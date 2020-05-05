Fire season is coming
Our baskets of woe would seem to be nearly filled with COVID-19 sweeping through our communities and the world’s economic health teetering on a precipice. We are, after all, human beings with a finite capacity to absorb and adjust. We would SO welcome a period of calm. Well, hold on tight to that basket because fire season is about to drop in.
The good news is fire season is generally found in the warm weather months. This means enjoying the comfort of cotton and sandals as opposed to down and heavy boots. Slipping into the listlessness of a quiet, warm summer day and sipping lemonade while enjoying a barbeque on the patio or deck. Let those memories of sub-zero weather and the day-to-day disruptions of winter fade away.
The bad news is the welcome arrival of those warm-weather months carries a dramatic increase in the potential for woodland fires. Some flashpoints are somewhat outside human control. The possibility of ignition from lightning falls within the purview of nature to determine a strike zone. Nature doing as nature is prone to do.
The good news is that we are able to effectively manage other potential fire-starters. We can work toward compliance with the 30-foot buffer rule. We can respect the burn restrictions set and communicated by your elected county officials, fire and sheriff departments. In these times of “all together now,” any violation of clearly stated restrictions is simply selfish.
Our local site for notifications is co.teller.co.us/OEM/BurnRestriction.aspx.
Smokers can contribute to fire mitigation by considerate management of cigarette butt disposal. First of all, littering should be avoided in and of itself. There is no excuse for carelessly flicking a still-smoldering cigarette out a car window while driving or onto the ground while walking. None. This is a fine time to simply quit the habit. You will never regret making such a choice and in doing so, realize added bonuses of cleaner lungs and mitigation of wildfire danger
The bad news is a woodland or wildfire caused by lightning or our careless habits results in an enormous amount of destruction. Our acts of carelessness can needlessly endanger those front-liners that live to serve and protect us. They go willingly where we choose not to tread. We should not be so dismissive or casual with habits, rules and regulations that are meant to enhance our well-being. The destruction of the natural beauty that surrounds us is loss of natural artistry that is irreplaceable. The loss of a home presents a severe blow to normalcy and a difficult path to recovery. The loss of life is steeped in sadness and a staggering finality.
The good news is that we can all work to reduce a wildfire fire that is kindled with carelessness. All this requires is awareness, respect, and common courtesy. Not so difficult a list to follow.
Now, about that lightning. Stay inside.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
An open letter to Teller County Commissioners
Thank you for your exemplary service to Teller County during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most important role of an elected official is to protect our rights and liberty, and now our health and safety are included in this critical time.
As Benjamin Franklin wrote, "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."
Our founders explicitly stated in the Declaration of Independence: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it...”.
No argument can be made that the people have consented to Gov. Jared Polis’s tyrannical "Stay at Home" and "Safer at Home" orders.
Indeed, the time for a reasonable, temporary suppression of rights has long passed, and now millions are unemployed and many more are forced to live off government assistance. The government has no valid reason to restrict our movements or to keep us from operating our businesses. No crime has been committed and there is no evidence of widespread illness.
U.S. Attorney Gen. William Barr stated, "We have to give businesses more freedom to operate in a way that's reasonably safe... To the extent that governors don't, and impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce ... then we'll have to address that...".
Randomized samples were collected from Los Angeles residents and 4.1% were found to be infected. In New York, the state averaged at 13.9%, while New York City was just over 20%. That is 1 in 5 people already had the virus! University of Southern California (bit.ly/3f30MYP) and Stanford (bit.ly/2xnzxas) did independent studies that suggest the COVID-19 death rate will plummet to .1-.3% when you factor in the individuals that already had the virus nationwide. When people lose confidence in the data that supports the summary loss of their freedoms they can be expected to rebel.
