School board members need to serve best interests of all
We, as past presidents of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education, are excited by the current interest in serving on the BOE — and equally concerned about the partisan characterization by some candidates.
In local government, it is important to elect candidates who are focused on solving local problems rather than national political agendas. We need to elect problem solvers rather than people who want to make a point. No school district is perfect but having served in WPSD we know the focus has been on serving ALL children. We need to continue to grow and improve, keeping the focus on ALL kids.
It is best stated by M.R Ford in “Governing Why School Board Elections Should Stay Nonpartisan” (governing.com/now/why-school-board-elections-should-stay-nonpartisan, Sept. 2, 2021) “The goal of having nonpartisan elections is not to remove all politics from governing but to remove a point that keeps a school board from doing its job… Conflict on a governing board is productive when it leads to informed debate and reasoned decision-making. Conflict is destructive when it becomes entrenched or predictable regardless of the issue being discussed.”
During our tenures, the WPSD BOE was nonpartisan. While our ideological beliefs informed our discussions and decisions, they did not keep us from collaborating with the best interest of ALL children at the forefront.
We believe in the importance of our elected officials’ willingness to listen and learn from all inputs, not limit themselves to a single partisan view. We believe in the necessity for humility in our elected officials, as no one person knows what is best for everyone.
Keep our local government, specifically our Board of Education, serving the best interest of ALL citizens, not a select group.
We urge all voters to attend the school board candidate forums Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26. Ask these questions:
How have you been involved in WPSD?
What have you done prior to running for BOE to address what you see as problems?
Is this candidate humble — do they seek to learn?
Beth Huber, Carol Greenstreet & Amy Nieman, Woodland Park
Is America a Christian nation?
There were 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention; 26 Episcopalian, 11 Presbyterian, 2 Lutheran, 7 Congregationalist, 2 Methodist, 2 Dutch Reformed, 2 Quaker and 2 Roman Catholics.
Ben Franklin, a delegate, was not a Christian. He once wrote, “Here is my Creed, I believe in one God, Creator of the Universe. That He governs it by His Providence. That He ought to be worshipped. That the most acceptable Service we render to Him, is doing Good to His other Children. That the Soul of Man is immortal, and will be treated with Justice in another Life respecting its Conduct in this ... As for Jesus of Nazareth ... I think the system of Morals and Religion as He left them to us, the best the World ever saw ... but I have ... some Doubts to His Divinity.”
Franklin wasn’t a Christian, but he believed in Christian values!
A 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center found a whopping 65% of adults in the United States identified themselves as Christians.
Every one of our Founders agreed that “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom.” That is what Marxists fear most, a Free America, a virtuous people, a religious people to counter their political/religion of death.
Although America is a Christian nation, our Founding Fathers were adamant in their belief that we would not be governed by a religion, we would not be a theocracy, yet our motto is, “In God We Trust.”
Christians know that they are flawed men in need of a savior.
The Left believes that they are that savior even though their horrid, deadly, cruel history of governing proves otherwise.
Today we have elected Christians, Muslims, Socialists, Marxist, Jews and Atheists to represent us in our government.
We are not a theocracy, but our country and constitution are deeply rooted in the Bible.
Keith McKim, Florissant
Refusing the COVID vaccine lost her a job
I would like to commend Stephanie Alfieri on her willingness to sacrifice a long held position on a matter of principle. I fear that yielding to the vaccine mandate will set a precedent that even the most COVID concerned may come to regret.
Rob Hill, Divide
Re: WPSD election
So sad to see how the Republican Party are intent on politicizing the Woodland Park School Board. This is obvious from the billboards around town, and from the ad in the Oct. 6 Courier which was “Paid for by the Teller County Republican Central Committee.” Even when it comes to kids’ education, they can’t leave their politics at the school door.
Regarding their mantra of “Education, Not Indoctrination,” will someone please explain? If teachers have been indoctrinating our students would The Courier please investigate and publish an article. I have a feeling it will be a short one.
Isn’t the school board supposed to be comprised of parents, grandparents, former education professionals, and others who wish to put the education of our children front and center? It should not matter if these people are Republicans, Democrats, or whatever, so long as education, and not political dogma, is their goal.
The last time I checked Pythagoras’ Theorem applied to Republicans as well as the rest of the population. And yes, the earth is round. However I am sure there are certain elements in the community, who consider such facts as “indoctrination.”
Good luck to those candidates who do not feel the need to advertise their political affiliation, but instead can list their relevant qualifications.
Bill Stevenson, Woodland Park
Re: Proposition 119
You are encouraged to carefully read the details of Prop. 119. Raise the tax on marijuana to provide academic programs to children. Sounds OK. But wait, who receives this special educational opportunity? Eligible Colorado youth. And who is eligible? A new State department will tell us who. But the most concerning aspect of this proposition is monies which normally are allocated to the public schools are to be reallocated to this new state agency. In effect the monies normally provide by the state to public schools will be reduced. How does this reduction of public school funding maintain let alone improve our schools? It doesn’t, it will harm our school systems.
The Proposition establishes a new state agency comprised of nine board members appointed by the governor. If you know anything about state agencies, you know they will need staff and plenty of staff. How many staff, we aren’t told. What will employees of the new agency be paid? We don’t know. Once wages and other personal service costs are paid for, how much money will be available for the tutoring services to the eligible children? Less then you are led to believe.
The most concerning aspect of this proposition is monies which have been allocated to the public schools are to be reallocated to this new state agency. In effect the monies normally provide by the state to public schools will be reduced. How does this reduction of public school funding maintain let alone improve our schools? It doesn’t, it will harm our school systems.
Like too many of the propositions, this one deceives the voters and enrichens political appointees.
Lacy Scott, Woodland Park
