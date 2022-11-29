Who’s looking out for Cripple Creek?
Cripple Creek’s new heavy-handed laws regulating short-term rentals lower property values, slow homes sales, promote resentment by many homeowners, hurt small business in favor of casino hotels and wealthy investors, create financial hardships for STR homeowners, are inconsistent (i.e., STR rules and fees don’t apply to Long Term Rentals) and infringe on the opportunities and freedoms of property owners in the city. Four of the five members of council and the mayor voted for these laws.
The vote in favor of the Heritage Center Gift Shop divides the community, promotes resentment, puts the Heritage Center at risk of greater financial loss due to calls for boycotting and closure, promotes potential financial hardships on local small business, and is shortsighted and unethical. The vote was dismissive and disrespectful, especially since no explanation was given by members who voted against the small business owners and supporters who offered their valid reasons and pleaded against the gift shop. Three of the five members voted for the gift shop.
The mixup, confusion and ultimate approval of additional stories on Bronco Billy’s expansion caused homeowners with affected views great angst, lowered their quality of life, lowered property values, caused resentment, and undermined the trust that residents have in their representatives. Four councilmembers and mayor approved the added height, one abstained with conflict of interest.
And these are just a few divisive issues that have come up in the last several months.
Voters put faith in the elected representatives to listen to the townspeople’s and businesses’ grievances and to work together with their fellow councilmembers to find compromises and common ground that can adequately satisfy the people they represent, while also maintaining the financial integrity and functional operations of the city.
I don’t agree with half the council working to eliminate the members they don’t agree with, as it completely disregards the aforementioned opportunity.
I ask residents the question: Do you feel the outcomes of their collective decisions prove they are looking out for the majority of residents and small businesses in town?
I mean no disrespect to the mayor or councilmembers, but I’m going out on a limb here, and I ask that the entire council and mayor consider RESIGNING prior to the recall date, and then, to be fair to all, put themselves back on the eligible list with the community members who are standing by ready to take their place — and then let the voters decide! If existing members get reelected, fine; if some get replaced, fine.
This would demonstrate that every member cares enough about their constituents to put themselves at risk to be replaced.
Maybe the resentment and division can be cured if we have a completely reelected leadership and we can move forward together. If reelected, councilmembers and the mayor will feel renewed and supported, and if ousted, they will have done the right thing for the majority of voters, and can be forgiven and respected for putting the wishes of their constituents before their egos.
Frankie Wolfe, Cripple Creek
Thanks for the support
The board of directors of the Rampart Library District Foundation would like to thank Reserve Our Gallery and Gayle Gross for the support of our organization. We were selected as the beneficiary of the September gala with the Roaring 20s theme at Reserve Our Gallery, and also from the Artists Sunday Festival Show and Sale — the after Thanksgiving art show at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Gayle has become an important voice for many nonprofits in Teller County as the coordinator of SOAR, a nonprofit cooperative who benefits from great marketing ideas and non-competitive collaboration. Thanks to Reserve Our Gallery for promoting the arts and local nonprofit organizations.
Jean Baldwin, president, Rampart Library District Foundation
Open letter to WPSD board
I need to express my disappointment in the trajectory you are taking regarding the superintendent position. You currently have two interim superintendents who are doing an incredible job. They know the district, they hold proper credentials and they are working in an efficient, responsible and honest manner for our district.
Your “firing” DAC members in order to fill the spots with your personal friends, your intent to find another interim superintendent for no reason at all, your failure to be looking at the needs of the entire community while focusing solely on your own agenda, and your push to want to find a permanent superintendent off-cycle and with a rushed timeline have no place in this district. This district has prided itself on collaboration with staff, teachers, the board, parents, students and the community for decades. When the most recent four members joined the board, they began to only listen to people who sided with them unequivocally. There has been no space to allow for differing points of view and there has been a complete disregard for data and proper timelines.
To the new board members, I urge you to leave the superintendent structure as it is for the time being. I urge you to listen to the community as a whole, not just those who subscribe to your clearly personal agenda. I urge you to stop listening to board counsel Brad Miller, who evidently inserts himself into district after district to make personal financial gain. I urge you to not make decisions based on your personal beliefs and instead look at actual data regarding curriculum, hiring and programs. I urge you to be good humans and to take the students in the district into actual consideration. If you would like to run a charter school, that’s fine with me. However, WPSD as a whole is NOT a charter school. It is a publicly funded and data-driven district. Please keep it that way.
Erin O’Connell, Woodland Park
The STR kingdom above the clouds
On Nov. 17, the Woodland Park City Council by majority vote of 5-2, approved with no restrictions, the possibility of a city-licensed short-term rental lodging business operating next door to every one of us.
With over 8,000 residents, it only took the mayor and four more city councilmembers to allow lodging businesses everywhere, destroying the character of our city.
Two years ago, we had less than 100 city-licensed STRs. This decision means that we will soon have over 200, with many more to come.
The city douncil completely ignored the recommendations of our planning commission, Teller County commissioners, residents complaints about next door STR activities, the property rights of 8,000 residents, restrictions placed on STR owners in cities all around us, and numerous prudent recommendations at several City Council meetings to discuss this action.
This city council even ignored their mandate in our city code by allowing STRs in our residential neighborhoods, “Uses shall not involve any activity not in character with the majority of the uses in the neighborhood unless by design, setback, nature of operation, and other devices the character of the neighborhood will be maintained.”
Our city council should pay attention to the citizens and make decisions for the overall benefit of the city, not for the benefit of the few.
This clearly shows that five of our city council members are completely out of touch with the majority of the Woodland Park citizens.
Jerry Penland, Woodland Park
Government is becoming the enemy of the people
Oxford anthropologist J.D. Unwin, in his 1934 book “Sex and Culture,” said that after studying 80 civilizations over 5,000 years, “that monogamous heterosexual marriage precedes cultural advancement, and that sexual promiscuity always precedes a civilization’s collapse. He also said that “sexual license and lack of monogamy will destroy any civilization within just three generations. Once a country begins to go down the path of unrestrained sexual passion, it is irreversible, the nation is doomed. Lust refuses to be limited, and like an out-of-control fire, it will burn down everything.”
Two generations have passed since the Alfred Kinsey-inspired “sexual revolution” took root in America in the 1960s. America and the Western World are now living in that third generation that precedes the collapse of civilizations. But, because of the structure of our government as laid down by our founding fathers, America has the chance to recover and lead the world away from the abyss of evil that we are descending into.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Our safety, our liberty, depends upon preserving the Constitution of the United States as our fathers made it inviolate. The people of the United States are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
As Mark Twain said, “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to the government, when it deserves it.”
The people’s rights are guaranteed by God! That is the moral foundation of our nation as stated in the Declaration of Independence, which states Americans have the right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” and those rights are not transferable!
Our government is not functioning as our Founders envisioned. Instead of humbly serving God and the people, they assume God-like powers, forgetting the source of their power.
Government has no power to grant any right. Their function is to secure our rights and stand guard against any enemy, foreign or domestic, who tries to usurp our rights — all within the framework of our Constitution which is the secular foundation of our nation.
Government is becoming the enemy of the people instead our servant.Our servants have been exposed as the tyrants they wish to become. The mask has been torn off, and the face of evil is exposed.
Most teachers are good people who love teaching and guiding our students, but it only takes a few in leadership positions to corrupt the whole system.
Teller County is blessed with a much-respected school board that will protect our parents,’ students’ and teachers’ best interests while preserving our God-given rights.
Keith McKim, Florissant
