Editor's note: This week's Courier Letters to the Editor are published online only due to a lack of print space.
Response to Darrin Tangeman's May 13 column
I agree with Woodland Park City Manager Darrin Tangeman's statement that COVID-19 has touched all of us in multiple ways. However, I disagree that the City is suffering. It is not.
Sales tax revenues for March are $52,488 below budget. Tangemen failed to mention that the January and February sales tax revenues were well over budget with revenues through March 2020 being 9% over March 2019. Furthermore, the sales tax revenues for the 2019 General Fund were $145,821 over budget with these funds rolling over into 2020. Finally, he fails to mention that the City reserves for occasions such as this are almost $2 million. Our small businesses have no such reserves.
The City moved forward to make significant budget cuts by closing facilities and furloughing employees. Tangeman failed to mention that such closings and cuts were required in response to the COVID-19 social distancing orders; e.g., the City had to close the aquatic center and layoff the 35 part-time lifeguards.
I appreciate the City working with the Downtown Development Authority, and I would add the Main Street Board, starting with power washing our streets and planting flowers to improve the appearance of downtown as we all work together to ensure the economic vitality and safety of our community.
The rest of Tangeman's column responds to a DDA resolution to reinstate the Sales Tax Vendor Fee (approximately $325,000) and eliminate the Business License Fee ($50/business per year). The sales tax vendor fee was instituted by Colorado in 1935 to compensate business owners for their expenses associated with collecting, accounting, auditing, and then forwarding the tax to the State and other taxing entities. This fee had amounted to 3.3% of sales revenues for many years. However, in 1994, the City Council decided to stop compensating businesses in Woodland Park. These fees not paid to businesses were to be retained by the City for downtown development but ended up in the General Fund for other City priorities. In 2019 the State conducted a study to determine the true cost to businesses and determined that small businesses (under $1 million annual revenue) costs were 13.47%.
The City Budget can afford to reimburse businesses for work they perform for the City.
I believe in the principle that one should pay those who perform a task on one’s behalf. Apparently, the City agrees with this principle as they charge the Woodland Park School District $4,500 per year to write a monthly check for the 1.09% sales taxes that passes through the city.
The city manager resorts to fear-mongering, stating these revenues are critical to providing residents and business owners services related to safety and security, particularly during the pandemic.
He quotes Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce which the City subsidizes to the tune of $42,800 per year, “In a time of crisis, fear and panic can rise to the level of impacting long term decisions. Decisions should not be based on fear, but on facts. Regrettably, facts, as we knew the, before March 17, are not the data sources the City can count onto predict economic trends for the future. We must recognize a whole new set of data is forthcoming. As such we hope the City will exercise patience, before changes or modifications are enacted in the City which may result in unintended consequences for our businesses and the community as a whole.”
Of course, City Council will use the most recent data to make budgetary decisions. Specifically, the first new set of data will be the audit of 2019 revenues and expenses, due by the end of May. The second set of data is the sales tax revenues for April 2020, due in early June.
We need the City Manager to revise the 2020 City Budget to identify the latest revenue and expenditure projections as a consequence of the pandemic. All this data will allow our Council to make a wise decision on a revised 2020 City Budget sometime in June 2020, much earlier than some future date that the plea for patience may imply.
The heaviest economic impact will not fall on the City, but on our small businesses. The DDA’s resolution is not only principled, but also has the most immediate impact on the small businesses’ viability. The City will always survive, but our main street businesses may not. Then the City’s sales tax revenues from closed small businesses will be zero.
Bob Carlsen
Woodland Park
Editor's note: Bob Carlsen resigned from the Woodland Park Main Street board of directors last week.
________________________________________________________________________
Questionable leadership
In a time when trust of our leadership and accountability to make good decisions based on facts are critical, Teller County Commissioner candidate Erik Stone has proven that he lacks these skills.
During his time as chairman of the Teller County Republicans, Stone supported using fear through robo-calls during our last Woodland Park Fire Department Fire Board election. He supported a message stating candidates running against Republican candidates were supported by “union cronies.” 100% of those so-called “union cronies” were our local firefighters.
Do we want a commissioner who will badmouth our local first responders?
