I am honored that the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce has asked me to moderate elective office candidate forums over the past few years. These forums provide a critical source of information about individuals seeking office at the local level. I take my job as moderator seriously knowing that this public presentation is the first and only time voters are exposed to the candidates vying for elected offices in Woodland Park, Teller County and the 4th Judicial District. While we are all exposed to the barrage of signage, mailers and media advertising during election season, candid public forums where candidates can verbalize their views and positions on issues important to voters is the best way to understand the values of our fellow citizens who wish to serve the community in an elected office.
On Oct. 7, I moderated a forum in the Woodland Park City Council Chambers for three individuals running to fill a vacancy on the Woodland Park City Council. I am thankful to all three candidates — Catherine Nakai, Don Dezellem and Stephanie Alfieri — for seeking office. All three are longtime residents of the City and have witnessed some amazing growth and change in Woodland Park in their many years here. All three responded to the questions and issues I presented to them on Wednesday night with clarity and thoughtfulness. I know this public “grilling” is not easy or even comfortable as I have been there myself. Yet, I believe Catherine, Don and Stephanie did a great job and I hope readers will review the recording of the event on the Chamber’s website to judge for themselves.
I advised all candidates that there would be no right or wrong answers to the questions I asked of them. I anticipated that each candidate would be respond with candid and truthful answers. There is no dishonor in saying “I don’t know,” but then go on to make the promise to study that issue for the future if, in fact, it is an issue the voters care about. For the most part, all candidates did this.
One question, however, did not elicit a truthful response. Namely, Ms. Alfieri, though articulate and unruffled, responded to a question concerning her recent dismissal from the Board of the Woodland Park Main Street organization with an untruth and denial that was not worthy of her previous responses.
I do my homework before the forums I moderate. I check campaign Facebook accounts and recent media reports. As part of my due diligence, I reviewed Zoom recordings from the May meeting that prompted Ms. Alfieri’s dismissal from the Main Street Board. After reviewing the unbiased facts, Ms. Alfieri, as well as two other board members, clearly violated the by-laws of the organization and the tenants of Colorado’s open meeting laws. Their removal from the board for their actions was appropriate and necessary — although one of those members resigned before being removed by a unanimous board vote.
I expected to hear Ms. Alfieri acknowledge her transgression, promise not to do it again if elected. She did not. Instead, she declared she was proud of her actions and went on to misrepresent the facts concerning the violations. Frankly, the issue Ms. Alfieri felt was important enough to violate State law and organization rules for, is not as relevant as her subsequent behavior. The issue is she chose to break the rules and now shows no remorse. Her actions jeopardized the Main Street organization’s existence and standing with the City and State and demonstrated a disregard for law and order — all to promote her personal agenda.
The action Ms. Alfieri took while a member of the Main Street Board was wrong, but perhaps committed without an understanding of why it was wrong. However, denial and perpetuating untruths about her actions are not acceptable nor indicative of real concern for the community — only special interests. I cannot endorse this individual for City Council or any other elected or appointed office.
Carrol Harvey, former WP Planning Commission Chairman, WP City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem
Woodland Park
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
If you are among the vast majority who supported and voted for one of us in the last city election in April of this year, please consider Catherine Nakai for your vote in the current municipal election for City Council.
Catherine is the right person at the right time for Woodland Park City Council. Her approach is sensible and reasonable in discussing the real issues, which will positively promote a healthy deliberative process. She is a volunteer of impeccable integrity, strength and the courage to stand strong for her principles and for the best interests of the residents of our community. She brings no preconceived agenda or personal bias—only her desire to serve the people of Woodland Park. Her calm demeaner and civility will be a breath of fresh air in council chambers.
Therefore, once again, whether you are among the 65% who voted for one of us in April 2020 or not, please join us in voting for Catherine Nakai for city council. Our wonderful city will be in good and caring hands.
Kellie Case
Dar Naccarato
Noel Sawyer
Woodland Park
Vote Nakai for WP City Council
In this upcoming election we need to make sure we select the candidate for Woodland Park City Council that will help preserve the Woodland Park that we love and that will help guide us into the future that we desire. That candidate is Catherine Nakai.
