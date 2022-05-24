Hate has no home here
I just returned from a work trip helping an organization enhance their support for victims of violence. The first sight of our mountains took my breath away and the drive up Ute Pass buoyed my spirit, calmed my soul, and gave me a sense of home unique to this place. Then I picked up the Pikes Peak Courier and read with dismay that a local official had assaulted a fire chief and called him racial slurs. Then I read that a businessman stated, “Gay people should be required to put a label on their foreheads” and “homosexuals can be hazardous to your health.” And my joyful heart sank.
This behavior is disgusting and despicable. Teller County is my home and my home has no place for hate. Whether you are a neighbor who is a person of a color, who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, who speaks another language, practices another faith, and regardless of who you love, who you are, or who you are becoming; indeed, because of who you are, who you love, and who you are becoming … you have a home here, you have friends, and you have a strong community of neighbors who will not tolerate hate.
If you need support or seek kindness you can find me on Twitter @ChiefFletcher, where you will find a friend. If you have hate in your heart, well, you can find me there, too, but you most certainly will not find a friend.
Fred Fletcher, Woodland Park
• • •
Some thoughts on the WP election
1) First of all, thanks to everyone who supported me in my campaign for city council. I appreciate your confidence in me to represent you and the community. Even though I did not win a seat this time, I will continue to serve you on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and however else I can in the next two years. I will continue to attend council meetings in order to keep informed and be prepared for a 2024 run for council.
2) Congratulations to Kellie, Catherine, David and Frank for their election to council, and to Hilary for her election as mayor. I wish you all the best during your terms.
3) I ran my campaign based on integrity and transparency. I said nothing about my opposition that could not be backed by facts. There were falsehoods spread about me concerning Charis. I answered those truthfully and I thank those who know me for helping to dispel these rumors.
4) Unity in the Community — Woodland Park needs to regain the spirit of unity that used to be in our community. Our city has let developments, organizations and misinformation drive wedges into our community. We may not all agree on every subject, but we need to be respectful of one another and find mutually acceptable solutions to these issues. This brings me to point number ...
5) Get involved! Volunteer to serve on one of many city boards and commissions which are seeking members, help with a community event, enroll in the Citizens Academy to learn how our city works, or start attending city council/boards meetings (I get lonely being the only one there!).
Thank you again for your support, and I’m preparing for the April 2, 2024 election!
Don Dezellem, Woodland Park
• • •
Re: May 4 Gould letter
Does the Bible endorse socialism? Nope!
It is always interesting to read non-Christians quoting the Bible, a book they are not familiar with, as a source for an agenda they are pushing. I believe that is the case with a letter published in the May 4 Courier, “It is true: Socialism has entered our schools.”
The issue I had was the Acts 2:44:45 excerpt. The author used Biblical reverence to argue that the Bible supports socialism. “All those who believed were together and had all things in common: they would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all as any had need.” The writer concludes, “No godlessness here.” Talk about “twisting the scriptures to their own destruction, (2 Pet. 3:16).
When people who don’t read the Bible quote the Bible, the result is horrible exegesis!
Private property is a vital tenant in Judeo/Christian theology. Let’s start with two of the Ten Commandments. “You shalt not steal,” and “You shalt not covet your neighbor’s house, wife, man-servant, maidservant, ox, donkey, or anything that is your neighbor’s.” These speak directly to the sanctity of personal property. Chapter 23 of Genesis tells about Abraham’s purchase of property to bury his wife, Sarah. Deuteronomy 21:16 and Proverbs 19:14 say private property can be inherited.
Then there’s 1 Cor. 9:9-11. “For it is written in the law of Moses, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox while it treads out the grain.’ Is it oxen God is concerned about? Or does He say it altogether for our sake? For our sake, no doubt, this is written, that he who plows should plow in hope, and he who threshes in hope should be partaker of his hope. If we have sown spiritual things for you, is it a great thing if we reap your material things?”
The difference is compulsory versus voluntary. The practice of giving God a portion of gains has existed since Adam and Eve. Cain and Abel brought a share of the proceeds from their work to God. After Abraham’s victory over the five kings, he gave Melchizedek, king of Salem and High Priest of the God Most High, a tenth of a “tithe” of the spoils. There was no mandate coercing Abraham to do this. It was a voluntary act. There was no “IRS” entity for enforcement. Incidentally, the tithe is not in the 10 Commandments. The Biblical principle was and continues to be to give according to what is in your heart. See 2 Cor. 9:6-12.
Aspects of socialism exist in the United States. Still, America is not a socialist country, at least not to the extent of Russia or China, or other communist regimes. A part of the “culture” of the U.S. is the belief in the individual. That belief is so integral to the nature of this great nation that the founders ingrained it in the Constitution. To the socialist, the collective is more important than the individual, and personal effort is not as significant or celebrated as a collective effort.
