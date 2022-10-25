Judgment Day
I went to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo last month. In the livestock pavilion, I saw a scene that I cannot get out of my mind. There was a beautiful Black Angus steer hunkered down in the hay, sleek and perfectly groomed. Sitting on a bale of hay in front of him was an 11- or 12-year-old boy with a cowboy shirt and hat and Levi’s on. The steer was resting the front of his head on the boy’s lap, and the boy was petting his face and ears. The boy looked sad and worried. It made me wonder: Is winning a ribbon, making money and tasting a steak really more inportant than loyalty, kindness, friendship and love?
Robert Bartlett, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Dennis Luttrell
I have never been moved to publicly endorse any candidate for elected office, but I have to make an exception for Dennis Luttrell, Democrat candidate for Teller County commissioner.
I first met Dennis during one of the many fire mitigation projects in the Indian Creek subdivision. He was one of the volunteers, along with his trusted German Shepherd companion, Indy. With gloves and rake in hand, Dennis was helping homeowners improve their property for wildfire safety and overall environmental health. Dennis has worked tirelessly on many similar projects and truly put his words into action.
He knows the threat that wildfires pose to our Teller County communities and the importance of maintaining the health of our precious forest lands. Many currently elected officials have been invited to each of these fire mitigation projects, but to my knowledge, only Reps. Mark Baisley and Stephanie Luck took time out of their busy schedules to observe the important work accomplished by many of Teller County’s finest volunteers.
I don’t know how we got to the point where our elected Board of County Commissioners are each earning $85,000 per year, but Dennis, who was a two-term Republican Teller County commissioner decided, if elected, to return that salary to nonprofit organizations that are struggling in this current economic environment.
Although I do not agree with many of the issues that Dennis supports, I can put those differences aside. When you are ready to cast your vote, please do not look at the political party label attached to each candidate, but look deeply into the character, experience and integrity of that candidate. Who really holds the best interests of the Teller County community in mind?
I hope you consider this information and elect Dennis Luttrell for Teller County commissioner.
L.D. Rodema, Florissant
Thanks to all who helped with summer events
This letter is slow in delivery and maybe it’s because I refuse to believe the summer has slipped away so soon. You may recall the fun during the 4th of July Celebration and the Mountain Arts Festival in July and August. Both of these activities brought large numbers of people into Woodland Park for outdoor fun.
I want to thank everyone who played a role in each of these events because they made a difference. They may have been a vendor, a volunteer or attended the event, either way, these people made great things happen and are appreciated.
There are some who may not realize the positive impact they made and Big D Motorsports is one of these. Big D provided a trailer for hauling trash barrels. Their generosity during a busy time meant more than they could possibly know.
Working behind the scenes were people donating hundreds of hours. Debbie Ross, Tanner Gross, Ray Thomas, Tracie Bennitt, Rita Randolph, Silvia German, Nancy Stannard, Sharon Dernbach, Carol Milisen, Bruce Vanderpool, Diane Vanderpool, the Mountain Artists and the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County contributed to the success of these destination events. Special thanks to all!
The next 4th of July Celebration is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4, 2023 at Memorial Park. The Mountain Arts Festival is growing into a new location and date. The 38th annual event is scheduled at Memorial Park, Aug. 12–13, 2023.
Please, join me in celebrating events and the people who make them happen.
Gayle Gross, SOAR with Network Fundraising, Woodland Park
Just vs. unjust
Have we come so far from being able to determine right from wrong that a person is called an extremist for taking the position that killing infants in the womb is wrong, even though it may be allowed by law? Martin Luther King Jr. was thrown in jail for marching because he did not have a permit and the authorities refused to issue one. He wrote from jail about just vs. unjust laws.
Abortion is unjust and always will be because it is the taking of the life of a person.
Of course, the argument goes that the infant is not a person until born. The Nazis made a similar argument about Jews and other ethnic groups, they are sub-human not fully human unless of the Aryan race. So when Jews were marched into the death camps, those 12 and under were immediately murdered in the gas chambers. If a woman happened to be pregnant, when the baby was born, they drowned the baby in a bucket of water. They machine-gunned and starved and worked to death the rest of the Jews.
If there is no God, then none of this matters because we all just evolved and have no soul and we will not answer to a divine being for our actions. But if there is a God, then every human life has value even if yet unborn. So when you vote for a candidate you might want to stop and think about how they view their fellow humans even if unborn.
Brian Eckstein, Woodland Park
Keep Jan. 6 in mind when you vote
I have watched and listened to the entirety of the bipartisan Jan. 6th hearings, in which I witnessed Republican after Republican testify to the complicity of the leader of their party in the attempted coup to try to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential authority after our free and fair election of 2020.
