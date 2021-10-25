Support for Mary Bielz
I offer my support to Mary Bielz for continued membership on the Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 school board. She brings a wealth of experience and network contacts based on her being a long-time Gold Camp District resident, an art teacher, founder of the Community of Caring Foundation and chair of the Board of Directors, to currently being the president of the school board. She is a caring and compassionate individual with the vision, creativity, tenacity, and perseverance to get things done for the betterment of the school and community. Her leadership on the current school board was key in stabilizing the earlier board, administration, and staff dynamics. She was instrumental in the district being awarded the RISE grant to develop a vocational education program at the school for both youth and adults. As proof, she was recently awarded the Colorado Association of School Board’s prestigious McGuffey Award for her committed and passionate service. Mary is on a mission to save the students, school, and community. Let’s keep Mary Bielz on the board to finish her quest.
Rich Ingold, Cripple Creek
Re: CC-V school board election
As a voter in Victor and a graduate of CC-V Schools, I wholeheartedly support the efforts of Mary Bielz in running once more for the school board director position. It is CC-V’s opportunity of a lifetime for Mary to finish what she and others have started with the RISE grant award. This award has a strategic plan to implement the Career Technical Education (CTE) and CC-V’s Adult Education & Career Center. Together, these will provide students of all ages in our community with academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and become lifelong learners. To me, this is putting our school back into the center of our community!
Mary’s efforts in creating opportunities for students, families and education have been tenfold-plus throughout her years in teaching and administration at CC-V Schools and Community of Caring. Whether in the trenches of the art room with hands-on activities, writing grants for innovative school programs, or meeting needs of students and families, Mary uses her extensive expertise and resourcefulness for the benefit of learning, growing and striving for the best. Challenges become the substance of filling gaps in education and services built on the values of Respect, Caring, Responsibility, Family and Trust. Many of her students have become successful business owners, entrepreneurs, and positive contributors in their areas of know-how.
“Education is our theory of change,” says Mary C. Bielz. I agree! Please consider your vote for Mary in the upcoming election.
Veldean Myers, Victor
A worthwhile school board
The only worthwhile reason to campaign to serve on the school board is to work to improve education while making the schools the best learning situation possible for students, teachers, and administrators. The best candidates to achieve that are Misty Leafers, Paula Levy, Dale Suiter, and Amy Wolin — each of whom seek only to serve as exceptionally qualified candidates, not to advance an agenda that has nothing to do with education.
School board elections by law are supposed to be non-partisan, with no candidate using a political party identification. Everyone knows that using “conservative” identification simply is another word for Republican in this situation. That is a grotesque violation of the spirit of the law and not a role model for students, and should disqualify those four candidates. Republicans also violated the spirit of the law by directly giving a donation for advertising for these four.
Sue Patterson is connected to Charis, whose leader said he wants to rule the school board and the city. That should additionally disqualify her, if you don’t want your education system ruled by a cult-like religious organization.
Dave Rusterholtz demonstrated against county health officials, calling COVID a hoax. Not protecting our children in schools from deadly serious illness should additionally disqualify him.
Gary Brovetto has lied about Critical Race Theory being taught in the WP schools, which should additionally disqualify him.
David Illingworth identifies with the above three, which should additionally disqualify him.
Vote to serve WP schools, not some self-serving political agenda. Thank you very much.
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, Retired, Florissant
Further decline or revitalization?
Two recent letters insinuated that some school board candidates have a political motive. When it comes to the conservative candidates, this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Nancy Lecky, the current board president, inappropriately authored one of these letters. Lecky feigns concern for an alleged “political agenda” but offered no push back when current school board director Amy Wolin sent her an email in March of this year, expressing her support for a kindergarten teacher who brought political and racially divisive material into her classroom. It is important to note that the candidates running against the conservatives represent a dangerous status quo. The scholastic performance for WPSD is overwhelmingly sub-par and parents have expressed frustration with being excluded from providing input into their children’s education. Parents have already voted with their feet. The most recent WPSD Enrollment count indicates an even further decline. This downward trend in enrollment has defined WPSD the last several years, and will have negative consequences with teacher salaries and available funds to educate children.
In reality, all of the conservatives are advocating for a focus on strong traditional education, and, unlike their opponents, a total absence of political agendas in the classroom. They advocate for providing parents more input into their children’s education. Voters will have a choice: a further decline in the quality and parental involvement in their children’s education, or an opportunity for revitalization and positive change. Vote for Gary Brovetto, David Illingworth, Sue Patterson and David Rusterholtz.
Jameson Dion, Woodland Park
Agree with Gerig and Lecky
I fully agree with the letters by Gail Gerig and Nancy Lecky that appeared in the Oct. 13 Pikes Peak Courier. The points I whole heartedly support are, “Personal ideology, along with political and religious beliefs, should not be part of serving on the school board (Gerig) and “Children must be the ultimate focus of the school. The school board is accountable to answer “Is it best for kids?” in all they do. (Lecky)
The Rev. Dr. H. Henry Maertens, Woodland Park
Oct. 13 article on Woodland Park City Council
I would like to thank Norma Engelberg and the editor of The Courier for putting in the “Fact Check” portions of this article. There is so much confusion and misinformation around it is refreshing see this included. I was very pleased to read an article that gave me full information, not just quotes from people who were misinformed but stating their opinion as facts. Kudos to everyone involved in making the decision to include the facts. Perhaps if this was done more often, people would begin to utilize the truth in making their decisions. I am sorry to see that someone involved in the decision-making processes of Woodland Park could be so misinformed.
