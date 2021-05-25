Re: The Truth & Liberty Coalition
“And the truth will make you free,” John 8:32
I was browsing at the Liberty & Truth Coalition’s website today. I clicked on the “Take Action” option and then the “Sign The Letter To Protect Election Integrity.” It took me then to the Liberty Council website, which had a link titled “The Danger of Mail-in Voting — Jimmy Carter Reports.” It references a 2005 report by Jimmy Carter and James Baker. The report speaks to potential weakness in the mail ballot system as it existed prior to 2005.
Since then the Carter Center released an updated report in 2020. The updated report indicates significant safeguards have been put into place such that President Carter is quoted as saying “I urge political leaders across the country to take immediate steps to expand vote-by-mail and other measures that can help protect the core of American democracy – the right of our citizens to vote.”
I wonder, is the Truth and Liberty Coalition intentionally misrepresenting President Carter’s position on mail voting? Or did they just not adequately do their homework? Regardless, I must ponder how trustworthy the “truth” provided by the Truth and Liberty Coalition is.
Sam Gould, PhD, Divide
Re: May 19 Hoefling ‘What’s Your Take On ...?”
The misconception that America’s founders did not rely on the Bible is a modern development, contradicted by historical evidence. Founding Father John Adams said, “The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were … the general principles of Christianity.” Space limitations prevent further on this point, but those wanting more evidence can read more on my recent blog at truthandliberty.net/blogs-news-commentary.
Jesus did not teach us to force our views on anyone, but neither does Andrew Wommack. Jesus did teach us to speak up for what is right and seek to make a positive difference. That was the objective of the Citizens Academy at Charis. Ms Hoefling’s rhetoric accusing AWM and Charis of “infiltrating,” “coercing,” “creeping in” or “put[ing] the thumb on the scale,” is disappointing and has no basis in fact.
Andrew Wommack Ministries, Charis and Truth and Liberty are not “all one entity” owned by Wommack. They are separately incorporated, duly registered, nonprofit corporations with distinct by-laws and boards of directors.
The tax-exempt status of religious, educational and social welfare organizations has a long tradition in America. Their social benefits are fundamentally more important than tax revenue. Moreover, a 2019 study by Anderson Analytics found that, over the previous eight years, AWM and Charis made a positive economic impact in this community of $116 million, and economic activity from their operations generated more than $1.9 million in tax revenue.
But this debate isn’t about tax revenue. It’s about the equal right that all citizens have to be heard, get involved and make a difference for good as they see it. Christians are no exception. It’s high time that believers understand we are called to stand for truth in every area of life, not just while in clerical robes behind a pulpit. This includes government. The Word of God is the Truth that sets us free. Christians need to stop sitting on the sidelines, get up and get in the game.
Richard Harris, Executive of Direction of Truth & Liberty Coalition, Woodland Park
Re: WP watering rescrictions
Woodland Park’s decision to go to Level 2 watering restrictions is an obvious admission that the city has foolishly over sold water taps beyond the availability of its water resources. When are city leaders and staff going to wise up to the fact that Colorado and other western states are in a prolonged drought?
The city must regulate its sale of water taps based on the water it can conservatively access, not sell water taps just to generate more revenue.
What is next after Level 2 restricting outdoor watering to twice a week during certain hours when the wind is less than 10 miles per hour? Will limiting the days for showers and doing laundry be next?
Ed Beltram, Woodland Park
Support the For The People Act
I urge all voters in Teller County to contact Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper and urge their senators to support the For The People Act (S. 1.). This Bill responds to twin crises that continue to face our country: the urgent demand for racial justice and the attack on democracy epitomized by the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
During the 2020 election there were unprecedented efforts to thwart our electoral process, undermine our faith in election integrity, and disenfranchise voters, primarily in communities of color. And in a series of decisions leading up to the election, the Supreme Court made it clear that it would not allow the federal courts to intervene to protect voters.
Among the most important provisions in this historic legislation are: Redistricting Reform; Modernizing Voter Registration; Election Security; Small-Donor Public Financing; Restoring the 1965 Voting Rights Act; Voting Right Restoration; Nationwide Early Voting; Shoring up Campaign Finance Rules; and Government Ethics.
S.1. is based on the key insight that the best way to defend our democracy is to strengthen it.
Edward L. Biersmith, Divide