While cooperation is vital, competition gave us the iPhone and Tesla. Choice and competition provide better products and services and drive down prices. What incredible invention has come out of a socialist society? Individuals such as John Mitchell Ashley of the Ohio House of Representatives opposed the great collective supporting the “slave trade” in the U.S. and introduced the bill that would become the 13th amendment. This amendment ended slavery in America. Ashley was a Republican.
Alice O’Connor, better known as Ayn Rand, an atheist, and an incredible author, wrote: “We the Living,” published in 1936. It was her debut novel. Rand said the book was the closest she would ever come to writing an autobiography. In the book, she engagingly rails against socialism and communism. Rand has the “street creds” for such an endeavor. She escaped Russia in 1926. “We the Living” is a down-to-earth and very realistic look a what socialism does to a country.
What Would Jesus Do? I believe He would not have a problem with capitalism and free markets. This opinion is based on His parable of the talents. It’s a parable about personal effort and its rewards. Matt. 25:14-30.
Selah.
Manasah Bonner, Woodland Park
• • •
How my son was groomed for success in WP schools
“Groom” and “enable” are both verbs that in themselves have no positive or negative value. You can enable your spouse to abuse alcohol or you can enable their career. You can groom your children for success or have them groomed by a heterosexual pedophile. To groom means to prepare.
Our son Brett, like most gay kids, knew he was different than the other boys quite early on, even though he didn’t come out until later in high school. Some of those “other boys,” of course, could tell he was different — and just being different is enough for some kids to make trouble.
Our son started middle school in Woodland Park when we moved here in 2000, but we began home schooling him partway through his first year because of significant bullying the school refused to address. Being both musically inclined and very social, Brett missed school, so we enrolled him at Woodland Park High for his freshman year. In high school, there was also bullying, including one assault, but there were two things that made this situation different.
The first were the friends Brett made in marching band. These students became his support structure. They bolstered him emotionally and also provided him with protection by their very presence in school. He was not alone. Additional support came from three or four teachers who, after Brett came out, offered him support, advice and a certain amount of direct protection. The LGBTQ community calls these people allies, and these allies provided our son with the tools he needed to face those bullies and also prepare himself for a successful life.
Brett has now been out of high school for some time and has a job he loves in college administration, a fine marriage and a home. He is a successful, happy, productive member of society. A good deal of the credit for this goes to these people who supported him when times were bad.
What a shame I can’t name these fine teachers who helped him for fear they would be demonized as “groomers” and possibly face harassment or even lose their jobs. Yet this is the situation now. Members of our school board and even the respected leader of our local Bible college continue to make inflammatory statements about the LGBTQ community and those who support it.
The very thought that gay students should have to wear tags on their foreheads to identify themselves as such (as recently suggested by Andrew Wommack) is beyond chilling to me. For a child who knows he or she is different, it’s more than chilling. It can be devastating, even dangerous.
The suicide rate amongst LGBTQ students is only a bit higher than the suicide rate of straight children who are perceived to be gay and are bullied for it. Being gay isn’t the cause of the increased suicide rate. It’s the bullying and teasing from both children and adults that causes this. The adult leaders who express these views don’t seem to realize the pejorative comments they make about the LGBTQ community give cover for those individuals who tease and bully. Or, if they do, they don’t seem to care.
Frank Gray, Woodland Park
A tourist on meeting Woodland Park police
I like to wander around the Southwest in my camper van. The region is full of travelers in RVs of all kinds.
I have never been confronted by police until I got to Woodland Park. I saw a rest area sign, read the rules and parked in what looked like a rest area spill over area with picnic tables — a nice flat spot that looked like it would be used for a craft show or a fireman’s picnic. I went for a walk to see where I might find some dinner.
On my return, a squad car pulled up. The first thing the officer wanted was my driver’s license, which I handed over immediately. I am from Wisconsin. He called my ID in and then called in my plate. He said the plate didn’t check out, and provided the person on the other line the Vehicle Identification Number as well. I pointed to my license, since he was done with it, and he withheld it while he waited for dispatch to verify my plate.
I am a retired traveler heading home the last week of April. I have no criminal record, a clean driving record, was tired from driving in the mountains all day and was now being hassled by the cops. Soon it was discovered they thought I was from Missouri, and that’s why the plate didn’t check out. The officer told me there had been a report of me acting suspicious, and I couldn’t park there. As I was leaving, a second officer showed up. I thought it best to leave town, never to return. It was a day of red flags and small fires, and these officers had nothing better to do.