Terri Hansen, Florissant
Another response to Oct. 13 WP council article
Regarding council member Robert Zuluaga’s comments at the Oct. 7th City Council meeting, I wonder if he would like to clarify his statement. To paraphrase, Zuluaga stated that Carrol Harvey’s background in counter terrorism might come in handy with the immigration situation. Is he implying that all immigrants are terrorists? Or just Asians? Or just Mexicans? Or just Haitians? Or just Afghans? As an immigrant and naturalized U.S. Citizen, I find his comments comparing immigrants to terrorists extremely offensive. If he is so concerned about terrorism he might want to look in his own back yard (Oklahoma City bombing, Capitol Insurrection, etc.) Most terrorists in the United States are home grown these days.
Bill Stevenson, Woodland Park
Politics these days can be pretty intense. People have their opinions, and they’re entitled to them. People feel strongly about their opinions, and they’re entitled to that too. It’s pretty debasing to everyone involved though when discourse has to leave the realm of civility while in the public sphere.
Your thought from Oct. 13: “Even candidate Paula Levy showed her colors when posting a rant ...” is instructive. Have you ever met Paula? Have you ever witnessed her lengthy portfolio of charitable work and community outreach in her capacity as a citizen? Have you ever bothered to inquire about the many supports she has provided to community institutions for decades without asking for anything in return? The fruit of her compassion, her time, her family’s money has been substantial, and you know a tree by its fruit.
How, I wonder, does one determine another person’s “true color?” Why does a person not get to have an opinion without it being referred to pejoratively? The political statement you might have made, after having defined the term, could just as easily have been “I don’t agree with ‘equity’ because ...”
I would like to know what your thoughts are and why you think that’s such a bad thing. In conclusion, you made an interesting final statement. “The role of the school board is to represent the parents, not divisive rhetoric.” Credit to you. If I take your meaning correctly, “divisive rhetoric” says more about the speaker than it does the recipient.
Andrew Pappadakis, Woodland Park
RE: Oct. 13 Steve Virden letter
I have had COVID-19 and I remain unvaccinated. There is so much data, good and bad, that people like me just want to make sure the vaccine is safe. Why would I inject myself with something that was rushed through the system? I survived COVID-19 and now have antibodies.
In his letter, Virden states that many people get the flu vaccine, and I would like to add that many people do not. It is recommended to get the flu vaccine if you have underlying conditions. Some years I get a flu shot and other years I do not, but I have a choice!
I, too, have lost family members to COVID-19 but also to cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, heart attack and stroke. It was estimated that 70-85 million people perished in WWII and the human race goes on. Politicians and Left-leaning media decides on what we should focus on. I trust neither. If I was scared enough or not healthy then I would probably get the vaccine.
Alan Sellers, Woodland Park
Nancy Lecky states in her letter: ¨The school board is not a political entity, and to make it so, would be a disservice to our community and to our children¨
Then in the next paragraph, she contradicts herself: ¨It is where our children come together to learn alongside others that come from different social demographics, and political ideologies¨
I am a mother, grandmother, wife, and retired teacher and college professor of 25-plus years. Indeed, a teacher’s political views do not belong in a classroom, as I was trained. Sadly that happens too much in this age.
The root of the word education comes from the Latin, Educare which means to “draw out.” I am also a trained Montessori teacher, and we were taught the teacher is not the dominant force in the classroom, but a gracious facilitator, or directress in an age-appropriate prepared environment, the classroom.
Under John Dewey’s agenda a hundred years ago (at Columbia Teachers College in New York City, a leading force in public education) and which now molds public education, the classroom has become STATE-centered, not parent, child, teacher...
We were also trained that education is a three legged stool... parent, child, teacher. Without one leg, it fails.
Theresa-Dente Zuluaga, Woodland Park
Re. Oct. 13 letter Gerig letter and Oct. 20 Huber, Greenstreet and Nieman letter
These two letter address the need to have school district candidates be “non-partisan,” but make no mention of the standing practice of the funding by ultra liberal teachers unions of their “preferred” candidates. For years we have seen the union supported candidates win over the independent “non-partisan” candidates with the results of more social indoctrination, less education and higher costs. We may have a local school board, but it must deal with state and federal education requirements, national textbooks and teaching materials, which include the political agenda of national of the teachers unions.
Just maybe the conservative candidates care more for the education of the district students than the teacher union candidates.
Charles Craig, Divide
Vote yes for our children
A theocratic takeover of the Woodland Park school system would have an extremely deleterious effect on learning in the classroom. Endless court battles over things like creationism would be very disruptive to the process of teaching in the classroom. The goal of public education is learning reading, writing, mathematics, true history, and real science. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, vote yes for our children; keep ideologues out of their classrooms.
Ed Biersmith, Divide
