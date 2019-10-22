Hold Erdogan and Trump responsible for betrayal of Kurds
I am glad to see Republicans and Democrats alike speaking out against Trump’s appalling decision to betray the Kurdish people.
I hope Doug Lamborn, Michael Bennet, and Cory Gardner will move swiftly to pass crippling sanctions against [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Turkey to try to salvage this disastrous situation.
I hope they will also keep in mind that Trump has admitted he has a conflict of interest in relation to Turkey due to Trump Towers in Istanbul. This should be weighed in the ongoing impeachment saga as they examine the evidence that he has used his office, and American assets, to enrich himself personally.
Logan Bingham
Woodland Park
Re: CCV Board Candidate Connie Drodrill
I couldn’t have been more thrilled when I heard that Connie Drodrill, Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation director, was running for a CC-V School Board seat.
Connie’s commitment to the welfare of the Victor and Cripple Creek community, especially the children, is apparent in everything she does in her work, personal life and volunteer activities.
Her powerful blend of intellect and compassion fuels the heroic efforts it takes to research, plan, develop, implement and manage programs and activities and even create facilities that benefit of us all; such as her most recent, award-winning accomplishment — our very own Mountain View Adventure Park, which provides positive, outdoor opportunities and lifestyle enhancement for kids, dogs, and adults of all ages.
I could not think of anyone better to advocate for, lead, mentor and help influence the positive direction of our children’s lives.
Ms. Dodrill’s moral character, can-do attitude, lifelong connection with both Victor and Cripple Creek, her background in both business and childhood education, along with ongoing continuing ed to keep her skills relevant and in touch with the bigger picture, in my opinion, create the ideal candidate for a school board position.
I believe that we could not ask for a better leader, mentor and influencer to advocate for both students, teachers and administrators, and to motivate all to reach their highest potential.
Ms. Frankie A. Wolfe
Cripple Creek
It’s time to impeach Trump
My anger toward the president has reached a new level. I cannot describe it civilly. He has exceeded even my worst expectations. Now we have an ally (the Kurds) dying and in the crosshairs between two major forces (Turkey vs. Syria, Russia, and Iran). The Kurds have now joined forces with [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin against a NATO ally, who, while given permission by Trump is in the wrong. This increase in hostilities and tension, and even the invasion, are totally on Trump.
Please open your eyes, stop supporting Trump, and work to remove him from office. This problem that he has created will take years to repair, and only Putin can be served by this.
Michael Stewart
Woodland Park