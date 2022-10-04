In regard to your recent article, “Election deniers in Teller County air doubts about voting machines,” in the Sept. 21 Courier, I would like to let your readers know that I was greatly disappointed by the remarks made by a majority of the board of county commissioners. I attended at the Sept. 8 meeting of the board. During their discussion they gave credence to election deniers. They spoke about concerns they held regarding the voter rolls and ballot harvesting.
Their comments were a disservice to our bedrock foundation of our democratic republic, which are free and fair elections. I was compelled to rise and tell them that was the case.
Dennis F. Luttrell, Shiloh at Divide