Importance of natural immunity
As a nurse who recently retired after 50 years of Critical Care/ER nursing, I have noticed that there has been a noticeable lack of information shared concerning the significance of natural or acquired immunity during this Sars-Cov-2 illness. I thought it might be helpful to share with my Woodland Park community some information that might be of interest regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and strong immune system.
Having and supporting our natural immune response to illness is very important to overall health. A healthy immune system can not only protect us from illness, it can also lessen the severity of illness should we become ill. Natural immunity is superior to immunity that is obtained from injected medications. Natural immunity can often provide lifelong immunity. In contrast, injected immunity may need boosters to maintain the proper antibody levels necessary to fight the disease.
When we become ill, our bodies begin to fight off the infecting organism by producing an immune response that leads to the production of antibodies. People who have adequate antibodies generally do not need an injection to provide those antibodies. The best way to determine if you have adequate antibodies after recovering from an illness, is to ask your health care provider for an antibody blood test.
Here are some simple things each of us can do to help maintain a healthy immune response:
- Adequate hydration with pure filtered water, preferably alkaline water which hydrates more effectively. Our bodies need water; we are 70% water.
- Avoid carbonated beverages and bottled water as they have a tendency to make the body acidic. Acidic bodies are more prone to illness.
- Fresh air and exercise promotes adequate and necessary oxygen exchange and keeps the lungs healthy, reducing the chance of developing pneumonia and other significant upper respiratory illnesses. It also helps maintain a healthy weight. Obesity can increase the severity of illness.
- Eat a healthy non-GMO organic diet as often as possible
- Get adequate sun exposure to obtain natural Vitamin D. Low levels of Vitamin D have been associated with more severe illness. Twenty minutes of sun exposure daily triggers your body to produce Vitamin D as well as release antimicrobials that fight viruses, fungi, and parasites. Early morning and later day sun is best because the sun is less intense. Divide the 20 minutes into two 10-minute exposures to protect from overexposure.
- Reduce stress, anxiety and fear responses. Stress, anxiety and fear cause the production of harmful hormones that can weaken the immune system. This is why we often become ill during times of high stress situations in life.
- Get adequate amounts of Vitamin C, which supports your immune system.
- Maintain healthy social interactions with others. This helps promote a sense of well-being that releases beneficial hormones that strengthens the immune system. Laughter and touch are great stress relievers and immune boosters.
- Wash your hands with soap and water and avoid over-sanitizing with chemicals.
- Always check first with your healthcare provider before making any dietary or other health changes to ensure they are safe for you.
Carol Roberts, Woodland Park
_________________________________
Completely missed the point
Shoutout to Buck Dugger, whose letter in the Sept. 29 Courier completely validated my use of the phrase “good old boys” to describe the Texas legislature (in my Sept. 15 letter). They passed a law setting up a vigilante system to enforce a ban on abortions at six weeks, when most women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant. Based on the content of his response, I absolutely stand by my choice of words. In offering his preach-rant, he shows that he clearly missed the point.
First off, Buck, you have no idea what I believe about abortion. You apparently believe that, because I call out the breathtaking Republican hypocrisy about the issue, I support abortion. For the record, I’m personally against abortion, except in cases of rape and incest or if the mother’s life is in danger due to the pregnancy. Regardless of the reason, though, the choice isn’t mine (or yours) to make. If a woman chooses to pursue an abortion, that’s HER decision. She may believe differently than you about it, and that’s her right. You wanna compare the women facing this agonizing situation with “pro-choice” anti-vaxxers, whose decision to endanger their communities by not being vaccinated flies in the face of science? Do you drive a car? You have a 1-in-400 chance of getting in a serious or fatal car accident. With the COVID vaccine you have a 1-in-1 million chance of experiencing a severe reaction. How many people will you infect and how many lives will you cost because of YOUR choice? You say the vaccine “contains aborted fetus cells”? Did Bigfoot tell you this? What color is the sky in your world?
Oh, and your comment about “letting your child carry a loaded weapon to school” being a failure of parenting is a complete red herring. In case you need to look that phrase up, it means you’re trying to make an intelligent-sounding point in order to divert attention from the real issue. The real issue addressed in my letter is the hypocrisy of these misogynists deciding for OTHERS what choices they can make.
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
_________________________________
Woodland Park’s hidden gem needs your help
Did you know that Woodland Park has a place where struggling elementary school readers can be tutored, one-on-one, twice a week, and it is all FREE to the families? It is called Children’s Literacy Center, a nonprofit organization, located in the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Each enrolled child is paired with a trained tutor and receives an hour of tutoring utilizing a curriculum developed by educators called The Peak Reader. For the students, the typical improvement rate is 95%. For the tutors it’s a sense of making a difference in the life of a student.
Here’s our dilemma. We need more tutors! We have students on a waiting list.
It is easy to become trained. All you must do is go to our website, www.childrensliteracycenter.org, and apply. Just three easy steps, the application, tutor training, online or in-person, and a background check and you will be placed with a student
If you are interested in becoming a reading tutor. but still have questions, please contact me at 678-633-4988. We hope you will consider helping the students in Woodland Park.
Heidi Gamblin, Site Coordinator, Children’s Literacy Center, Woodland Park
• • •
