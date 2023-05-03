School district in peril

I attended several Woodland Park School Board meetings and came to the conclusion that this board only listens to those that share their ideology. Recent gains in enrollment that the Board reports are from the addition of Merit Academy to the District, a school based on similar ideology to this Board.

At the April 12 Board meeting, two upset parents rose to speak. One said that he was a pro-life gun owner, but due to the actions of this Board, would be withdrawing his five children. The other also was very upset and would be withdrawing her three children. As of last February, well over 100 families are trying to enroll their children in another district in our area. This is in addition to those who have already left and others that may be applying to other schools.

I believe that a School Board should serve ALL STUDENTS and provide an ideology-free workplace for faculty and staff. Approximately 30-40% of the current teachers and staff are leaving or retiring due to a hostile work environment. The teachers are afraid for their jobs or even to talk to anyone about this situation for fear of dismissal.

In summary, students, faculty and staff are leaving in droves, unjustified firings, multiple lawsuits, a hostile work environment, and a strict, conservative ideology is being forced upon the District, when schools should be ideology-free.

For more information read this excellent article by Colorado Public Radio: https://www.cpr.org/2023/04/20/woodland-park-school-board/

Michael Stewart, Woodland Park

Egg hunt a rousing success

Saturday, April 8, 2023, was a beautiful day for the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Annual Easter Egg Hunt. This year, we had 163 kids from ages 0 – 12 hunting for eggs and approximately 420 people total in attendance. The Easter Bunny and Peter Cottontail were both here to take photos with the children and their families with the help of Mirawall Reflections photo booth.

Our Golden Eggs, worth $5 each, were found by the following lucky individuals: Vanellope Hopper, Maddie Getz, Victoria Machsoky, Trystan Schoenthaler, Kolter Hughes, Jaedyn Braxton, and Reed Cassinelli

As always, we couldn’t have put this event on without the help of our wonderful sponsors and volunteers.

Thank you sponsors – Golden Nugget, Sanborn Camp, Gold Mine Tours, Frankie and Townsend Wolfe, Cripple Creek Hospitality House, Enchanted Green Images, Two Mile High Club, Triple Crown Casinos, Pikes Peak Rotary, Gold Camp Bakery, American Legion, Kelpy’s Kettlecorn, The Aspen Mine Center, Shawn and Shari Tomlinson, and the City of Cripple Creek.

Thank you volunteers – Andrew Smith, Debbie Hinds, David Donatto, Carol Reiss, Dale Peterson, Linda Peterson, Rob Swanson, Tammy Harris, Les Harris, Bob Reiss, John Leblanc, Jean Leblanc, Sue Neustifter, Rich Ingold, Myrt Fredenburg, Larry Rault, Katie Steylish, Oliver Steylish, August Steylish, Katherine Wickstrom, Ryan Wickstrom, KC Kolhmeyer, and Hannah Espinosa.

Our mission at Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation is to serve the personal, social, economic, and environmental needs of the community by providing quality recreation opportunities, while enhancing the visual quality of the neighborhood and the city as a whole. “The Benefits are Endless.”

Archie Torres, Jr., Cripple Creek