Ms. Nakai has lived in Colorado for 42 years and has been a citizen of the city of Woodland Park for 19 years. She knows Woodland Park! Catherine is a well-respected member of the City’s Board of Adjustment, helping guide our City decision makers while earning the admiration of citizens. She also volunteered to work with the Planning Commission on a unique project and just finished that year-long effort where she gained the respect of the City staff. Ms. Nakai wanted to learn more about our City’s governance so she enrolled in and graduated from the City of Woodland Park’s Citizens Academy earlier this year. It was during this experience that she developed a high regard for the City’s professional staff.
Ms. Nakai and I worked on some tough issues in our City that would challenge most relationships. The key to our discussions was that we always treated each other with great respect. Respectful discussion seems to be lacking at all levels of government. Catherine will help achieve and maintain civil dialogue as a member of our City Council. She is an excellent listener, clear thinker, and a respectful speaker.
Ms. Nakai wants to make sure that your City government continues to provide the high level of service to which the citizens are accustomed to. Great service in a timely manner sets Woodland Park apart from other cities.
It is without reservation that I encourage you to vote for Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council.
David Buttery
Woodland Park
Vote Alfieri for WP City Council
Your vote is very important this election as the City of Woodland Park has a city council candidate who is running to balance the budget, manage expenses and represent the business owners and citizens of Woodland Park. Stephanie Alfieri is being endorsed by many Woodland Park business owners, citizens, and several current and former city council members. Her background in financial management will help to manage expenses so that the tax money you pay is used to benefit you and the community.
As a longtime area resident and former Main Street Program Manager, I have had the pleasure of working with Alfieri while she served as a volunteer to help bring improvements to Woodland Park. She is professional, hard working and dedicated to her hometown.
Recently, since declaring that she is running for city council, Stephanie has been the target of attacks by individuals that appear to have their own personal agendas. Their aggressive behavior toward this candidate leads one to believe that Stephanie Alfieri must be doing something right, standing for that which is right! Alfieri will stop the City of Woodland Park from being taken advantage of by greedy individuals. She recently demonstrated her commitment to, and her knowledge of, City issues during the candidate forum. Throughout the forum Stephanie illustrated that she is by far the most capable and knowledgeable candidate. I encourage you to watch the recording of the forum at http://city-woodlandpark/387/Councilmember-Candidates
Please vote for Stephanie Alfieri. She is honest and true to Woodland Park citizens and business owners.
Darlene Jensen
Woodland Park
Give Dezellem his due
Regarding the upcoming Woodland Park City Council election, it is helpful to understand why an election is necessary to fill one seat, when an election just took place in April. In that contest, a new mayor was elected with 776 votes and true to his word, mayoral candidate and sitting councilperson Noel Sawyer having finished third in a field of four, graciously kept his campaign promise and resigned his council seat.
Three new council members were elected as well, Rusty Neal with 1,448 votes, Robert Zuluaga with 1,100 and Jim Pfaff with 1,062. Don Dezellem came in a close fourth with 1,005 — 229 votes more than were cast for the new mayor. You would think that the sitting council could respect the will of the voters and come to an agreement in the best interests of their constituents and exercise their ability to appoint Don as the replacement member to fill the vacant council seat. Instead, the council became factionalized with an identifiable three-to-three battle line.
These two rival factions then argued in favor of having yet another election, and each side has propagated their own candidate in the hope of solidifying a majority on council. These two candidates have collected support from rival special interests in the community and have offered little of substance regarding their qualifications to represent their constituents or why their decision-making would be superior to their competition. The overwhelming methodology in their campaigns has been to pepper the cityscape with signage, and have their surrogates cast aspersions on one another in the paper and on social media. One perceived “community leader” who is vested in one of the two factions gaining an irreversible majority on council, spoke with Don and pressured him to withdraw from the race.
Understanding this, wouldn’t it be better to elect a candidate who owes no allegiance to either side? Dezellem has been an active member of our community for decades, he barely missed winning an available council seat in April, and can be trusted to force both of the existing factions on council to make their case to earn his tiebreaking vote. His allegiance will be to the community. Don is smart, deliberative and focused on doing what is right for both the present and future of the city he calls home. If you voted for Don in April, please do so again. If you didn’t, please consider supporting him now.
We have no way of calibrating what will happen if one faction or the other gains an iron-fisted hold on council if either of Don’s opponents win. With many issues looming large, particularly the replacement of our turn-tail city manager, crushing debt and a large contingent of the city’s workforce still furloughed, having a calming influence on future decision-making is essential. We can trust Don to research and understand the ramifications of the decisions put before him and to stand firm on his votes, based not on special interest influences, but on sound principles.
