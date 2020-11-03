Support for Andrew Wommack Ministries
I wanted to respond to the Oct. 28 letter to the editor by Kristina Etter. I am not speaking for Andrew Wommack Ministries but live in Woodland Park and have attended Charis Bible College. I have heard of no bonfire at Charis Bible College but I have heard a lot of gossip about Andrew Wommack Ministries. There is a reason why the Bible says that gossiping is like murder to God — because it unjustly accuses people of wrongdoing many times.
As far as the measures against COVID, not all are agreed that the courses of action taken by some states are really the most effective. As one example, Sweden took very few anti-COVID measures, including no mask requirement, and they exited the epidemic a month or two ago. They now have only a low level of infection through herd immunity. Masks have been shown to be ineffective in Switzerland also, with equal numbers of infections in cities that did and did not require them. A simple smoke test shows the exhaled particles, which are larger than virus particles, easily escape through and around any mask. So I am grateful that Andrew Wommack is standing up for traditional American freedoms and civil rights while so many others have submitted to bad policies from the government medical establishment in this case.
Taylor Sealy
Woodland Park
___________________________________
Racism, abortion and political social injustice
Our creator’s children come in many different colors, and he gives preference to neither. And he knew his children before he placed them into their mother’s womb; giving them life at the point of thought, not at the point of conception. Neither an appointed judge nor jury can counter that claim. And yet those who are motivated politically to save the unborn build walls and barriers for those born of a different color. Even the little dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.
Thane Schwartz
Cripple Creek
___________________________________
Public input wanted
Colorado is a vibrant, diverse state — whether describing our residents or our terrain. As your Colorado State Patrol, we provide many services and programs in an effort to make our communities a safe place to live, work, play, and travel!
I wanted to draw your attention to an important opportunity. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 24, 2020, the Colorado State Patrol will conduct a Public Opinion survey to better understand how well we are serving our communities. I am inviting you to complete the survey by visiting www.cspsurvey.com.
Our mission is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all persons as we provide professional law enforcement services that reflect our Core Values of Honor, Duty, and Respect. We want to know how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of our members, and our services at the State Patrol. Your answers will help us better understand how we can serve you now and in the future.
Completing this survey takes 5-10 minutes. We appreciate you taking the time.
This is a state-wide survey, so the more people who participate the better the insights we will have going forward. Ideally, by the end, we will have feedback from each region around this diverse state. Please, share the link to this survey with your friends and family.
Thank you in advance for your participation. Your feedback is important to me and the future of the Colorado State Patrol.
Col. Matthew Packard
___________________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.