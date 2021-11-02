Thank you to Good Samaritan
Natural Grocers customers rate very high on my list. Last week one of them found my blue leather wallet with credit card, cash, driver’s license, medical cards, etc., on the pavement in the parking lot of the grocery store. The angel customer delivered my wallet to the cashier in the grocery store where it was locked in the safe until I, in near panic mode, arrived two hours later.
From this custome,r I learned that there are Natural Grocers shoppers in Woodland Park who follow the Golden Rule. I learned that not all people in our divided culture have forgotten how to be honest and truthful. They have the moral direction to do what is right.
I have also learned that I need a larger purse with a zipper so my wallet doesn’t pop out my purse the next time I unload groceries into my car.
Lessons learned.
Virginia Leech, Divide
Thanks and appreciation
My thanks and appreciation to The Courier staff for making the effort to fact check Robert Zuluaga’s false and misleading statements during the recent city council meeting. I have no interest in government mandated vaccines, but the amount of misinformation he was promoting that can be easily disproved was astounding.
Here is a link that offers great context to his most baffling statement, the supposed fact that 82% of pregnant women who received their vaccine miscarried: factcheck.org/2021/07/cdc-data-thus-far-show-covid-19-vaccination-safe-during-pregnancy/.
I’d at least ask that if he has the evidence to support his statements, he make that known so that the public can disseminate this information for themselves.
Hopefully our city council can continue to work together to work for the best interests of all our community members without resorting to continuing the spread of fringe and patently false misinformation as a way to prop up their own insecurities or lack of understanding. People should be free to make their own decisions for their own health, but intentionally spreading misinformation with no desire to cite credible sources or even try to explain why those assertions are correct given the evidence to the contrary, is both morally unjustified and incredibly irresponsible as a public servant.
Ben Eppley, Woodland Park