Please reject the rivalries and make your voice heard by voting for Don Dezellem.
Dave Paul
Woodland Park
Endorsement for Stephanie Alfieri
Recent disturbing trends in some outside advocacy involved in the Nov. 3 election for the open City Council seat for Woodland Park have motivated me to end my intended neutral silence, which was in contrast to a few fellow council members who have been fervently active in supporting another candidate to join their uncompromising voting bloc.
The same group of people who attacked me with slanders and libels for election cycles in the spring of 2018 and 2020 are conspiring against Stephanie Alfieri with their wrath and venom for this coming election in an attempt to tarnish another good citizen in a like fashion. This is the same group that attacked this change advocate (me) who would not be swayed by their elitist, good-old-boys, self-interested ways of running our town into their mold of puzzling motives contrary to the general good of all citizens.
You elected me Mayor of Woodland Park by a 50% margin because you saw through their mischaracterizations and recognized a candidate who would do right by you in office. I hope you likewise reject their contemptible goal to ruin an honorable candidate once again. Alfieri is a young private sector professional of high quality and a lifelong advocate of the public good in her behavior and demonstrable track record of knowledgeable, volunteer, public service as thoroughly exhibited in the recent Candidate Forum. I have personally and thoroughly analyzed public recordings of a recently sensationalized Main Street Board incident and found that allegations have been magnified beyond reality. I found her behavior professional and completely mischaracterized by this same elitist group.
Those that state their ideals of “compromise” and “go-along-to-get-along” actually only desire everyone to align to their uncompromising positions, not a higher standard of the “good of the people.” True compromise in line with maintaining principles is an admirable goal, which we should all subscribe to achieve as part of a team for your community benefit.
We should always examine these malicious purveyors that support a candidate to ponder the potential debts of advocacy if elected, even in our town. When irrational and slanderous personal attacks are levied against good people for no apparent reason other than to diminish their reputation, my instinct is to push back with my vote against such dishonorable strategies. My guess is that most of you are similarly good people who disavow this horrid behavior of politics of personal destruction. It has crept into our former community of courtesy and honor which are seemingly minority values in our current society of uncontrollable misinformation. My hope is that we somehow return to a civil society without the lies and character assassinations that are prevalent even in our paradise of a mountain western town of Woodland Park. Alfieri is an honorable person of high character who has no hidden motives and is seeking your support in this coming election in contrast to those shameful advocates of self-interest who seek to slander and libel her character.
Mayor Val Carr
Woodland Park
Elect Nakai to WP City Council
Catherine Nakai purchased her Woodland Park home in 2001, and for 19 years has been active in our community, currently as a volunteer on our Board of Adjustment. She has the professional experience and the relevant knowledge to excel as a member of our City Council. More importantly, she has the temperament, the discipline, and the ethics to maintain the high standards of conduct we expect of our elected officials.
Her role thus far in our small town politics has shielded her from the discord that has kept this council seat vacant since April. And her calm demeanor will offset, rather than add to, the frequent strife that can arise when disparate interests clash in the pursuit of incompatible goals. She owes no allegiance to hidden agendas and existing factions. She will make informed, not influenced, decisions on our behalf.
Catherine was appointed to the Board of Adjustment by our city council. But our city council could not achieve a consensus to appoint someone for this important vacancy, so now we voters get to choose for ourselves. I am confident we will make the right choice.
Please join me and so many of your neighbors in electing Catherine Nakai to serve our whole community, with no strings attached.
Steve Randolph, Mayor Emeritus
Woodland Park
Yes on 113: What National Popular Vote is and isn’t
A “Yes” vote on Colorado Proposition 113 ratifies National Popular Vote for Colorado. What National Popular Vote does is count all votes before awarding electors, replacing the winner-take-all rule.
National Popular Vote does not change the Electoral College in any way. It changes Colorado’s rule over electors, which is granted by the Constitution. States have changed how electors are appointed over time, and as the nation evolves the state legislature may change again to even better methods.
Voting trivia: The Constitution does not guarantee citizen’s vote for President. Guess what year the Colorado citizens didn’t get to vote!
Replacing the current winner-take-all rule with National Popular Vote is in every Colorado voter’s interest, because Colorado isn’t a swing state this year or many years:
National Popular Vote will drive successful parties to campaign in all states, not just a few swing states.
