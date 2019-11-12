Thank you for thinking of seniors
Thank you to Val Carr for the article “What about Sam?” Carr mentioned some of the perils facing seniors in Woodland Park, and there are many more that could be added to the list.
The “Sam’s” of Woodland Park need transportation services, often including transportation for the disabled, in a city where no transportation is provided. Seniors often need to seek out one good meal a day. Seniors need professional guidance to obtain other services so they can remain in their own homes and stay connected with others.
Teller Senior Coalition is the only organization in Woodland Park providing all of these services. As a nonprofit, we look to the whole community as well as the City to support our vital efforts. If monetary donations are limited, TSC is grateful for other forms of participation such as handyman volunteer time. This might be a good time to share ideas with City Council related to how we could support one another in the future without monetary costs.
Gail Gerig
Teller Senior Coalition board member
Woodland Park
We cannot thank our veterans enough
While recently serving on the 5th Congressional District Service Academy Nomination Board, I was deeply moved and impressed by the passion and qualifications of young men and women seeking to enter one of our country’s highly competitive military service academies. When asked why they want to enter military service, many refer to a relative or family friend that influenced them in a positive way — a veteran.
As we approach Veterans Day, we ought to ask ourselves why and how we remember them. More often than not, it is veterans’ continued sacrifice and service, devotion to causes and their continued contribution to Teller County and the communities they live in, that stands out.
It is our soldiers, airman, sailors, marines, and coast guard forces that protect our freedoms, liberty and our way of life.
In service of our country, our veterans receive highly specialized training, are trusted with the nation’s highest secrets and with the lives of our country’s most prized treasure — our sons and daughters who choose to serve in our armed forces. Today, less than 1% of our population chooses to serve the country.
I encourage you to look to the example our veterans have made. See how many of them use their skills, experience and abilities to improve the lives of others and contribute in a positive way to their communities, businesses and local government. Ask yourself how you have been enriched by a veteran. See how many of them are the “go-to person” for advice or to fill leadership positions at work or in our communities. Then remember that a veteran can often feel isolated or disconnected from society. And thank them.
A hat, small pin or bumper sticker is often the only indicator we see that a person might be a veteran.
I was recently at a gas station, occupied with the thoughts of the day as the tank filled up. As I pumped, I watched a lady who I had never met, cross over three crowded gas lanes to approach me. Stopping within a few feet of me she simply said, “Sir, I see you were a soldier once and a combat veteran … thank you,” and she walked away. I was left speechless and with moist eyes. It makes all the difference to a veteran.
Dan Williams
Retired U.S. Army colonel and combat veteran
Cripple Creek
The Little Red Hen
Why is no one addressing the obvious other side of the coin in education these days? Why do we take the word of the media in assessing why test scores are stagnating and students are “failing” in public schools? How can we really evaluate progress when the whole system is so convoluted?
I was a public school educator for 30 years, and I was not in the teachers’ union. The latest laws and testing procedures have led education into a dead end — from “No Child Left Behind” to the present.
Years ago students were evaluated with letter grades. Teachers understood that there was a Bell-curve, with most students functioning somewhere in the middle. We knew that a variety of factors would influence performance — interest, motivation, learning styles, abilities, family support, etc. Indeed, most of the students I taught got Bs and Cs. In today’s terminology, they would be labeled “partially proficient.”
When only “A” students can be “proficient,” according to the current tests, there is something wrong with the system. Why are we accepting the results of such a strange detour in education? Why has kindergarten become what first grade used to be in terms of expectations? Why do we put such pressure on children?
Instead of protesting the results of the Nation’s Report Card, I think the parents should be protesting the changes in education over the last 20 years. We need to let the teachers get back to teaching, with our support.
Get rid of the testing/terminology which make it sound like all public schools are going down the tubes. Let kids be kids, and encourage them to do their best, and get rid of the hysteria, “The sky is falling; the sky is falling.”
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
Election thank you
I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who voted for me in the recent Cripple Creek/Victor school board election. I also want to thank those who supported my campaign and helped to get the word out to the voters. I could not have done it without any of you.
Our school district went through a trying time with this election and I hope to be able to facilitate in the healing of the divide that our school district has faced. I am heartened that I will be working with four strong and dedicated women, something that I don’t think has taken place in our school district since my family moved here in 1994.
I look forward to the possibilities in educating the future of our community.
William “Bill” Arrick
Cripple Creek
