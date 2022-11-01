Editor’s note: Not all letters submitted for this week’s edition fit in print.
Thank you, county commissioners
When someone does something good, they should be recognized. A big thank you to all three Teller County Commissioners for standing up for reality at their Oct. 13 meeting and rejecting those who still believe that our election system is compromised. We must support our county employees who work daily (in whatever capacity) to make sure we have a government we can trust, and I do. If any group should suspect foul play in Teller County, it should be the Democrats, as there are exactly zero Democrats holding office here at this time. Good luck Dennis Luttrell.
Steve Storrs, Divide
Political-sign vandalism
A trend has begun in Teller County of the destruction of political signs belonging to the Erik Aadland Republican campaign for U.S. Congress. These are signs both yard size and 4-foot by 8-foot that have been placed in legal areas with approval of the landowners. Our 4x8 sign on Highway 67 was cut down off the wall of a building (as was a Heidi Ganahl sign) a month ago. The weekend of Oct. 23 had our 4x8 signs in Woodland Park damaged (the support zip ties were cut and the frame broken hitting the ground) and another stolen. This behavior is not only vandalism of the most immature and selfish kind but indicative of partisans incapable of respect and reasonable discourse. Hopefully, this isn’t a picture of local members of differing politics; however, this prevalent canceling of free speech we see from the left is not only disturbing, but disappointing to see rise up here. These vandals want free speech, but only for themselves.
Tim LeBlanc, Florissant
Endorsement for Bob Campbell
My fellow citizens of Teller County, I have known Bob Campbell for many years and always knew him to be a reserved and thoughtful public servant. It wasn’t until you all gave me the opportunity to serve with him as your county commissioner that I learned so much more about the man and his dedication to the people of Teller County.
His level of research and preparedness for every board that he serves on ( and there are many) is unmatched by any public servant I have ever met. It has been said that he is a fiscal hawk, but I would say that doesn’t go far enough to describe how closely he examines every expenditure of the county, every report on every meeting and board that he serves on.
He plays a very valuable role on your team of County Commissioners. You get to pick who is on our team and Bob Campbell has come through for you in spades. Calm leadership, sage advice, and tremendous ethics just three reasons among many. He never toots his own horn so it’s my honor to give him a blast from mine and ask you to vote for Bob Campbell in his re-election bid for Teller County Commissioner.
Erik Stone, Teller County Commissioner District 3, Woodland Park
Short-term rentals — What’s the fuss?
Interest in the Short-Term Rental (STR) moratorium and future regulations for Woodland Park has been gathering huge public engagement with varied and heated perspectives. What is the problem? Why is the government meddling in private property and free enterprise? What’s the difference between private property vs. business property?
Let me start with private property rights. Simplistically, we can all agree that a bird has the right to build her nest and doesn’t need a permit. She has a right to defend it. Same for a bear or mountain lion. We call these rights our personal space which the founders of America called our unalienable rights (life, liberty, and property [pursuit of happiness]). These rights expand when you own a piece of land and become more regulated as we gather into community; form a city, make a Charter, elect members from among us and provide services like roads, water, sewer and the like.
Each community structures itself differently. Woodland Park is a community wherein we have collectively agreed to several distinct Zones; residential, multifamily, commercial, planned urban developments (PUDs), etc. This enables us to plan and grow in an orderly, balanced, and measured way. When you elect a mayor and council, you give your consent for them to make decisions on your behalf to pass laws and ordinances that set the direction for our future. This goes back to 1891, when we our incorporated as a city. So many have had a say in creating the zones that we live in today.
Along come STRs, and some say they have disrupted these zones. Why? They seem to be undefined in our zoning yet fit all the language of (commercial) lodging.
Why is this a big deal to you, a resident of Woodland Park?
To answer this, let me ask you, how do you see our city? Are we a Bedroom, Pass through, Destination or College town community? Perhaps we’re a combination.
