In a Sept. 16 guest column in The Courier, Mary Crade made a statement regarding immigration: “His policies have ripped babies from the arms of their mothers. Babies. Children. Families torn apart. We are better than that”
Does our country care about babies and children? Since Roe vs Wade, 52 million babies have been aborted. These are not unwanted babies. 140,000 babies are adopted each year, but there are 560,00 couples on the waitlist. The wait time to adopt a newborn baby is 2 to 10 years.
How are “we better than that”? A society which allows the killing of its most vulnerable members is incapable of cherishing and nurturing human life or valuing childhood and motherhood. Perhaps the lack of decency and respect stems from legalized abortion. Violence begets violence: abortion is the violent “ripping of babies” from the one place where it should be the most secure.
HBO will be airing a light “comedy” titled “Unpregnant” about a teenage girl who teams up with a friend for a road trip to a state where she can get an abortion without her parents’ permission or knowledge. So abortion is not only legal and acceptable, it is also humorous.
We have a candidate running for president, who, along with other Catholic leaders, stated that he is personally opposed to abortion, but is not against people exercising their right to have abortions. This is akin to my saying I am personally opposed to slavery, but it is OK for the Southern plantation owners to own, buy and sell human beings as slaves. How about being aware that my neighbor is abusing his dog or his child? Do I say that I am opposed to cruelty to animals and beating children, but my neighbor has the right to do what he thinks is best for his animal or child?
If we are serious about eliminating violence, “turmoil, uprising, blood, and slaughter,” and if we are concerned about the “soul of our nation,” we must stand up and speak up for those who cannot stand or speak for themselves. Babies. Children.
Michaeleen Smith
Woodland Park
Re: Sept. 16 article “Pro-Trump campaign signs hit by vandals”
(Addressing Mick Bates, chairman of the Teller County Republican Central Committee, who was quoted in the article.)
I absolutely agree that vandalism is not acceptable. I further agree that you have the right under the First Amendment to display your political views. The article states that you are puzzled by the ongoing vandalism. I would like to shed some light on this issue for you.
I have been a resident of Teller County for almost 34 years. This is my home that I love dearly. When I view a sign that states, ”Teller County is Trump Country,” I become outraged, to say the least. You DO have the right TO YOUR political views, NOT MINE. To make this proclamation is irresponsible, disrespectful, and untrue. Change the wording on your signs, so that the residents of Teller County are NOT included in YOUR views. Perhaps people will be less inclined to destroy them.
Stacey Kaye
Florissant
Re: Sept. 23 Woody Graham letter
I would like to thank Mr. Graham for perfectly illustrating the point of my Sept. 9 letter by interpreting it as a comment on face masks. The debate over whether or not face masks are effective will rage on. My point was that our society, our very community, is filled with people who, like Mr. Graham, are so concerned about their individual rights that they are willing to possibly endanger others, perhaps even their own family members. By blindly challenging anything that they perceive limits their individual rights they end up treading on other people’s rights; the right to breathe air that is not contaminated, the right to not be infected with a hideous disease.
Much about this disease remains a mystery, for now. Wearing face masks may or may not help prevent it being transmitted to others. But until the disease is better understood, would it really be so difficult for us to do something as simple and selfless as wearing a face mask, if there is any possibility that doing so will prevent spreading a deadly virus that kills the elderly and those with other medical conditions in high proportions? Or is it always about our “right” to what we want?
Thinking about others is an act that is disappearing from our society, as Graham so adeptly proves.
Craig Haney
Woodland Park
Prop. 113
I noticed in the letters responding to the Sept. 9 Caplan letter, no one addressed what I believe to be obviously wrong with the Electoral College: namely, in many states the minority of voters are disenfranchised when all the electoral votes are cast in favor of the majority of voters! This makes it appear to be a landslide victory when, in fact, it could be a very close election. And, the fact that the Electors are not necessarily bound to vote the will of the electorate in their states is a deal breaker for me.
In addition, if the popular vote were adopted, the manipulation (cheating) of the vote by gerrymandering would be eliminated. The Electoral College is a holdover from slavery and adopting the popular vote would be a truer representation of the will of all the people. I’m voting for Proposition 113.
Mary Beth Coates
Woodland Park
Vote Nakai for City Council
This special election for the Woodland Park city council seat vacated by Noel Sawyer has a critical significance as it very likely will determine the path forward for our community. The current council is largely dysfunctional — sadly lacking all semblance of consensus-building leadership, which has precipitated the otherwise unnecessary election and the attendant expense, disruption and hassle.
There are three good people running for the seat to fill a short term that expires at the next city election in April 2022. Of the three, only Catherine Nakai has all of the requisite skill, experience, integrity, demeaner and open-mindedness to fill what will likely be a decisive vote role. Of these characteristics, the one that immediately stands out is integrity.
Catherine has conducted herself with impeccable and unquestionable integrity in her volunteer service on the city’s Board of Adjustment and in all facets of her life. I’ve personally observed other council members who operate from prearranged agendas; no amount of citizen input will sway them from their predetermined positions and decisions. I assure you that Ms. Nakai has no such hidden agenda and, on the contrary, will listen carefully to all viewpoints before making fair and impartial decisions based solely on what is best for the people of Woodland Park.
For this reason and many others, I enthusiastically and unequivocally support and endorse Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council.
Dar Naccarato
Woodland Park
Re: Sept. 30 David Buttery letter
As a member of Council, I respect the retired city manager’s right as a private citizen to express his preference for his preferred candidate for the current vacancy on City Council. However, the judgments and assumptions that he makes about the currently elected members of your City Council is most troubling, divisive and pejorative.