Stone has stated he wants to change things at a state government level, instead he should be focusing on our local needs. Do we want a county commissioner who wastes his time trying to change a democratically controlled state government or fixing the problems we have locally? A vote for Erik Stone is a vote against principals of good leadership.
Michael Galvin
Woodland Park
____________________________________________________________________________
Our County Commissioners recently submitted a request for a variance to Gov. Polis' Safer at Home order. I read the 80-page report and it is at once exhaustive, persuasive and evidence-based. As such it’s likely to be approved by state officials, which will herald the long-awaited opening of our county.
But I would also like to comment on the tendency to rely exclusively on data from public health and academic experts. President John F. Kennedy supported the notion that we must rely on experts, because “the fact of the matter is that most of the problems, or at least many of them that we now face, are technical problems, are administrative problems…they deal with questions which are beyond the comprehension of most men.”
We clearly need experts’ input, but in our republican form of self-government, it’s elected officials who must harmonize information from multiple sources and render their best judgment.
That dovetails well with a piece by Peggy Noonan in the Wall Street Journal which described a growing divide around this virus: “We see the professionals on one side — those James Burnham called the managerial elite, and Michael Lind, in “The New Class War,” calls “the overclass”—and regular people on the other. The overclass are highly educated and exert outsize influence as managers and leaders of important institutions—hospitals, companies, statehouses. The normal people aren’t connected through professional or social lines to power structures, and they have regular jobs — service worker, small-business owner.”
One of my key concerns during this shutdown has been those with “regular jobs,” who struggle to make ends meet. They are the silent masses who lack political power but who are neighbors and friends in our midst, and they too deserve recognition and support.
Indeed, they are the least visible casualty of the calamitous nationwide shutdown of our economy, the one-size-fits-all approach that needlessly punished workers in counties such as ours that had few COVID cases and deaths.
Let’s collect and review the lessons we’ve learned during this challenging time, and without assigning blame, candidly and constructively pledge to do better next time.
In the meantime, we must open our county and get struggling people back to work, which will begin to restore their pride and dignity.
Phil Mella
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
Support Mella for Teller County Commissioner
Although I moved to Douglas County a few years ago, my roots are so deep in Teller County that I still read the Courier on a regular basis and I watch what is happening in local politics.
It has become so apparent to me that Teller County has an opportunity to elect someone who is vital for the local economic community. That candidate is Phil Mella.
I served on the Woodland Park City Council with Phil, and have known him personally for many years, and I wholeheartedly endorse him for Teller County Commissioner. Please trust me on this one: Phil is the right person for this very important position.
Gene Kozleski
Douglas County
_________________________________________________________________________
True character in our candidates
Nothing shows the true nature of a person better than a crisis. Voters will soon have the chance to choose our candidate for Teller County Commissioner, District 1, on June 30. There are vast and clear differences between candidates Dan Williams and David Rusterholtz — in experience, leadership, conduct and character. Their individual behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates my point.
Upon receiving the Stay and Home order, Dan became part of the command group with the Crisis Response Force. Along with our first responders, health providers, nonprofits, faith-based volunteers, and over 650 Teller County resident volunteers, he was part of the effort to keep us safe. Those efforts helped keep our cases low. Recently, for Memorial Day, he and other veterans placed flags on the graves of our fallen and raised the flags in Lions Park. Dan supported us, led from the front, called for unity, and praised the efforts of our residents and our elected officials all working together. Now he is meeting with business owners and beginning to look at economic recovery.
David Rusterholtz spent the pandemic putting up more signs than all of the other candidates combined and attaching our nation’s flag to his campaign signs like balloons on a used car lot. We are all sick of it. Now he is adding signs on top of his signs and adding more flags.
He claims to be fighting for our rights by publically demonstrating against our County Commissioners and the health department at the very time they were writing the variance along with other counties for relief and county control. Now he says we wasted money for a hoax and continues attacking elected officials.
We don’t need any more divisive politicians. We will need to come together for our economic recovery. We need a strong, proven leader who actually understands the role of a County Commissioner. Please join me in voting for a true leader for District 1 County Commissioner, Dan Williams.
Paul Thies
Divide