Moreover, why limit the rights of everyone when the virus only impacts the health of a small percentage of the population? According to the New England Journal of Medicine (bit.ly/3bKQZVc), "the vast majority of deaths (94%) occurred in patients with underlying conditions. According to the British Medical Journal's study, 4/5ths of the test subjects were asymptomatic (bit.ly/2Wc0MwR).
Colorado’s population density has a higher rate of infection and death compared to those states without the Stay-at-Home orders (dpo.st/3f5gtPl). In addition, there is no research to support the argument that cloth and homemade masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 (bit.ly/3d47ko3). Yet, citizens are forced to wear cloth masks.
We cannot assume that top-level numbers of deaths are factual and accurate. CDC altered its guidelines for what constitutes a COVID-19 death. That change resulted in New York adding almost 3,700 people to the death toll in a day. These deaths were unconfirmed by lab tests as COVID-19 deaths (bloom.bg/3f7AvZA). To use supposition means to relinquish our individual liberties without factual support.
Therefore, we strongly encourage you to adopt Weld County’s “Safer at Work” approach, which is predicated on suggestions, not mandates. That places the risk where it should be, which is with business owners, who will make informed decisions about their employees, and customers, who are free to patronize them based on their own risk calculus. That is the kind of freedom our Founders contemplated.
Relinquishing our God-given rights is not an option. As you know, when our rights have been temporarily compromised it is far easier for them to be permanently eliminated.
We are confident you will uphold our constitutional right and will do the right thing for we, the people.
Justin and Cassie Kimbrell, Woodland Park
with
Stephanie Alfieri, Woodland Park
Gary Brovetto, Woodland Park
Carl and Shannon Andersen, Divide
Tanner Coy, Woodland Park
Don Dezellem, Woodland Park
Marvin and Melanie Forbes, Woodland Park
Curt Grina, Woodland Park
Tony and Antoinette Harris, Florissant
Hilary LaBarre, J.D., Mayor Pro Tem, Woodland Park
Merry Jo Larsen, Woodland Park
Gerald B. McDaniel, Woodland Park
Keith L. McKim, Florissant
Norm and Tomi Michaels, Woodland Park
Elijah Murphy, Woodland Park
Paul and Lylah Saunier, Woodland Park
Thom Seehafer, Woodland Park
Edward M. Stone, Woodland Park
Robert Zuluaga, Woodland Park
Officials have public safety in mind
As I’ve watched our elected officials and public health experts’ response to the coronavirus, like many of us, I began to examine how it has evolved, and whether they have made informed decisions.
What we’re seeing nationally and locally is typical of some people’s responses, which provide more heat than light. It occurred to me that I experienced a somewhat analogous, potentially catastrophic event many years ago, which might be helpful during the challenges of this virus.
In June 2002, I was appointed to Woodland Park City Council, and just days later, the Hayman Fire broke out, which created panic and fear in our community. The council, along with administrative and emergency management staff met daily at the police station.
We reviewed charts and data which mapped the fire’s path, weather extrapolations which tracked humidity and wind, all of which in support of having to make tough decisions — the most difficult was if and when to evacuate the city.
Unlike most people, elected officials and the experts whose advice they rely on to make hard decisions must do so with incomplete information, in rapidly evolving and largely unpredictable circumstances, and imperfect models. Paramount in their thinking is public safety.
Now that we have a better picture of this virus, the inevitable cadre of armchair epidemiologists are weighing in with severe criticisms of our elected and public health officials, at all levels. With the clarity of hindsight, they tell us that certain models were flawed. They further instruct us on the pros and cons of hydroxychloroquine, though few have “MD” after their names.
What they all have in common is that they’ve checked their humility at the door and brazenly rush in where angels fear to tread. What I suggest is that we all take a deep breath and recognize that whether it’s our county commissioners, our governor, or, indeed, our president, they are all mandated by office to make tough decisions with incomplete data and inherently flawed models — it’s the human condition and it hasn’t changed since the beginning of time.
I know what it’s like to be in the challenging position of calling tough shots with the clock ticking, in my case, the threat of a lethal fire breathing down our necks.
