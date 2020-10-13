Deer education
It’s good to read that the Woodland Park City Council likes to make “educated deer” jokes. I’ve got one, too: Give diplomas to all the deer that have learned to look both ways before crossing the street; use a toilet, not our lawns and gardens; eat from their own “cupboards” — not our flower beds and trees. Then expel all the rest of these “students” from our town!
Bob Koch
Woodland Park
Socialized medicine
Message For those who detest the concept of socialized medicine, then the idea of a socialized retirement plan must seem absurd. If so, please return your Social Security Supplemental Income check to your nearest Social Security Administration Office.
Thane M. Schwartz
Cripple Creek
Don’t let this become a ‘pandumbic’
I wish to address the situation concerning our current pandemic. I have been appalled by the lack of respect of many individuals and businesses in our county and elsewhere for the failure to do their civic duty and promote common decency by wearing proper protective masks and not turning away customers for not wearing them as well.
Science and medicine are not a joke. Millions of our fellow citizens across our great nation have contracted the COVID-19 virus and over 210,000 have already died.
To my Republican friends, now that the leader of your party has been infected, along with his wife and key members of his nearest staff, I hope that you will realize that this pandemic is not a hoax. Despite what your leader and his enablers have been misleading you and lying to you about for months, while muzzling the experts. It is real. As a result of the completely botched governmental response to the disease, our economy is in the tank, millions are out of work, many tens of thousands more will die and no further governmental aid is seriously being considered by our Republican Senate.
I was a member of our county’s Board of Health for eight years and thankful this did not occur on my watch. Later in my career I was trained in pandemic governmental response.
Our government could and should have done better by us all. We deserve better than this. Do not let this become a PANDUMBIC. Wear a proper mask and wear it correctly. No chin diapers. Contact Senator Lambert and Congressman Lamborn to prod them into action. Stay safe my friends!
Dennis Luttrell
Divide
Endorsement for Stephanie Alfieri
I served on Woodland Park City Council from 2012 to 2016, with my primary goal being to build the Woodland Aquatic Center. In the process I became, and continue to be, an expert in the City’s budget as I needed to find savings within existing revenue and expenditure streams to fund the project without increasing taxes. I was successful. We opened the Woodland Aquatic Center in October 2017.
I continue to support City Council candidates who are committed to the principle that every tax dollar be spent wisely as those dollars come from our citizens. Therefore, I am honored to endorse Stephanie Alfieri for City Council. I have worked side by side with her for several years, both on the City Charter Review Committee and on the Main Street Board. I have found her character to be above reproach. She is a hard worker. She has no hidden agendas. She just wants to support our wonderful community. As a City Council member she will do her homework by getting the facts before she makes a decision ... always what is in the best interests of our community.
She is particularly dedicated to improving the vitality of our small business community. She favors reimbursing small businesses for their efforts in collecting sales taxes, which every other taxing entity does except the City of Woodland Park. In her professional life, she assists small businesses in obtaining PPP loans. She will pass City Budgets that cap expenditures and personnel levels so that the existing municipal debt can be paid off by 2026: 10 years early. She will examine each budget carefully to eliminate waste and improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing current levels of services to our citizens. She supports reducing property and sales taxes; thereby helping our small businesses and residents. She will preserve the historical character of our mountain west community, and provide for the health and safety of our citizens that make Woodland Park a place we all want to live. She attends most City Council meetings so is aware of the issues facing our City and can hit the ground running.
Please vote for Stephanie on Nov. 3.
Bob Carlsen
Woodland Park
I will don the mask
Mr. Woody Graham’s Sept. 23 letter about masks honorably mentioned my Sept. 9 letter, which attempted to proclaim how some untruths are propagated so as to set our minds a certain way and exhort us to despise those who see things differently. Mr. Graham obviously, like concerned citizens should, strives to stay informed of the news and he also reads what other people have to offer and cares enough to give his opinion when deemed necessary. I commend him for this and hope all Americans express interest enough to speak out on matters they consider important. However, now included in the discussion about the effectiveness of masks to prevent the transmission of our current killer virus, I feel compelled to explain my thoughts on the subject.