I will warn others about the heavy-handed policing found in Woodland Park. In my walk in the downtown, the impression I got was it was hard to tell what businesses were open. There was very little pedestrian traffic, businesses with no customers. Seems to me if that big area were open to traveling retirees like me you would see an increase of people spending money downtown.
Just a thought. Safe travels.
Bradley Tabbert, a Wisconsin native traveling through Woodland Park
• • •
Thankful for the WPSD board
We once lived in the Denver Public School District, where the school board is bought and paid for by the Colorado Education Association teachers union. It is so wonderful that Woodland Park’s school board is independent, and its first priority is to the students not the teachers union. It is sad that the CEA is working so hard to overturn the results of the recent WPSD board election by constant harassment and attempting to discredit the WPSD board members. The same CEA seems to be silent in address real problems occurring in the DPSD.
It is unfortunate that Mr. Brovetto is resigning under the onslaught of the CEA and local activists. I read in the Pikes Peak Courier that a student and her mother were offended by Mr. Brovetto’s comments at the middle dchool. I wonder if these two would also be offended by the numerous sexual harassment complaints from students by a DPSD board member Tay Anderson since he is supported by the CEA since 2019? The DPSD has also recently ordered district principals to support without comment all board policy actions.
We are fortunate that the WPSD board seeks input and listens to the district educators and staff rather than dictate CEA policy. How wonderful and unusual during these times that the WPSD board is more concerned with the education of students rather than indoctrination of social justice causes. How sad is it that the CEA is not a supporter of student education.
Charles Craig, Divide
• • •
False accusation response
How does one respond to a serious false accusation? In a letter to the editor on May 11, I was accused of being a racist and being dismissive of certain historical events perpetrated against minority groups. I would like to say these accusations are absolutely false in their entirety.
So how does one respond when accused of things that are insulting and not true? There are any number of ways we can respond. I grew up in a family where I was taught I could choose whether or not to be offended. I could choose whether I would forgive and If I would seek revenge. I am very thankful for the instructions and the example my family set.
I decided to meet with the person who wrote these things over coffee. It was a very polite visit. Our conversation illuminated our differences. He sincerely and firmly maintained his position. But his position is sincerely and firmly wrong.
Through much of my life, I have chosen not to be offended. I learned that unforgiveness is like drinking poison with the intent of hurting the person you won’t forgive. See how well that works.
I choose to forgive. As far as getting even … I learned something very important from a staff member at WPSD. Rather than fight against ourselves we are ”Better together.” So in regard to the false accusations … I choose not to be offended. I choose to forgive and to do my part in healing our community because we truly are ”Better Together.”
David Rusterholtz, Woodland Park
• • •
Successful wildlife preparedness event
For too long the news has been full of political anger and division, to say nothing of the continuous threat of COVID, the uncertain economy and the heartbreak of the situation in Ukraine. Given all that, the Wildfire Preparedness Community Event at the NETCO Fire Station May 7 was an example of all the good that happen when citizens and organizations work together for the common goals. We can all argue about the causes of increasing heat, dryness and wind and decreasing rain and snow, but we cannot argue the fact that these conditions are occurring. Many individuals, organizations and government entities worked together with community volunteers to make this important event successful.
In what ways do I consider it a success? Nobody wants to give a party where no one comes. At least 400 people showed up for this “party.”
The planning committee had some concrete goals for this event. We provided specific important information in the form of knowledgeable participants there to answer questions and handouts to take home. Another goal was to encourage and help attendees join together with their neighbors and work together to lower the risk of a devastating wildfire in their neighborhood and protect their homes.
None of this could have come together without the expertise of the professionals who guided the volunteers with information on the most helpful and updated necessary knowledge we needed. The City of Woodland Park awarded this event sufficient funds to provide ample publicity and pay for handout materials. The NETCO fire personnel from Chief Lambert on down, in the midst of deployment by some of their firefighters at the Cali fire, were always there for anything we needed. The Sheriff’s Department’s Lt. Bunting and the Woodland Park Police Dept. covered many important facts necessary for safety in times of alerts. All of the governmental agencies including the National Forest Service and the State Forest Service contributed advice on their own areas of expertise.
I was proud, as a volunteer, to represent Firewise USA, a program that teaches residents how to work together to lessen the dangers of fire in their neighborhood.
This is what can happen when we the people set aside our divisions and concentrate on what we have in common to work toward the common good.
Yes, I have used the word “common” many times ... but that is what we need to remember to concentrate on — not what divides us. I was very gratified to see this at our Wildfire Preparedness COMMUNITY Event.
Bonnie Sumner, Woodland Park
• • •
COURIER LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Please email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.