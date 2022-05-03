Bidding a fond adieu
Based upon Norma Engleberg’s April 13 article “Following election, WP council has full complement,” this citizen, resident, voter and Courier reader would like to take this opportunity to wish a fond farewell to exiting City Councilperson Stephanie Alfieri. And while I can’t think of a single thing Alfieri ever did that helped to make the City of Woodland Park any better at all, I always did like her name and enjoyed her fiery disposition. Some people just impress with their energy. I could not help but chuckle when I read that one of her last acts as a city council member was to assign an inspired name to the brand spanking new 2022 Woodland Park City Council — a “hellacious desspool.” Time will tell if this designation is accurate or not. It shouldn’t take long. While I would never attempt to speak for the former councilperson, I can well imagine she was inspired to coin this name due to poor experience witnessing political corruption and guile hard at work at the local government level. And it appears we have four more years of that coming down the Pike. The citizens of Woodland Park would be well advised to hold on to your wallets.
Steven Shepard, Woodland Park
A letter to Putin and his army
Some questions and thoughts to ponder...
What is the point of destruction and indiscriminate death? Will your ego glory in the devastation you have created? Are you blind to those that suffer? What will you gain; but a wasteland devoid of life!
Have you never heard of karma? What goes around, comes around. You reap what you sow. Are you not concerned for your soul? All are held accountable in the end for their actions in this life. NO ONE IS IMMUNE!!
Sincerely,
One who is praying for the end of your campaign against Ukraine
Johanna Stiles, Divide
It is true: Socialism has entered our schools!
Socialism is often used as a derogatory word and surrogate for godlessness, decadence and dependency. It is often hurled at a political opponent to the left of the political hurler. While one can associate some values with socialism, they should not be godlessness, decadence and dependency.
In fact, there are some very good aspects of socialism. “Socialism is a social and economic doctrine that calls for public rather than private ownership or control of property and natural resources” (Encyclopedia Britannica). As such it has certain strengths and weaknesses. We, as Americans, have appropriately rejected the idea of absolute socialism and instead have adopted a hybrid society of free market and publicly controlled sectors. Local publicly controlled property and natural resources include public parks, fire and police departments, public schools and roads to mention a few. National publicly controlled services include national defense structures, the court system, Social Security, Medicare, and national parks and forests. In some cases, public ownership allows us to accomplish things for the greater benefit that could not otherwise come to fruition. The nonextreme and traditional political debate between left and right has not been to eliminate socialism in our country, but rather how much of our property and resources should be publicly held and controlled vs. held in private hands.
Another meaning of socialism is “a system of society or group living in which there is no private property” (Miriam Webster Dictionary). This meaning is quite biblical and hence I would assume godly. Consider Acts 2:44-45: “All who believed were together and had all things in common; they would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all, as any had need.” No godlessness here.
Still another example of a socialism of sorts is found in an effective teaching technique known as cooperative learning. Cooperative learning involves organizing classes around small groups working together in a manner that each group member’s success is dependent on the entire group’s success.
Miriam Webster also adds that socialism is “a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.” Clearly, the evils of communism are evident and have been thoroughly discredited among the advanced nations for decades. Even China, who identifies as communist, is a hybrid economy and a far cry from the China of the 1960s.
So, lets stop using socialism as a means of beating up on a political opponent, as an alleged indoctrination scare tactic or a divisive means of spewing discord. Instead, let’s hope that socialism is present in our schools, used as an educational tool (e.g., as a collective learning tool where appropriate) and as subject matter whose pros and cons are thoroughly explored.
Sam Gould, retired university administrator, Divide
Mega government hypocrisy
Bring in the Bible beaters — this will be good for Woodland Park.
Raise the gas rates, we are not making enough money.
Triple the electric bills, decades of disinformation. Raise water and sewer. Conserve, conserve, think of the planet. Now, let us raise the rent so high no one can afford to live here or stay in business.
Greed above all else!
America … not so great.
Yes, I live in Woodland Park and have a business to operate.
Tony Wendt, Woodland Park
• • •
