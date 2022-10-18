Sincere thanks
Please pass along our grateful appreciation to those who cared for us at and following our head-on crash north of the tunnel/trail head on Highway 67 Friday night, Sept. 30. A round of applause goes to the Cripple Creek and Divide first responders for their quick arrival and transport and the motorists who stopped, flagged traffic and provided emergency assistance until medical help arrived. Special appreciation goes to the Centura Penrose Hospital doctors and staff for their caring treatment.
Thanks to all our family and friends for providing care, food packages, cards, notes, well wishes and healing prayers.
Rich & Barb Ingold, Cripple Creek
• • •
Endorsement for Bob Campbell
The Teller County Board of County Commissioners is a team and governing body focused on the life, health and safety of the residents of Teller County. Our performance rests on the collective and combined talents each of us brings to the commission.
The current team is optimized and working very well together having weathered the pandemic, multiple fires and several budget seasons to name just a few focus areas. The board has worked tirelessly to stop and reverse the divisiveness that gripped our nation and our county 2 ½ years ago and has made excellent progress in this regard. The team is focused on hiring the right folks for the large variety of services provided by the county and is looking carefully at long-term capital improvements that will have a multi-generational impact on Teller County residents.
You do not break a team when it is highly functioning and serving the people in a manner they deserve.
Bob Campbell is up for reelection this November, and I am asking that you please vote for him. Steeped in financial experience and expertise, Bob brings his strengths to the team comprised of Bob, Erik Stone and myself. We work very well together and for every decision that comes before us we collectively ask the question, “What is best for the residents of Teller County?”
Bob is a quiet professional who does not bring his ego to the table. He studies all sides of an impending decision, he burns the midnight oil, and is an extremely valuable member of our team. Once reelected, Bob will have four years to continue to put the residents of our county first and will continue to be the professional he is and will always do the right thing. Bob is a fiscal conservative who knows how hard our residents work for their money and we spend taxpayer money very carefully. We review those expenditures for value added metrics of performance for our residents.
I am respectfully asking the residents and voters of Teller County to allow Bob Campbell to serve you for another four years. He is a highly effective county commissioner who has performed his duties selflessly and always with you, our residents, in mind. Please consider this my highest recommendation and endorsement for another term as your District Two Teller County Commissioner. Vote for Bob Campbell.
Dan Williams, chairman, Teller County Board of County Commissioners
• • •
Endorsement for Bob Campbell
Having inherited an office run by Bob Campbell, and also working closely with him for the last four years, I am in a unique position to comment on Commissioner Campbell’s long and reliable service to Teller County.
Commissioner Campbell is the epitome of quiet excellence. He understands and applies Colorado law as written and as intended. His financial and organizational skills are exceptional. His passion for Teller County and its citizens, while quiet, is unambiguous.
What you don’t get with Commissioner Campbell is drama, showboating, or gotcha politics.
Bob Campbell is a man of his word, and he walks his talk. Let there be no doubt: Commissioner Campbell keeps his commitments and doesn’t run away from them.
Bob Campbell has my endorsement and my vote. On the strongest of terms, I encourage everyone to vote for his re-election as Teller County commissioner.
Mark Czelusta, Teller County Treasurer & Public Trustee
• • •
Commissioners’ decision
Recently, Mr. Biden gave a speech in which he referred to our United States of America as a democracy. He in fact did this several times. Our United States of America is not a democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic.
We the people vote into office elected officials to carry out our wishes, not their own. For this is per our Constitution.
For this upcoming election, our Teller County commissioners have been asked by some of “we the people” to implement the tried and true system of hand counting the ballots. In order to ensure a true result as it has been proven the machines are fraudulent. This would cost around $8,000 but would be well worth the price of ensuring a valid election result.
Proverbs 20:9 says when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice but when the wicked rule, the people mourn. Will our Teller County commissioners do the will of the people and implement a hand count? Will we the people rejoice believing we have had a valid election result? Or, will we the people mourn? In either case, the commissioners will prove Proverbs 20:9 to be the true Word of God.
Will our Teller County commissioners show themselves to be Constitutional Republicans by following our Constitution or will they show themselves to be democratic RINOs?
Benjamin Rushfoe, Woodland Park
• • •
Election integrity is not always a conspiracy theory
Questions about election integrity fall into two categories:
1. The election tabulating machines are tampered with by nefarious actors.
2. Voters are simultaneously registered in different jurisdictions, registrars fail to purge their records of duplicate registrations, and voters receive more than one ballot in an election cycle.
Category No. 1 seems like the stuff of tin-foil hat conspiracy theories.
Category No. 2 is presented whenever there is a population of transient individuals, such as students, military, people who recently moved, or individuals with multiple homes in more than one jurisdiction. Errors in category No. 2 arise when election officials in more than one jurisdiction fail to adequately coordinate with one another and send multiple ballots out to individuals. It arises from a lack of competence of government agencies.
Having received multiple ballots multiple times when I maintained a residence in Topeka, Kansas and in Cripple Creek, I can attest that errors in category No. 2 actually happen even though the Clerk and Recorder wishes to deny its possibility. I am not alone, as others in Teller County have publicly complained about having received ballots for their children who have long since moved away from home.
Election officials can do little about claims falling into category 1, but they can change errors in category 2. Doing so, however, requires the clerk to stop blaming those who receive multiple ballots, admitting that coordination between government offices is not perfect and fixing their broken systems.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
• • •
Be a hero to dogs young and old
October means pumpkin spice lattes, fall temperatures and leaves turning color, but it’s also a chance to be a hero to a dog in need.
For thousands of years, dogs have been our best friends, our protectors and often our personal heroes, improving and even saving lives. That is why each October for more than 40 years, American Humane has encouraged animal lovers to repay the favor by adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue group during its annual Adopt-a-Dog Month.
While adopting a puppy or younger dog is great, we do hope you will also consider adopting a senior dog. The sad truth of the matter is that senior animals spend the longest time at shelters and rescues, and tragically, animals past the age of six or seven are often deemed unadoptable solely because of their age. Both dogs and cats of advanced age have higher euthanasia rates than their younger counterparts since they struggle to find homes. They can often live out the rest of their lives in the shelter, homeless and alone.
There are many reasons a senior animal can end up at a shelter, but most are affectionate, wonderful companions who have just faced unfortunate circumstances. There are numerous benefits to a senior dog as well: they tend to be less rambunctious than younger dogs; they’re often already house-trained; they’re a great fit for people with busy lifestyles; they’re so grateful for a second chance and will give you lots of love and thanks!
Older animals have been lacking in a secure home environment, and once they know they are safe, they will always love and trust their owner. They still have so much to offer, so this Adopt-a-Dog Month, I encourage everyone who is looking to add a new furry companion to their family to stop and say hello to some of the older dogs at the shelter. Open your heart and your home, and you may just find your new best friend.
Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane
• • •
LETTERS POLICY UPDATE: Election-related letters will not be published after Nov. 2. Any that do not fit in print will run online-only. Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Guest columns may be submitted for publication but as space is limited, priority goes to 400 words or fewer, and guest column publication will be limited to no more than one per week, space allowing. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.