It will give red votes a voice in this now blue-trending state. With current winner-take-all, those Colorado voters don’t count beyond state lines.
Colorado voters won’t be paying for election year pork to the handful of swing states. This year it’s roads for Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, diary for Wisconsin, cruise ships and Puerto Rican aid for Florida, and airport money for Pennsylvania and Ohio.
It will boost Colorado’s influence! It will reduce California’s outsized influence by about 40%, by counting its split between the Red and Blue before awarding Electors.
National Popular Vote has been a non-partisan effort. In 2016 there were 153 Republican and 162 Democrat sponsoring legislators.
It is not a referendum between past election winners and losers. The real winner is better representation because every voter will matter.
Ralph Burns
Unincorporated Boulder County
Vote Yes on Amendment B
Fiscal conservatives and small business leaders across Colorado are supporting Amendment B, the ballot measure that repeals the Gallagher Amendment and freezes property tax rates for everyone.
Any serious supporter of the free enterprise system should support Amendment B. As the head of the National Federation of Business has said, without Amendment B, a real number of small businesses around Colorado will be pushed over the edge to insolvency.
First, Amendment B freezes property tax rates for everyone and requires a vote of the people before property tax rates can be increased. Second, B stops $300 million in automatic local property taxes that would otherwise take effect next year. If the Gallagher Amendment is kept on the books, next year local businesses, including farms and ranches, would pay property taxes 5-times higher than everyone else. Third, B repeals Gallagher’s 40-year-old formulas that drain funding from firefighters, police, and vital local services. B is supported by the Colorado Fire Chiefs Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Colorado Association of School Boards and the Rural Schools Coalition, because B stops irrational shifts in funding.
Colorado’s leading conservatives support Amendment B, including former GOP Senator Hank Brown, former GOP Attorney General John Suthers, former GOP Secretary of State Wayne Williams, the Farm Bureau, and chambers of commerce in Colorado’s most conservative communities, like Colorado Springs, Greeley, Loveland and Grand Junction. Vote for small business and conservative reform of a broken property tax law. Vote Yes on Amendment B.
Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta)
Delta
Proposition 115 will harm
The ballot initiative Proposition 115 to ban abortions after 22 weeks offers a simplistic state imposed policy to a medically and ethically complex situation. Proposition 115 as written has a number of distortions and flaws.
The main exception to the ban is “to save the life of the pregnant woman” but does not include threats to the woman’s health. No exception for the diabetic whose eyesight and kidney function is steadily deteriorating? No exception for the woman with lupus with threats of stroke and kidney damage? No exception for the teenager incested by her uncle?
Of major importance, no exception for fetal anomalies, some fixable, some resulting in stillbirth, or neonatal suffering and death? The Centers for Disease Control reports that approximately 120,000 pregnancies in the U.S. each year are affected by fetal anomalies. Many anomalies are not detected until ultrasound at 21-24 weeks or later. The medical Journal Obstetrics and Gynecology of May 24, 2013 states that brain anomalies are often detected after the 21-24 week anatomy scan. The journal issue of Feb. 26, 2009 followed 77 pregnant women who received a diagnosis of highly probable perinatal death. The majority were diagnosed after 22 weeks.
The Center for Disease Control notes that in 2016 just 1.2% of abortions in the United States took place after 21 weeks. The decision to terminate a previously planned and wanted pregnancy can be heart wrenching for the mother. The decision is best left up to the pregnant mother in consultation with her physician, rather than to a political ban imposed by the state, which will do harm.
Vote NO on Proposition 115.
Scott Johnson MD
Loveland
Re: Proposition 113
Winston Churchill once said, “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing — after they’ve tried everything else.” We’ve tried electing our president a certain way and it doesn’t work very well. Let’s do the right thing and support Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is meant to insure that the presidential candidate with the most votes nationwide will be elected president. Once the agreement between states consists of 270 electoral votes or greater, states joining the compact agree to award their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote (regardless of the vote in their state). Therefore, the National Popular Vote will make sure every voter matters and every vote for president counts equally.
Our president is the country's most powerful elected official, responsible for the selection of lifetime appointees to the Supreme Court. He or she should be elected by the majority of voters. The National Popular Vote agreement will insure that this happens.
Vote YES on Proposition 113 if you believe one person always equals one vote and the presidential candidate who earns the most votes deserves to win the election.
Make our Founding Fathers proud.
Elaine Carr
Woodland Park
