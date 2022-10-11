Kudos on road improvements
I want to thank the city council and staff of the City of Woodland Park for the roadway improvements along Rampart Range Road and Kelley’s Road. The work looks fantastic and will make pedestrian and vehicular traffic much safer.
As you begin the budgeting process please insure that you keep the 1% sales tax intact that is dedicated for roadway improvements. The work done this summer on our roadways is a great example of the work that can be accomplished with that fund. You have accomplished much but there is more to be done!
David Buttery, Woodland Park
Budget reserves vs. refunds
Colorado taxpayers recently began receiving refund checks from the State as required by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights passed by a Republican majority legislature 30 years ago. Much has been made in the press of how the Democrat governor is taking credit for this refund. What I am most concerned about is the perceived hypocrisy; Republican county commissioners and non-partisan, but fiscally conservative city councillors are not refunding their own excess revenues.
The current financial status of the General Fund for the City of Woodland Park as reported to Council at its June 2 meeting shows an Unrestricted/Unassigned Fund Balance Reserve at the end of 2022 of $3,908,431, not including $1,950,000 committed by past councils for reduction of debt for the Woodland Aquatic Center and Memorial Park improvements. By including this reserve, which would not be necessary if the City just continued to pay down the current debt just as taxpayers pay down their mortgages, the General Fund reserve would be $5,858,431.
The General Fund Balance in 2022 can be increased by $704,190 if Street Operations and a 38% share applicable to Street Operations vehicles of the Fleet Maintenance budgets are paid from the Street Capital Improvement Fund, as has been done since 2006. This would increase the General Fund reserves to $6,562,621, and decrease the Street Capital Improvement Fund reserve to $4,681,031. I could go on and on as there are many line items in the 2022 City Budget which will not be expended.
Finally, if City Council were to approve a ballot question for the November election to merged the Street Capital Improvement fund with the General Fund, the total General Fund reserve would be $11,243,652. This is vastly in excess of normal reserves. Previous auditor reports have confirmed a 10% reserve (about $1,500,000 in 2022) is sufficient. In 2014, City Council approved a resolution confirming a reserve target of 10%. I call on the Woodland Park City Council to refund some of the excess reserves in proportion to what they paid to the taxpayers of our city this year as they begin to consider the 2023 City Budget.
The Teller County commissioners are reviewing the reserves, not only of the county, but also the various taxing districts to identify surplus reserves with the intention of returning some to taxpayers.
Bob Carlsen, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Dennis Luttrell
Teller County has a unique opportunity on our November ballot. As the county is rugged by design, it requires rugged individuals to make a home high in the mountains. That rugged individualism means Teller County consistently leans to the right politically. The Teller County Republicans are a strong voting bloc in the county, and are dynamic, experienced and well-connected individuals. They are a formidable group, and are often unopposed. There is an interesting challenge to their dominance this year, however.
A former two-term Republican Teller County commissioner is running as Democrat for Teller County commissioner. That is not the only unexpected wrinkle in this story. While his election would be sure to “stir things up” on our Board of County Commissioners, he is also taking a page from long ago: true public service. Mr. Dennis Luttrell, of Divide, plans to donate the $85,000 annual commissioners’ salary back to the people of Teller County. You read that right: he plans to work for free as a true public servant to make Teller a better place.
Many may not know that our three county commissioners earn $85,000 each per year. Across Colorado, county commissioner is seen as a part-time position, requiring 15 to 25 hours of work per week. While it is clear it would be difficult to hold down a full-time job and add in the responsibilities and ancillary time required to fill the seat, that salary for our small county seems spendy. Mr. Luttrell agrees, and he plans to give his time for free by giving back his salary as grants to Teller County not-for-profits.
Mr. Luttrell defies the adage “you get what you pay for,” as he has an extensive background in industry, capitalism and county government. He assisted in setting up the fire districts in Florissant/Divide, understands policy creation, and has proven himself an environmentalist and hard worker. Learn more about him on his website, reelectluttrell.com.
Consider the positives that would come from a move back toward the center, a new set of ideas/vision for the BOCC, and sending a message that we want cooperation and team building, not polarization and political extremes. Vote Luttrell for Teller County commissioner.
Toni Moore, Florissant
Public opinion survey
Colorado is amazing and so are the people who live, work and play here. As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have the honor of leading a statewide law enforcement agency that provides many services and program in an effort to make our communities safe, particularly our roadways.
Every two years we launch a public survey to answer a simple question, “How are we doing?” We want to ensure that our members and our organization are providing Colorado with the best service and support as we fulfill our mission to save lives. We also want to ensure we are living up to our Core Values of honor, duty and respect.
The online survey is open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31. Please accept my personal invitation to complete the survey by visiting cspsurvey.com.
Through your candid feedback, I and all the Colorado State Patrol members can better understand how well we are serving you, your family, your friends and your communities.
We want to know how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of our members and our services at the State Patrol. Your answers will help us better understand our strengths and our opportunities for improvement, now and in the future.
Completing this survey takes 5-10 minutes. We appreciate you taking the time.
This is a state-wide survey, so the more people who participate the more insight we will have moving forward. Ideally, by the end, we will have feedback from every region around this diverse state. Please, share the link to this survey with your friends and family.
I thank you in advance for your participation. Your feedback is important to me and drives changes for the future at the Colorado State Patrol.
Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief, Colorado State Patrol
