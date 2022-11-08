Thanks to supporters of the RLD Library Gala
On Oct. 8, the Rampart Library District Foundation hosted “A Night at the Library.” This event was held to raise funds for a new RLD Studio, which will provide equipment, space, and training to enable patrons to produce high quality photos, films, and audio productions.
The Roaring 20s-themed event was a great success due to the support and contributions of our wonderful community.
Fabulous food was donated by The Swiss Chalet, The Historic Ute Inn, Mountainara Cucina Italiana, Serrano’s Mexican Bar and Grill, Judge’s Char-Grill, McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub, and AJ’s Pizzeria.
Wine was donated by Hub Wine and Spirits Corporation.
The spectacular Speakeasy Lounge was sponsored by Denise and Dean McCoy.
Marci Nickelsburg and the Jr. Woodland Players volunteered as servers and invaluable helpers.
Music was provided by the Silverwood Flute and Guitar Duo and Paul Darlington.
Original art for our silent auction was donated by members of The Mountain Artists and many other local artists.
Other supporters of the event were Walmart, Safeway, Peak View BBQ, and a myriad of volunteers.
Thanks to the collective efforts of these businesses and individuals, we are well on our way to reaching our fundraising goal for the new RLD Studio. We are very fortunate to live in a community that values our libraries and appreciates what a comprehensive resource they provide to our citizens.
Thank you all so much!
The Rampart Library District Foundation Board
• • •
Nominate a hero who serves our Southeastern Colorado community
Each year, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming honors local community members for their extraordinary acts of courage, kindness, dedication and service to the community. These heroes are then recognized at our annual American Red Cross Rocky Mountains Heroes Soirée on March 18, 2023.
Recognizing local heroes is a rewarding and moving experience and having the chance to celebrate those heroes publicly throughout our community and honor their efforts, is the highlight of the evening. We need your help to find these extraordinary individuals.
If you have someone you would like to nominate visit redcross.org/colorado.
Hero Nominee criteria:
- Nominees must have responded to a situation with an act of courage, extraordinary compassion or life-saving actions.
- The events must have occurred in the last 18 months.
- The nominee must be from Colorado or Wyoming. The event may have happened elsewhere, but the nominee must be from Colorado or Wyoming
Nominations are due by Dec. 12.
Thank you!
Phil Martinez, executive director, American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado
• • •
