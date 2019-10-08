Don’t ‘harvest’ Woodland Park’s deer
I am moved to write in support of the deer of Woodland Park. It has become so much a part of my life, having these peaceful, gentle, serene “neighbors” quietly moving through my life. I have seen a doe in labor disappear, and a few days later reappear with two tiny shaky-legged fawns at her side, nursing, still shiny from birth.
None of us have any control over where we are born. These innocent deer are born here in our City of Woodland Park and such is their cycle of life. Their lives are in our hands.
“Harvesting” them is such a nice word to describe killing them with cold metal arrows just for existing in our neighborhoods and resting peacefully among us.
My god! Can we first consider every non-lethal way to control the deer population without this travesty?
I have spoken to self-professed “responsible” hunters, who said that it is totally wrong to kill these almost tame animals. Veterinarians also give their knowledge & support to non-lethal methods of deer control.
If expense is an issue, please consider that Woodland Park is not a poor city, and I know many would contribute and hold fundraisers to help.
I close with the words of someone much wiser than I am: “You can judge a nation by the way it treats its animals” ~ Gandhi.
Patricia Wiebach
Woodland Park
Re: Oct. 1 Georgell Demello column on smart meters
I agree with Georgell Demello regarding the lack of choice when installing smart meters. The safety of these devices, along with all electromagnetic frequencies have never been tested for the impact on humans. Adding in 5G, already being installed in the Broadmoor area, intensifies the concern.
Humans are electric beings with our metrics being measured with EKGs and EEGs. Why would we think these other forms of frequencies have no effect on us?
I respect our advances in technology but to blanket our environment with this without any research is irresponsible. Claims that our communities must just comply with the utility companies plans without question is irresponsible. A hundred years ago, cancer rates were 1 in 60 whereas today, they are 1 in 3. EMF would only be one facet of this increase along with 80,000 chemicals introduced into our environment, highly processed foods and lifestyle. As with all possibilities, all should be considered. Let us not look blindly away.
Lois Pratt
Woodland Park
Re: Sept. 25 Jessee Minkler letter
There are so many baseless assertions and non sequiturs in Jessee Minkler’s Sept. 25 letter that I’ll respond to just one: my vote on City Council against the Aquatic Center.
I was never against an AC in principle but was concerned with the cost and the process for determining the location. In 2014 the cost was $9.8 million, and the location was downtown; terms I said I would support.
From City Council minutes:
Aug. 6, 2015: [City Manager] Buttery reported that the AC cost would exceed $10.1 million. “Mella asked if money in excess of the $10.1 million will come out of current-year budget; Buttery said yes … Mella said he was concerned about the additional expense.”
Dec. 3, 2015: “Mella stated he disagreed with the process, that it wasn’t transparent.” Therefore, I voted against the AC ordinance.
Dec. 17, 2015: “Council gave Buttery direction to move forward with the school district land for the AC. Mella stated that as the agreement stands, he wouldn’t support it.”
As the final cost was over $14 million, taxpayers are being disadvantaged. Moreover, the operating costs are significantly higher than estimated and the opportunity costs have adversely impacted the city’s budget.
Moreover, the change in location constituted a lack of transparency and wholly inadequate opportunity for citizen input.
As I stated at the time, public trust can easily be tarnished; it’s truly difficult to rebuild. The AC is, indeed, a fine amenity, but the process was, to put it kindly, flawed. My approach to leadership in government is to maximize citizen input and ensure transparency. If I am elected County Commissioner, you can be assured those will be my guiding principles.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park