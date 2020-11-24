Re: Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Trunk or Treat
Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation would like to express a huge THANK YOU to the members of our community. The year has been a rough one for all of us. The children of our community have been troopers and have hung in there. Our community stepped up a notch and gave the youth of our community a great Trunk-or-Treat event. We would like to thank the 25 “trunks” that were decorated and socially distanced safely handing out treats to the over 300 costumed goblins.
Congratulations to the top trunks:
Most Creative — Holi & Nick Wagner
Scariest — Dantzel & Zach Hessel
Judges Choice — Cripple Creek Fire Department / SWTCEMS
Honorable Mention — Sophia Warrino and Dylan Lawson
Honorable Mention — Mary Wagner of Cripple Creek Transportation
A special thank you goes to our trunk judges, Shannon Owen, Meghan Rozell and Bill Martin.
We had some amazing sponsors for this event, and we would like to thank them as well:
Doc’s Prescribed Comfort Food/Cripple Creek Hospitality House; Triple Crown Casinos; Wildwood Casino; Joint Initiatives; Newmont Cripple Creek-Victor; Community of Caring; Pikes Peak Rotary Club; Cripple Creek Ace Hardware and Supply; Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion Post 171; Two Mile High Club; Peets Sweets and Treats; Gold Camp Bakery; Cripple Creek Elks BPOE 316; Teller County Sheriff’s Posse; and our Cripple Creek Marketing and Events Department.
Without everyone’s help and input this event would not have been possible. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
Archie Torres Jr., on behalf of Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Staff
Cripple Creek
________________________________
Gratitude for the Aquatic Center
Just a note to thank the City of Woodland Park for your outstanding provision and fortitude in keeping our wonderful Aquatic Center open and focused on the health and benefit of our community.
Many patrons have physical maladies, and the pool provides the opportunity for exercise that we so greatly need for our physical and emotional well being.
The employees there are awesome — particularly Ryan, manager; and Lane, lead lifeguard. Many thanks to all of you who choose to team together to support the health and well being of our city.
Leanne Sexton
Woodland Park
Gratefully moving on
Thank you for all your support, prayers and for standing with us in a record shattering Teller County election Nov. 3.
Erik Stone and I look forward to joining Bob Campbell in the new year as your Board of County Commissioners.
As we meet the challenges and opportunities that will surely come our way in the days ahead we ask for your continued support, sense of calm and resolve, and unity as one Teller County family. Finally, thank you for your continued support of our law enforcement team and first responders and a very special thank you to Krystal Brown and her whole election team that worked so very hard to insure every vote was counted with integrity.
Dan Williams
Teller County
________________________________
Give thanks by setting a humane table
Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year — roughly eight in 10 hosts are planning on setting a table for just their immediate families or households, according to a recently conducted survey. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, Americans will still come together around dinner tables to give thanks for our many blessings.
This Thanksgiving, we should all be especially thankful of the farmers and ranchers who have worked tirelessly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to ensure that America’s grocery store shelves are laden with food that is delicious, affordable and humanely raised.
For those grocery shopping this holiday season, remember to look for food that was humanely raised and verified by an independent, third-party certification program by looking for “American Humane Certified” on the product label.
Farmers and ranchers who go above and beyond to do right by the animals in their care deserve our applause and our gratitude.
Robin R. Ganzert, president & CEO, American Humane
Washington, D.C.
________________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.