Being informed of this, no Republican candidates at any level of government that have cast doubt in our election process will be rewarded with my vote. This is unacceptable. Elections are the bedrock principle of our democratic republic. Please join with me in saving our country from those discrediting our election process and trying to destroy our form of constitutional government. Unfortunately, Donald John Trump has preyed upon the patriotism of many good men and women to get us where we are today. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, we should not let the government of the people, by the people, for the people perish from the Earth.
Dennis Luttrell, Divide
Hand count needed in Teller County
The Teller County commissioners want no hand-count of ballots. At the open to the public meeting Oct. 13, 17 people attended and gave commissioners many reasons to add a hand count to this year’s election, Nov. 8. They told us to trust them.
According to several studies, 57% of Americans — emocrats and Republicans, do not believe we have voter integrity, according to rasmussenreportes.com. Also, 195 countries are watching our solutions to voter integrity problems. The first basic solution is hand counts in our own communities.
We are a representative democracy that votes others in to make laws and protect our neighborhoods for us. If voting machines can’t be trusted, we do not have the people we choose to do the work of governing for us. Teller County can afford a hand count, so why not?
DeAnn Bettermann, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Dennis Luttrell
When we moved to Teller County in 1982, we purchased a home in a subdivision, that, although it had been approved by the county, its roads were not built to county specifications and were thus ineligible for maintenance and snow removal.
When Dennis Luttrell was elected, he was the county commissioner put in charge of roads. After reviewing his area of responsibility, he became an advocate for citizens like us who had our property values negatively affected by the situation we were in and addressed the problem by offering to grandfather in these “mistakes” if the subdivision approved. Not all did and continued to perform maintenance and snow removal privately.
As early buyers with few homes at the time in our subdivision, this was a godsend. Notably, Commissioner Luttrell forced services on no one and let the citizens decide. I feel it’s reflective of his philosophy for advocating for the protection of the “little guys” vs. the short-sighted whims of the developers some of whom, as in our case, were not Teller County residents.
He continued to more carefully attend to the details of development to assure further “slipping through the cracks” was identified and mitigated in approval of construction projects of all kinds so each was fairly considered and approved with the concerns of everyone in mind, which did not always make him friends in the business community during his tenure.
He has, however, always been a supporter of Teller County businesses in patronizing locals and has supported his community in his volunteer pursuits on boards and with fire control and mitigation which undoubtably raised his awareness of the needs of local nonprofits, which will benefit from his pledge to donate his commissioner salary for their benefit if elected.
Please consider casting your vote for Dennis Luttrell for county commissioner in November to resume his advocacy for ALL of us.
Marian Lincoln, Woodland Park
The problem of violating the oath of office because of Christian nationalism
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in June was quoted in the Denver Post, The Hill, “People,” and The Washington Post, among others, saying, “I’m tired of this church and state separation junk that’s not in the Constitution,” adding “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.”
Says who? Jesus certainly never said such. After all, Christians are supposed to follow the teachings and life of Jesus, right?
Virtually all legitimate and worthwhile Constitutional scholars dispute her statements because they know and understand that the Founders of the country and the writers of the Constitution precisely and specifically meant for that separation of church and state to exist when they wrote in the Constitution that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …”, Amendment I of the Constitution.
She is also quoted by numerous news outlets saying at a September Truth and Liberty conference in Woodland Park, “We need God back at the center of our country ... It’s time for us to position ourselves, and rise up, and take our place in Christ, and influence this nation as we were called to do.” She did not state where or in what it is that we are called to do this.
This means she has obviously violated the oath she swore or affirmed upon entering the congressional office position she holds, which reads, “I, [name of representative], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
In my opinion, she thus deserves not even one vote from any true American patriot who supports and defends the Constitution (the one and only founding document of this country to which is to be made the only oath), but she does deserve impeachment.
She did NOT run to serve in the government of God — since God has no government and no one can prove that God ever attempted to create such in this nation!
In my opinion, based on her own comments, this congresswoman advocates for “christian nationalism” being the way the country should be governed and ruled, which also violates her oath of office.
Many biblical scholars would state specifically that the term “christian nationalism” is a contraindicated and contradictory one, thus the use of a small c.
There is simply no teaching of Jesus that would support any form of “christian nationalism.” Some biblical scholars have even called “christian nationalism” a form of idolatry.
It is also true that there are literally millions of Christians who would not support any form of “christian nationalism” as the means and methods of governing and ruling, especially the kind supported by this congresswoman, as it would oppose abortion, oppose LGBTQ+ rights, especially marriage, force an overly narrow perspective of what it means to be Christian into the public schools, and would also result in the complete and total end of religious freedom in the United States of America.
Rodney Noel Saunders, retired United Methodist pastor, Florissant
• • •
