the city council meeting. We requested a new liaison to maintain the professionalism and integrity of the DDA board to ensure a positive future.
Merry Jo Larsen, chair
Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority
From a disgruntled neighbor
For all of you Woodland Parkers and “A-rounders” who have elected to make South West Street a bypass around downtown, please read the following:
• The speed limit is 25 mph up to the dangerous blind curve traveling west and 30 mph after the curve.
• This is a residential area without sidewalks so children, residents and animals use this street daily.
When Highway 24 was converted into four lanes, the “powers that be” decided not to construct a safe bypass. This has proven to be a very unwise decision resulting in our current traffic congestion problems.
Neighbors around South West Street have repeatedly pled their case to City Council urging them to put stop signs on West Street at the corner of Shady Lane and Pine Ridge as well as putting a convex mirror on the blind curve. All to no avail. Our police have not made citing these speeders a priority either, resulting in a loss of income for the town.
I have lived on South West Street since 1988 and am disturbed by the irresponsible speeders making my walk a daredevil event.
Please slow down, pay attention to speed limits, look at what is happening around you and use Highway 24 as it was intended. I sincerely hope someone doesn’t have to die or be maimed for Woodland Park to act.
Linda Crawfis
Woodland Park