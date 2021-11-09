Border crisis and local concern — councilman response
In his Oct. 27 letter to the editor, Bill Stevenson requested clarification of my comments to Carrol Harvey regarding her background in counterterrorism in her appointment to the WP Planning Board. This topic is of major concern. (See the video of the Oct. 7 city council meeting, youtube.com/watch?v=TwfashnFBzg&t=899s [14:22 -14:54 min] for replay of comments)
Borders are political boundaries and are vital to every country, state, county and city government. They define who we are as a people. Scripture has much to say about respecting peoples, nations, and boundaries. See tworiverscc.org/borders-and-immigration-in-the-bible/ for one perspective.
The flood of illegal aliens into our country is destructive to the public good.
We on Council serve our community as elected volunteer representatives and take an oath to support (defend) the U.S. and Colorado Constitutions and the Charter and Ordinances of Woodland Park.
The Constitution is our nation’s guiding legal document and carefully outlines the limits of delegated powers from “we the people” to the three branches of government. Congress makes the laws, the Executive branch enforces those laws, and the Judiciary gives interpretation of the law.
Coloradoans, as U.S. citizens, enjoy what is called the Guarantee Clause (Article IV, Section 4): “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.”
The flood of “undocumented” illegal aliens is an invasion of unlawful immigration and is destructive to an orderly society. We are a nation of laws, and the responsibility of the Executive Branch, the office of President, is to enforce laws passed by Congress. Our Congress passed laws making it illegal to cross our borders without permission, have criteria for lawful entrance and have determined illegal immigration is a crime, punishable by extradition. “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation,” said President Ronald Reagan.
It is only a matter of time, and we will see the effects of this upon Woodland Park.
Tragically we have a president who is facilitating illegal immigration into our nation — both a crime and violation of his oath of office. Just calling them “refugees” doesn’t make them so. As the Executive, he is not to make laws, but is to enforce laws that Congress has passed. According to Tom Homan, past director of ICE and 34-year veteran in law enforcement, 31% of women who enter our country illegally get sexually assaulted, children die, and cartels make millions of dollars a day to handle these illegal folks and they kill our border patrol agents. These are our nation’s first responders who are sounding this alarm.
Perhaps we should ask ourselves, “What makes us a unique people?” Is there value in that we are the nation with the oldest federal constitution of any existing nation, and that our Declaration, Constitution and Bill of Rights occupy the central place in U.S. law and political culture? Our rule of law has inspired many nations in the world to emulate our form of governance.
Or are we so swept up by the managed media, big tech, big pharma and folks who want to control a global “family,” that we stop thinking freely for ourselves? The history of our human family is exciting, fascinating to study, and lessons learned can apply to our lives today. Knowledge of history is a powerful defense against ignorance.
As a closing thought, Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1924 by a vote of 323 to 71. “It has become necessary that the United States cease to become an asylum.” This act gave America the opportunity to assimilate the flood of immigrants that had arrived. This lasted for 40 years.
I am a first-generation American. My parents immigrated to the U.S. after WWII, from Peru and Philippines. They were able to realize their dreams for a better life as many many other legal immigrants have been able to do who come to our shores, and are now proud to be Americans.
Robert A. Zuluaga, Woodland Park City Councilman, Woodland Park
If we do not address climate change
We are a “primitive” race and a “primitive” society. Yes, PRIMITIVE! We think we are so great because we can send people into space. We have mastered something that wonderful, when we have not yet come close to mastering ourselves!
We sit smugly and watch others as they struggle starving, homeless and bereft of medical attention. Men, women and children living in fear, while we are safe and warm in our homes. We think that this does not affect us.
If we do not address climate change, we all will be starving right along with the millions on this planet who currently are. If we do not address climate change, we will all be displaced by increased and extreme floods, wildfires, hurricanes, tornados, electrical storms, volcanic eruptions, drought, rising wind force and rising sea levels — many of which we are already seeing.
We do not understand nor do we act like we care about the people who are currently displaced by climate change, famine, corrupt governments, armies, political entities, drug cartels and what these people face each day. There will be no place to hide; we all will stand emotionally naked under the stars.
We need, as a planet, to develop a heart and a conscious. We need this now!
It won’t be climate change that dooms us ... we as a primitive race and society doom ourselves!
Johanna Stiles, Divide
Is America a good country?
The short answer is ‘yes!’ The American people are a good people, but we have had some bad/weak/foolish leadership over the past 50 years.
If you listen to the radical Left, you must conclude that America is not a good country. They expose our warts, pry open our blisters, rub the scabs off and pour salt into our bleeding wounds.
Until recently, the American media exposed most of our faults, informing Americans and foreigners of our many wrongs. The Left ignores the fact that we don’t try to hide our failures. We expose our flaws to the world and accept their criticism.
Most importantly we self-correct. Take for example the curse of slavery and racism. With the passion of Black people under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and millions of white people, we have overcome that smudge on the soul of America.
From the beginning, most Americans hated slavery and did not want it as part of our founding. As a colony of Great Britain, we had no choice but to continue slavery. It was the law in England and we were forced to obey that law.
In order to form a united country, we had to compromise on the issue of human bondage, primarily with South Carolina and Georgia.
The Constitutional Convention prohibited the end of the African slave trade until 1808, 20 years after the signing of the Constitution.
It still took another 57 years, a Civil War and the death of 110,000 white men and 20,000 Black men to free us from slavery.
The Thirteenth Amendment, ratified by the states on Dec. 6, 1865, abolished slavery “within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” That wasn’t enough! When slavery ended, racism took its place and lasted for another 100 years until on July 2, 1964, The Civil Rights Act prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
Today Black people have risen to the highest offices in the nation, from president to senators, congressmen and governors, to top athletes, scholars, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and in all phases, strata and pursuits of our society
The wart of racism has been removed from the face of America.
Keith McKim, Florissant