Once you decide what sort of community we live in, we must ask ourselves; how do we create the environment for the needed housing for business owners, service workers, fire, police and teachers, commuters, tourists, students, retirees, etc.? The current and future inventory of housing is divided up between community residents and visitors. As we are clearly aware, affordable housing is at a huge disadvantage?
Can your wages or salary compete with what visitors are paying for their STR? No, you cannot. We live in a beautiful town and tourists are discovering it.
Every house purchased as an STR removes residential inventory and converts them into commercial. We are rapidly straying from our zoning plan.
So, what is the solution? Private property could be defined as “The quiet peaceful enjoyment of my property.” When I don’t live on that property, what of property rights? The problem seems unsolvable. Can we mitigate it to respect the peaceable enjoyment of all and the obvious growth that is upon us. Plan for future STRs in commercial zones.
Robert Zuluaga, Woodland Park City Councilman, Woodland Park
Vote YES on 6A!
In 2023, I will have been a volunteer for the Divide Fire Protection District for 30 years, with 13 of those as the volunteer chief. When I first joined the fire department in 1993, we had about 12 volunteers and responded to less than 100 calls per year. This year we are on track for 500-plus calls, which is five times the call volume over the last 30 years due to the growth in housing and traffic.
Divide Fire is the ONLY department in Teller County that does not have a paid chief and we have the lowest mill levy (5.25), despite having more volunteers and calls than other volunteer fire departments in our area. We currently have around 40 volunteers that continue to be challenged with work and family commitments, which reduces their time to volunteer through responding to calls, training, and other department events.
The Divide Fire Protection District voters should VOTE YES on 6A to fund the future of the department and expand our ability to PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY. For details and more information on 6A, please visit the Friends of Divide Fire website (friendsofdividefire.com) for statistics and information on how 6A will positively impact our community with enhanced fire protection.
Thank you for voting YES on 6A!
Tom O’Connor, Divide Fire Protection District volunteer and registered agent for Friends of Divide Fire, Divide
Your vote matters
We all have our personal set of values and beliefs that are instilled and cultivated within family, school, church, friend, and other social and cultural interactions. We become who we are through a filtering and assimilation process of individual encounters with exposure and learning.
We typically present a composite of all our “me” building blocks to others as we go about our day-to-day. We shine with our uniqueness and temper that uniqueness as required by our social engagements and cultural expectations. We cloak ourselves in our various discourses as appropriate for the surroundings of our current situation.
All of this, during these conflicted times, leads to this.
These are challenging times within our individual and collective political realms. Our views often don’t mesh well with the views of those “others,” and therein lies a problem. We are so deeply enmeshed in our own political perspective that we don’t listen to what is being said unless what is being said synchronizes and properly aligns with our political perspective. Our need and affinity for the warm comfort of a blanket of confirmation bias appears to peak during election season.
We don’t like what “they” have to say. They don’t like what “we” have to say. We choose not to listen. They choose not to listen. We remain resolute behind our walls.
During these pre-election days we fortify our walls through the messaging delivered in those political ads. Liberal — not in a political sense — amounts of caution and analysis should be applied while watching or listening to campaign ads. They are frequently designed and marketed by those with a somewhat selfish economic interest that fattens someone’s wallet. Most of the time that fattened wallet will not be yours. Accept this as true.
There is also a chance that what is presented in those 30- and 60-second campaign ads may not convey 100% of the truth. You should factor this in while considering the message being delivered within the ad. Those clever marketing departments understand that the majority of viewers will simply sit back and allow their couch filter to accept what is presented and dismiss any need for analysis or reflection. They understand how the subconscious works. “Yellowstone” will return shortly.
Wait one second here. They can’t lie on television or present half-truths on the internet, right? They can and they do. And do so remarkably well.
You have the wherewithal to be an informed voter. There are times when this wherewithal settles deep within potential and is inclined to rest there unless steps are taken to shake that potential toward actualization.
