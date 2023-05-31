Lead America to educational excellence

Featured on national NBC and Fox News, written about in The Federalist Paper, promoted on talk radio and more ... Woodland Park School district RE-2 is making waves across America! Our school board has tapped into a passion that parents across the nation can relate to and are supporting. In the last election our votes counted and we have a board that is listening to us with both ears and implementing the agenda that we voted for. Our board is the point of the spear that will lead America back to educational excellence. I am bursting with pride and looking forward to the November elections. We will win in November and as a bonus the National, State and Local Education Unions will expose themselves for the corrupt, anti-education troglodytes that they are. Troglodyte: people who are deliberately ignorant.

Listening to the loud, whining tantrums of the left is music to our souls. For a good laugh and light entertainment come to a school board meeting and watch our leftists perform.

Keith McKim, Florissant

• • •

Fuel spill cleanup

I like to walk a lot and one of the areas that’s my favorite is the path behind Trail Ridge Apartments which of course goes all the way down behind the shopping center behind Safeway. Once the fuel spill occurred on May 16th that changed. As of this writing on May 28th they continue to work in the creek which is back there. You can still smell fumes when you get close to the area and a lot of equipment is present. Wanted to let the public know what was going on. Looks like they might be there for quite some time.

Bob Faussett, Woodland Park

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters of 250 words or fewer are suggested. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a suggested word limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at doug.fitzgerald@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.