I do not claim to know the efficiency or lack thereof that wearing a mask has in preventing COVID-19 infection. I do know that Cripple Creek casinos, where everyone is required to wear a mask, currently has a remarkable record of avoiding this scourge. They also have teams of porters and COVID fighters who daily cleanse and disinfect every surface they feel anyone might come into contact with.
I also know that my family, friends, and coworkers, count on me to not bring this plague down upon their heads, and I count on them to also try the same.
Of all of life’s thousands of obstacles to overcome, wearing a mask becomes minute. I will don the mask. It is no burden to me.
As I write this, I am hearing of President Trump’s positive COVID test result. And that of his wife and coworkers. Perhaps other government personnel, too. I hope no lasting implications occur from this.
But there will be consequences. Could a trivial gesture have made a difference?
Richard Allee
Florissant
Vote for Catherine Nakai
As chairman of the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment, I’ve worked with Catherine Nakai since she joined the board last September.
She has been invaluable, not only as a board member, but also in taking the lead to develop proposed changes to the Rules of Procedure and City Code that resulted from an appeal that came before the board last year. Her proposed changes will help clarify some ambiguities we encountered and will improve the transparency of the Board’s practices in the future. As an engineer, I am impressed by Catherine’s attention to detail and her ability to look at things objectively and logically.
I, along with the rest of the board, value her insight and opinions on the issues presented to us. Aside from her clear thinking, her initiative and her ability to work with others, what impressed me about Catherine is that she truly wants to help Woodland Park. She has often told me she wants to do what is best for our city. She wants to preserve those things that make Woodland Park, Woodland Park and to make sure the city only gets better as it faces future challenges.
I will miss her contributions to the board when she becomes a member of the City Council, but I think her becoming a council member will help make Woodland Park an even better city for all of us. The Board of Adjustment’s loss will be the City’s and the community’s gain. Please support Catherine Nakai for City Council.
Lou Ramon
Woodland Park
Re: Sept. 9 article “CDOT updates WP Council on Traffic Improvements”
I read with great interest Norma Engelberg’s article about traffic flow improvements in Woodland Park. I agree the improvements are urgently needed, but they are only a short-lived partial solution to the ever-increasing volume of traffic that greatly exceeds the existing capacity of US 24 through Teller County, from Crystola to Divide.
I wrote a letter to the editor in September 2019 on the urgent need for beginning land acquisition and the required environmental studies of the route proposed for the US 24 relocation to prevent an unknown future traffic-related catastrophe, like a tanker-truck fire. Even if begun tomorrow, the best estimate of the time required for the completion of the project would be at least five years from inception. The current state revenue shortfall is likely to extend that delay indefinitely. How much longer must the residents of Teller County endure the delays, dangers and frustration of ever-increasing onerous traffic congestion?
Rather than bemoan our declining hope for any near future governmental attention to address this ongoing failure of leadership, I propose a novel approach such as the private-sector funding of a Teller County Toll Road by a nonprofit organization such as the El Pomar Foundation. A limited “mortgage” lifetime revenue-funded toll road such as was created for the construction of the original Denver-Boulder Turnpike could be used to repay the funds advanced by the lender, with the road reverting to state ownership for toll-free usage after the borrowed funds were repaid with interest to the lender.
Included in the project should be a direct limited emergency, employee and police vehicle-only direct access road from the turnpike to the hospital. Regarding the potential for life-threatening vehicular accidents on Bluebird Hill, especially at the existing uphill entrance to the hospital during inclement weather, a separate state-funded “Jersey” barrier wall should be installed along the middle of the roadway from the top to the base of Bluebird Hill, with protected and marked entrance and exit lanes to the hospital driveway. Sooner — if not later — a catastrophic event endangering human lives will occur on Bluebird Hill because of its inherent latent unavoidable dangers.
I suggest that The Courier conduct a non-binding poll of readers to solicit their views about the urgency of initiating action by our city and county leaders to address this issue and consider other alternatives such as I have mentioned. Sooner or later, a traffic-related event will occur with deadly consequences.
George English
Woodland Park
