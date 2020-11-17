Thank you
I would like to take this opportunity to thank every person that voted for me in this important election. I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from those that selected me as their City Council candidate, it’s truly humbling. The election did not turn out the way we had hoped, but we sure did give it a good run!
I am immensely grateful to my family, friends and loyal supporters who generously contributed their time, effort and donations to my campaign. Your guidance and hard work are greatly appreciated. Also, want to mention those that let me put my signs on your property, you have my heartfelt thanks.
I especially want to thank the many individuals who endorsed me, your kind words and recommendations mean so much!
Through this journey, I’ve learned that we all have something in common — to keep Woodland Park that place we love to live, work and play. I appreciate your willingness to share with me your ideas, concerns and aspirations for our community and what really matters to you. We need leaders that listen to the people and have the willingness to stand up for what is in the best interest of the people. I hope you will continue sharing with council members because your voice matters, don’t be afraid to speak up, fight for and protect what is yours!
Yes, our beautiful community faces challenges in the coming months, but once common ground is established there is so much that can be done by working together.
Although I am disappointed with the outcome, I will continue my commitment to public service by remaining on the Board of Adjustment and continuing to support the ideals and principles that will make our community stronger.
Thank you to all the above and to those that I may have missed.
Catherine Nakai
Woodland Park
Re: From the Editor column
So in your Nov. 4 column you offer the laudatory suggestion that we all let go of “hatred and division.” But earlier you write that our nation is divided, at least in part, by “race vs. race.” That’s a very loaded statement, “without evidence,” as you newsies often append to comments by President Trump. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party that runs Colorado has declared statewide racism a public health crisis … also without evidence (unless you count political pressure, cherry-picked statistics and the New York Times’ contorted 1619 Project). Yet the man who has faced the strongest barrage of “racist” allegations, Trump himself, just garnered a far higher percentage of minority votes than any Republican presidential candidate for many years. Hmmm. Could it be that the real racism is coming from those who are alleging it? Sure sounds like “hatred and division” to me.
Kenyon Jordan
Penrose
Re: Nov. 4 Taylor Sealy letter
According to this letter to the editor from Nov. 4, I agree with the author that “not all are agreed that the courses of action taken by some states are really the most effective.” However, to use Sweden as a stellar example of how to handle a pandemic is not very practical. According to a recent Reuters/ABC news article, on Oct. 28 “Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 2,820 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began. … It was the third record number in a matter of days and came as the country’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warned against the strategy of attaining herd immunity. ‘Striving for herd immunity is neither ethical nor otherwise justifiable,’ Dr Tegnell told German paper Die Zeit.”
Regarding the statement that “masks have been shown to be ineffective in Switzerland,” according to The Local, a Swiss based newspaper, “On October 28th, the Federal Council made face masks compulsory not only in indoor public spaces throughout Switzerland, but in certain outdoor areas as well.” Epidemiologist Marcel Tanner, who is a member of Switzerland’s Covid-19 Task Force, said “It’s true that nothing works 100%. But if you wear a mask outdoors in addition to following hygiene and distancing measures, you will cut your risk of contamination significantly.”
And bringing the discussion closer to our own back yard, The Joplin Globe, a Missouri-based newspaper, reported, “A Kansas study into the effectiveness of facial coverings at slowing the spread of the coronavirus could soon be expanded to border counties in Missouri. The study shows that Kansas counties with mandatory mask-wearing orders saw about half as many new infections as counties that did not.”
But maybe we as lay people should not try to decide how public health matters should be handled. After all, if you have a heart attack you probably wouldn’t take the advice of your friends or search the internet for treatment. Maybe its time that we as a society start to listen to the experts about how to handle this pandemic.
Denise Snow
Divide
Something positive and of interest to our community
I wish to give a shout out to one of Woodland Park’s best facilities — the Woodland Aquatic Center. It was a hard-fought battle to get it built. Long-term citizens will remember more than one campaign for it.
Its now been open for three years as of Oct. 29, and has proved to be very popular with all ages. Offering family recreation, lap swimming and lessons as well as the best water aerobics classes anywhere — the Center really has become integral to the health and well-being of Woodland Park. With the onset of winter coming soon, its value grows as we look to more indoor activity.
Due to the pandemic, the Center has had to scale back its offerings. However, it is open and it is providing a place of community, fun and exercise. Being in the water does wonders for mental health! In these stressful times, that is very important.
In addition, the instructors are first rate. The staff is friendly and helpful. Together they make a great team.
Thank you, Woodland Park for supporting such a wonderful treasure in our little city.
Nancy Stannard
Woodland Park
