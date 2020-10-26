Not very Christian
I just read that the Charis Bible College went ahead with another COVID super-spreader event in our county. If I remember correctly, most of the coronavirus cases we have were because of this blatant disrespect for state mandates earlier this year. Now, we just have to wait and watch the number of infections, and likely deaths, climb. Somehow this doesn’t seem very Christian to me.
I cannot understand, for the life of me, why a community so very wildfire aware hasn’t made the correlation between the pandemic and wildfire yet. Essentially, Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries had a bonfire during a burn ban and sent out hundreds of hot embers into our community.
Sure, some of these embers may fizzle out before they get an opportunity to cause any more damage. Others, however, have the potential of burning someone’s house down. With the virus, we know it may not cause a problem for many people, but we’ve seen it take out entire families in other circumstances.
I don’t understand how anyone can be OK with playing Russian Roulette with someone else’s life, and worse yet, doing so under the guise of Christianity.
Kristina Etter
Florissant
Re: Oct. 21 Courier article “Pro-Trump rally reflects on Teller County as Republican stronghold”
Living in Teller County, it is no surprise that the county has more Republicans. The story about a Republican rally therefore provided no surprises, save one: the values espoused. Today’s GOP is not the party I belonged to in the 1980s. And I’m not sure it will ever be that again.
One attendee said “…we should all uphold and support the Constitution.” Another stated, “We like to support good values.” This, amazingly, is the same rally where the attendees expressed strong support for the reelection of Donald Trump.
In no reality can anyone seriously say in the same sentence they support good values and Trump. He is an epically dishonest person, cheated on all three of his wives, pushed through inhumane treatment of asylum seekers and their children, continually embraces dictators like Putin and Kim Jung Un, while disparaging poor countries with a word I will not repeat. He had a peaceful protest cleared with tear gas and federal police so he could stand in front of a church like a despot. This same person tried to strong arm a foreign leader to announcing a falsely constituted investigation into his political rival. This same person was impeached for abuse of power. This same person disparages the military as we know first-person from his previous DHS Chief and Chief of Staff, and his DOD head who is widely respected in all corners.
But we are supposed to believe that the GOP is a party of values and conservatism? No, it hasn’t been for a while, and its hard seeing how a party that supports (at about 85%) the man described accurately above will ever be again. The GOP and its Trump flag-waving members really needs a look in the mirror and to assess what actual values they care about. Because right now it is most definitely not fiscal conservatism, honor, honesty, the Constitution, and being that shining light on a hill.
Michael Eaton
Divide
Another response to Pro-Trump Rally article
In regard to your Oct. 21 Courier article “Pro-Trump rally reflects on Teller County as Republican stronghold,” I live in Teller County and have owned a residence here for over 10 years, and I did not move here because of the Republicans, that is for sure.
First, Twitter is a joke, and to run the country on it is a joke. My father was in World War II, my grandfather was in World War I, and my son is a first responder.
About the Trump signs saying Teller County is Trump Country: I would like them taken down.
I would like to tell you an honest to goodness experience about your “Trump Community.” I purchased a face mask (yes, I wear one to protect myself and others) and it says “Vote for Biden” on it. Here are some reactions: I recently shopped in a grocery store in Woodland Park, I will not say which one, and as I was checking out the checker tried to whisper to me and since I am hearing impaired I said “what??” He said it again in a very low voice, “I like your mask.”
I responded, “Thank you, I also have a Vote for Biden and Harris sign out in front of my house.” And you know what his response was? “You are very brave.” I said “Yes, but I have a very big husband.”
When my son who is a first responder in Denver and borrowed my car, he took off all the Democrat stickers when he gave it back to me, saying having those on a car here in Teller County, your car could get trashed. Need I say more?
Marilyn Karloske
Cripple Creek
