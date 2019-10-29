Thank you for allowing me to serve
I am very sad to say that after 34 years as a teacher — including 17 at Cresson Elementary in Cripple Creek — I am no longer able to work under the current leadership of our school.
For 32 of my 34 years as an educator, I felt valued, important, and respected. Of course, there were hard times like “those” classes, dealing with difficult parents, and a seven-year pay freeze, but the thought never crossed my mind that I should resign. Until now.
Since the beginning of the 2018 school year, I have felt intimidated, bullied, belittled, and exhausted. We teachers are now burdened with lists of tasks and expectations that are unattainable. The sad thing is that if we fail at meeting these expectations, as well as keeping a good attitude, I might add, we are accused of insubordination and being unprofessional. Another sad fact is that meeting these expectations requires an incredible amount of our planning time. This drastically takes away from our time to plan the things that we actually do with our children.
For those of us who are dedicated to our children (which is all of us at Cresson), we must spend more and more time outside of school planning. In addition to this, many tasks are now delegated to the teachers who have, up until last year, been the responsibility of the administration. As more and more of our staff become frustrated and quit, the amount of added responsibilities increase. We have become more frustrated.
The fact that four Cresson staff, two paras, the counselor and myself all resigned within a few days of each other should be a testament to teacher morale and the climate of our school. Since I have resigned, I will be glad to speak with any of you privately if you would like more information. Sadly for the teachers who still work at Cresson, they are afraid to speak out about the hostile working environment. Those who have in the past were faced with write-ups, intimidation, and reassignments to positions that would not allow them to teach to their strengths.
In closing, I hope to remain dedicated to my school family as well as the Cripple Creek community. Thank you for allowing me to serve the children of our community for the past 17 years. I also want you to know that my heart is honestly broken.
Kay Gilbert
Cripple Creek
What about ‘Joe and Mary’?
I do not live within the city limits of Woodland Park, but I do buy groceries, hardware and the occasional skein of yarn in town and pay city sales tax. I use city services as I drive on city roads, recreate in city parks, and participate in city programs.
I would ask City Council, “What about Joe and Mary?” They live in Woodland Park, are buying a home and sending their kids to Woodland Park schools. Joe and Mary hope to make a living in Woodland Park, give their kids a good education, see the value of their home rise and eventually retire where they have invested their lives.
I believe “Sam” would agree that young families are also vital to a vibrant, diverse community and, along with Sam, should be able to rely on city infrastructure and services. Sam doesn’t need a PowerPoint presentation to know that the government serves a purpose and there is a cost associated for the services that citizens expect and demand.
Maintaining and improving infrastructure is a tremendous part of providing service to all community members. As Sam may be experiencing with his home, the cost of neglect to assets often results in larger costs for repairs in the future. Attracting and keeping quality employees and giving them the necessary tools to do their jobs is a true service. To suggest that an “acceptable” level of service is fine is an insult to the dedicated and hardworking employees who aren’t strangers to doing more with less. Annual budget requests are not an expectation of wild spending, but rather the best estimates of seasoned professionals for what is necessary to maintain city and school district assets.
Sam’s Social Security cost-of-living increases are generally on par with the city staff cost-of-living increases. Proposed salary adjustments aren’t meant as a slight to Sam, but rather represent fair compensation for a job well done. It is unfair to suggest that reasonable funding and level of service cannot coexist with a diversity of incomes, experiences and resources.
I know that the budget discussions will be robust among city council members. Council always takes a long, hard look at the actual numbers and won’t take the bait of emotional grandstanding. My suggestion is to not only remember Sam, but also Joe and Mary.
Jane Mannon
Divide
Vote for Connie Dodrill for CC-V school board
I support Connie Dodrill for Cripple Creek-Victor school board.
As finance director for the City of Cripple Creek, I have worked closely with Connie for over 24 years. In her position as director of parks and recreation for the city, she has shown outstanding leadership skills, established many youth-focused special events, developed robust sports and after-school programs, and has completed projects on-time and on-budget. She has always focused 100% on helping the children of southern Teller County.
I know that she will bring her unique skill set, enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication to the position of school board member. Connie will be an asset to the school system and the children. Please vote for Connie Dodrill for CC-V school board.
Paul Harris
Cripple Creek
Response to Oct. 16 Crawfis letter:
Linda Crawfis has my sympathy for having to endure all the added traffic due to Highway 24 bypassing on her residential street. I hope action is taken to remedy the situation before a tragedy occurs.
I have found that wearing an action-type camera (such as a GoPro) helps me to feel safe on my walks, serving as a deterrent. Even if I am not recording on the device people tend to smile and slow down. I simply have to press a button to record if needed.
We could all be getting along on the roads, just as happy as Colorado clams, if only drivers could be a bit more courteous and respectful of other drivers, their passengers, and pedestrians. Leave early and slow down. We are so lucky to live in this beautiful mountain community.
Pam Demma
Woodland Park
Ashworth for Cripple Creek mayor
I had the pleasure of serving alongside Cripple Creek mayoral candidate Milford Ashworth for eight years on Cripple Creek City Council.
He is a longtime resident of Cripple Creek who has volunteered his services to a number of city nonprofits and is highly respected by city employees. He is a man of class.
Mr. Ashworth founded and ran his own company for over 30 years, giving him management, financial and business experience. He is a man of few words who does not drone on and on. He is not running for mayor to advance his political career and does not plan on leaving Cripple Creek if things do not go his way. He has no agenda to remove quality city employees with whom he disagrees. He will not micromanage.
His opponent has questioned his age. To me, age and experience leads to one thing … wisdom.
Mr. Ashworth brings to the office a lifetime of real experience and knowledge.
Candidates, stay out of the weeds. Stop mudslinging. Run a dignified campaign. Cripple Creek suffered this vitriolic political divide 20 years ago. Creekers need to respect others with whom they disagree and continue to live in harmony as good neighbors and friends. You can accomplish this with a vote for Milford Ashworth as your new mayor.
Steve Zoellner
Cripple Creek
Dear fellow residents of Teller County
I have seen two very large signs in Woodland Park (there may be others in the county) urging us to vote no on Proposition CC. I would like to ask you to consider my modest proposal. If you are in need and looking forward to your smaller check, think of the organizations that you rely on for assistance. If you are more fortunate and will receive a larger check that you don’t really need, think of the organizations that you so generously support with your charitable dollars. I understand that many folks do not trust our government to make good use of the money they are entrusted with spending. So, if you do vote no and receive a check you don’t really need ... I challenge you to endorse it over to the organization of your choice that helps our fellow residents.
Bonnie Sumner
Woodland Park