New faces and fresh perspectives do not equate to undermining the quality of life and good of our community. Responsible government means living within our collective means as a city and more personally, in any family. I see the retired city manager loves our city (he gives an awesome personal tour with passion and historical anecdotes). Notwithstanding the tone he expressed begs the question of underlying motives; along with perhaps and examination of a personal legacy; through which he was paid handsomely for his services.
Current elected Council, I contend, also love our city and are giving voluntarily of their time to provide oversight to the budget, city manager, boards and organizations who are there to serve you the residents of Woodland Park. They are simply fellow citizens willing to serve for a time, to dedicate their time and attention voluntarily for a season, to represent “We the People.” The prior city management and council left our city with a great burden of debt; arguably at the consent of the majority of our citizens.
Add into the mix the coronavirus, which has further impacted life as usual in our city, affected future state revenues to us at the local level, and so, clearly apprehensions and emotions are high.
Offering grace to one another, I would suggest we all endeavor to serve life and our community with our best efforts.
I, for one, have concerns about the agenda of the retired city manager reinserting himself into the political process with the tone you will see below. It is troubling to me to see folks reinsert themselves when they have run their race, especially when Mr. Buttery speaks in a degrading manner to folks he really does not know; nor has taken the time to confirm the quality of the heart and the intentions of those he speaks ill of.
Reader, dig deeper, ask in the quiet of your heart for wisdom to discern what is the truth and the best for our city.
There are two other candidates to consider: one a lifetime resident of Woodland Park — a smart, young, fiscally responsible conservative who is committed to preserving the quality of life in Woodland Park. I find her to be courageous and clear headed and familiar with the players in our community, some who would manipulate the affairs of our city for their own unstated purposes. She will be fearless to challenge these players.
The other is a quiet and gracious man of God, humble in his service in one of the local big box stores and repeatedly coming forth to offer his service to our community.
Take the time to learn of each of these candidates and tune into the Candidate Forum on Wednesday Oct. 7 in the City Council Candidates Forum at City Hall from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID, seating is limited. The Greater Woodland Park Chamber is offering this event via ZOOM as well.
For the record, my personal recommendation is a born and bred Woodland Park candidate, one that will do her best to “preserve” the Woodland Park we all love. I believe she will work together as part of Council to lead us to a fiscally sound, cooperative and collaborative future. I ask you to deliberate the choices and agree with me to elect Stephanie Alfieri.
In conclusion, please agree with me in prayer for the best outcome for our City Above the Clouds that we heal the wounds of the past and press on to the prize of a united community that visitors will enjoy and citizens will engage and speak well of.
Robert Zuluaga, City Councilman
Woodland Park
Re: Mella Sept. 9 guest column, “Trump and the fight for conservatism”
The latest offering of opinion from Phil Mella clearly demonstrates why he is not an authentic conservative — thus why he didn’t win the Republican primary for County Commissioner.
To claim that the illegitimate (Russian interference, voter suppression, loss of popular vote, and even more) president is an authentic conservative is absurdly ludicrous. Was John McCain an authentic conservative? I’m sure Mella thought and said so when he ran for president — as did virtually all conservatives. McCain’s widow and daughter have stated they will be voting for Joe Biden, because, among other things, the illegitimate president claimed the senator was not a war hero because he got captured. That’s non-debatably not conservative.
500 former military officers and Republican cabinet members from previous Republican administrations signed a letter of support for Joe Biden. How many of those do you think are authentic conservative? At least half — more likely three-fourths I’ll bet.
How is it authentic conservative to use unidentified military forces (likely Homeland Security private paid) against American citizens?
How is it authentic conservative to say that Americans who died in WWI, WWII, and Vietnam were losers and suckers? It is most certainly pathetically not anything near being any kind of worthy conservative.
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief staff for the coronavirus task force — a lifelong authentic conservative Republican from Texas — has publicly stated the illegitimate president is not fit to be president because she has experienced that up close and personal.
How is it authentic conservative to openly lie about the coronavirus not being anything to worry about when you have been recorded saying, thus knowing, it is transmitted through the air and “really bad”? How is it authentic conservative to say that over and over repeated lie as your public approach, thus causing over 7.3 million Americans to get the virus, and over 209,000 to die from it — on your watch as president? You can win any bet that Mella would have blamed any Democrat president for such gargantuanly, grotesquely, godawful response — and rightly so.
How is it authentic conservative to nominate a judge who is a member of what some call a “cult” or at least a “cult-like” group “People of Praise” in which wives are supposed to be submissive to their husbands, with other beliefs so that are definitely outside the essential teachings of the Roman Catholic faith, so that even Roman Catholics are making a case against her! That means asking about her dogmatic religious beliefs in relationship to the law is not biased but essential! Millions of other faiths also oppose her.
How is it authentic conservative to encourage and accept foreign interference in American elections when the Founders most definitely wanted that to never happen.
How is it authentic conservative to lie about fraud in voting by mail when no fraud of any consequence has ever been found.
How is it authentic conservative to corrupt for personal gain the Department of Justice?
No, Phil, this illegitimate president is neither conservative nor populist, with due respect to George Will, because he has demonstrated for four years he is only for himself, and has not and will not serve the American people, the American presence in the world, the American economy for all, nor the true values of the democratically elected representative republic of the USA?
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association
Message There are 76,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease — enough to fill Empower Field at Mile High. For these individuals and their families, care planning is essential because it allows them to learn about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life for the person living with the disease and their caregivers.
Medicare pays for these care planning services, but families that could benefit from them are not getting this support. Congress is acting to change that. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would help educate clinicians about these services, so families struggling with Alzheimer’s and other dementia will receive them. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, this legislation is an important step to make living with dementia a little easier.
Thank you, Congressman Doug Lamborn, for actively supporting this legislation in Congress. I appreciate your work on this and many other bills to support families like mine that have been impacted by this devastating disease.
Helen Sweeney, Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Colorado Springs