Let’s give our elected officials and the experts they depend upon a break. Omniscience, perfect models, and flawless extrapolations are the purview of the Almighty. As Shakespeare said, we’re poor players who strut and fret our hour upon the stage. Let’s agree do so with equal measures of humility and civility.
Phil Mella
Candidate, County Commissioner, District 3
Woodland Park
Recognizing dedicated service of Goodwill custodial staff
Working from home may be the new normal for many; but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Right now, custodians — including those with disabilities working at Goodwill of Colorado — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment to perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks, is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On any given day, custodial teams could be entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.
Goodwill’s AbilityOne custodial contracts in partnership with Schriever Air Force Base and the United States Air Force Academy span over 30 years, and collectively employ nearly 70 individuals with significant developmental challenges. Other individuals with disabilities across the country continue to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) in support of the COVID-19 situation.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked; now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide custodial services and manufacture PPE for those that need it most, let us recognize and applaud this essential workforce — now and in the future.
Vince Loose, President & CEO, SourceAmerica;
Joe Cunningham, Contract Operations & Business Development Director
Goodwill of Colorado
Colorado Springs
Every vote matters under a National Popular Vote for president
The League of Women Voters of Colorado has supported the direct popular vote method for president and vice president since 1970, believing that popular vote is essential for representative government. Americans elect all officials, from mayors to governors, state representatives to U.S. Senators, except two: President and Vice President of the U.S.
All Americans should have a voice in our presidential elections, and every vote should matter. Millions of Americans, whether they live in rural, suburban, or urban areas, are totally irrelevant when it comes to presidential campaigns. That would change under a national popular vote. Coloradans should vote Yes on the National Popular Vote ballot measure this fall to make sure all of our voices matter when choosing our president.
The presidential campaigns and their supporting groups are already building outreach organizations and spending millions of dollars in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. But not Colorado. That’s because Colorado has joined the vast majority of states considered to be safely red or safely blue. In fact, for the 2020 election eight states at most are considered swing states. Voters living in those swing states are the only states the presidential candidates will focus on and spend millions on to win.
The current system for electing the president employed by 48 states awards those state’s electoral college votes to the winner of the most popular votes within that state. It is called the state-based “winner-take-all” system. That works out well for voters who live in closely contested swing states, as well as voters who are in the majority in that state. It does not work well for millions of Americans whose votes are simply tossed aside because they happen to be in the minority.
Some say the winner-take-all system benefits rural communities. But ask yourself how many times a presidential candidate has campaigned in, or built outreach organizations, during the general election in rural states like North Dakota, Kansas, or Oklahoma?
Also ask how it has worked out for the majority of rural Coloradans who voted for the Republican presidential candidate since 2008. All of those Republican votes — over 3.5 million during those three elections — have resulted in zero electoral votes from Colorado.
Others say the current winner-take-all system actually benefits urban areas. Tell that to the majority of voters who live in blue cities within red states. Everyone who wants to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate in Jackson, Mississippi or Salt Lake City knows that vote will be irrelevant.
In reality, the winner-take-all system does not really benefit anyone and it hurts the country. Presidential candidates have to focus only on getting the majority of votes in swing states, and then govern in a way that will get those votes again in their quest for re-election. Most Americans are left out of that process.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The Constitution specifically enables states to choose how their electoral college votes will be allocated. Colorado recently joined fourteen other states in deciding its electoral college votes should go to the presidential candidate that wins the most popular votes nationwide. Other states must come on board before that agreement goes into effect, but once that happens it will change the way our presidents are elected and govern for the better.
Coloradans will get a chance to approve our membership in the national popular vote agreement during this fall’s election. If you believe every vote should be relevant and that the presidential candidate that wins the most votes nationwide should win the presidency, you should be a Yes on the National Popular Vote.
Ruth Stemler, President
League of Women Voters of Colorado
Denver