Read and understand your voting pamphlet. Listen to what is being said in those campaign ads. Question and reflect on the message being presented. Turn off the couch filter and turn on the filter of analytical thought. Think.
Your vote counts — hold that skepticism/criticism — regardless of the thought or lack thereof underlying the reason for your ballot choice. A vote without thought is a lazy vote but still counts as this is baked into our system.
Your vote, not only counts, but matters if you have taken the time to sift through the information presented to determine what is true and what is false and cast your vote accordingly.
Votes should matter because America matters.
Fred Gustafson, Florissant
We all should know, by now, the "hearings" were not even remotely bipartisan. I wasn't aware, that American patriotism could be "preyed (up)on". I always thought it was inborn!
Most of you should already know, that the major media willfully withheld/suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, that according to multiple polls, would have had an approximate 16 point swing, in the 2020 election results. Furthermore, anyone, with an ounce of intelligence (beginning to wonder about THAT), who saw the documentary, with irrefutable evidence, "Two Thousand Mules," would know how the election was "stolen."
My response would be:
Vote like rioters are trying to burn down YOUR house, or city, in a "mostly peaceful protest."
Vote like they're trying to take away your legal guns, and constitutional right, to protect yourself, and your family.
Vote like someone with an illegal gun killed your family.
Vote like your daughter has to compete with a biological male, in sports.
Vote like your 6 year old is FORCED to take sex classes about gender reassignment without your permission.
Vote like inflation is 11%+, and going higher, and higher.
Vote like gasoline prices are way more than double, in "his" first two years. (He just lied again yesterday, saying they were over $5.00, when he took over.)
Vote like interest rates are the highest, in 20 years — mortgage rates were about 1.5%, two years ago — now, they are over 8%.
Vote like your 401K, (now referred to as your 201K), has lost over 25%, of it's value.
Vote like the IRS, DOJ, and the FBI are being weaponized against you, your family, and all of us "Radical Republicans."
Vote like your hrandmother is being beaten, by a criminal, out of jail, because of Soros-backed DAs, judges, governors, mayors, etc.
Vote like your American way of life depends on it — it DOES.
Limited space, so I'll stop.
David K. Johnson, Florissant
An open letter to the CC&V school board and administrative team
As a local parent of a student attending the CC&V school district I feel compelled to voice opinion around what has become a growing issue related to school safety.
After becoming a part of CC&V’s School Safety program, I have learned today the the district has no policy of allowing staff to be armed, nor has that school board or administrative team made any effort for that provision. After careful consideration of the topic and after following related national news carefully, it has become clear to me that there is a simple an effective solution to this threat. Why don’t we “protect” the president or Fort Knox with a “gun free zone” sticker as we do our children? The answer is simple. and that is that such a proposal would be quickly dismissed as ludicrous.
Every single important person, place an thing on this earth is protected with guns. My daughter should be no exception. Some facts to consider; First, since the inception of the “gun free zone,” over 90% of shootings have happened in “gun free zones.” Secondly, some states like Utah has implemented a program to hire and train personnel who are armed. The openly advertise this fact and since it’s inception there has not been another school shooting in that state.
Lastly, nearly all school shootings are perpetrated by a suicidal individual who has no intention of surviving that day and who turn their violence on themselves as soon as someone returns fire. The idea that schools are a utopian sanctuary of peace and love which will be turned into prisons for children if guns are present is nonsense. Ask any survivors of any such shootings if seeing armed teachers would have been more traumatic than the horrific events they lived thru and I venture to say all would prefer to have seen guns everywhere instead.
I believe that kids look to grownups to protect them and I consider it my duty to do so for my daughter as it is my duty to feed her and shelter her. Why, as a society, do we not see a dereliction of duty in every adult who refuses to protect children who are in their care?
Please take a moment to consider these ideas and it is my hope that in doing so you will be a better parent, guardian or custodian of the children who are in your life.
Bo Ayad, Florissant
