Re: Oct. 28 Michael Eaton letter
Maybe, the Republican/Conservative “values espoused,” as you put it, include believing it is abhorable, to murder unborn, and newly born human beings, simply for convenience.
Maybe, we also believe, it is unsustainable, to have a sovereign country, without borders, or immigration laws being enforced.
Maybe, we believe, the 1st, and 2nd amendments mean what they say.
Maybe, we don’t much care, what a person does, in his/her own bedroom, or with whom — I thought this belief was espoused, by all Democrats, (now Socialist/Marxists).
Maybe, we believe the “peaceful protests”, as the fake news media calls them, which burn down buildings, and places of business, are not peaceful, at all, but are OK, with all the Democrat mayors/governors.
Maybe, we believe, that law, and order, should still prevail. Every law enforcement association, in the country, supports the current President, with not one, supporting YOUR guy.
Maybe, we believe, that “our guy” had to spend trillions, of dollars, rebuilding our military, after your guy decimated it.
Maybe, we believe, our guy developed the strongest economy, in the history, of this country, with the lowest unemployment rates, in history, for the black, Hispanic, and Asian communities.
Maybe, we believe, that our president may not be perfect; however, he is the best man for the job, of draining the swamp. Can you say that, about YOUR candidate, who, even when he had a fully functioning mind, obviously sold the office, of vice president, to foreign actors, for huge monetary gain, and made himself subject to blackmail?
I could go on ...
David K. Johnson
Florissant
Re: Oct. 28 Michael Butler guest column
Reading the guest column, “The brainwashing of America” by Mr. Butler, I was amused to see the refrain of conservative angst and persecution complex that has been so common over the last few years.
His first complaint is news organizations are “censoring” the New York Post story about Hunter Biden. That is pretty laughable. That story endangers the credibility of actual journalists, underscored by the fact that the Post reporter who was assigned to write that story refused to put his name on it. The fact that it originated from the disgraced Rudy Giuliani, who has been identified as a source of Russian disinformation, and maintained close contact with a Russian intel agent (according to the Trump Administration). The Wall Street Journal reported on it and said that there was no information tying Joe Biden to any illegal or even unethical activity. If the charge is that Hunter used his famous last name to make a salary, he joins the lofty company of a few million people over the ages, including one Donald J. Trump Jr. From a crowd that whines incessantly about a “fake dossier,” it seems odd that suddenly they don’t care if something is fact checked before release.
His second is that the private company Amazon rejecting a documentary from their streaming service. I’m sorry, is there a requirement that a private entity provide access to any content creator who wants it? I’m curious, Mr. Butler, how would you force Amazon to broadcast something, in your conservative mindset?
His conclusion is that media is so pervasive that you can’t avoid it, while those who do not want to watch Fox for their slant can easily not tune in. That seems odd, when we currently have people who reject all media as “fake news” as proclaimed by the man who has lied over 22,000 times in less than 4 years, and repeat his (not national media) assertion that coronavirus is no worse than the flu, that voter fraud is rampant, that there is a deep state conspiracy to wage a “coup”. Seems like the ability to tune out facts and national media is not such a problem as he states.
It is a fact that so much right wing conspiracies and misinformation is spread by social media ranging from Russian disinformation in 2016 and this year, Pizzagate, hydroxychloroquine hype, QAnon nonsense, lies about Biden’s mental fitness, etc., that they finally had to take actions to prevent being liable for vile and harmful acts conducted by these misinformed and uninformed consumers.
It’s not that “anything conservative” is called dangerous. It’s that much of the right has embraced, with a fervent passion, conspiracy and ridiculous misinformation in defense of a man known as a conman and snake oil salesman. True conservatives do not embrace such nonsense as mysterious laptops appearing days before an election in the hands of a Russian ally. This is why lifelong Never Trumper conservatives have joined with Democrats this year in huge numbers.
If you are looking for a documentary to stream, try “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News.”
Michael Eaton
Divide
