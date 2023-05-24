Board of Education responds to meeting space complaints

Many have complained about not enough space at the May 10 Board of Education meeting (in fact my own wife was unable to get in). These complaints are either misinformed or misleading.

First, the overwhelming majority of our meetings are held in that meeting space, and it is exceptionally rare that there is not enough room for everyone. We can’t know when that will happen, but we do know that there was very heavy attendance at this meeting due to the presence of NBC News and the coordination and organizing by well-known local activists whose goal was to swamp the meeting and get on TV. They were there for the cameras and the attention, not the schools or the students.

Second, we cannot change the fire code or the weather. Everyone who could not get into the meeting room was offered the chance to watch the meeting from the WPHS auditorium, rather than stand in the rain. They all declined and decided, of their own free will, to stay outside and shout where the TV cameras just happened to be.

Finally, everyone was able to sign up for public comment, and many of those who addressed the BOE that night were escorted in from outside, so they had the same opportunities as those who had arrived earlier.

Let’s be clear: anyone who stood in the rain did so of their own choice after refusing staff offers to come inside WPHS where it was warm and dry. No one was denied the opportunity for shelter or to publicly address the BOE.

Dave Illingworth, Woodland Park Board of Education

• • •

Ministry of Silly Walks in Woodland Park?

If you grew up in the 70s watching Monty Python you will be familiar with the title, otherwise Google it. The Ministry is a satirical take on administrative/government entities that create nonsensical rules that do nothing to advance the human condition but add inefficiencies that hinder and hurt citizens.

We have our own version of the Ministry of Silly Walks, dividing, not uniting our community. Arbitrary “solutions” to challenges in education are nothing new. Education is known for lacking evidence-based initiatives and imposing them on students and families without research before implementation. Johnny Can’t Read (phonetics), No Child Left Behind and Common Core are some examples. This Ministry’s “solution” is about political power, not student outcomes. To the Ministry the threat is a so called corruption of American values that generalize ideas of the Jim Crow era and the 1940s Christian Front.

Our Ministry has goosestepped into the realm of curriculum deception with the American birthright movement, a contemptuous attitude toward our teachers, personal attacks and demonizing labels on community members, and trivializing the mental health needs of our vulnerable students.

America possesses one of the most robust public education systems in the world compared to countries with similar economic systems, and students from other countries doggedly seek out our public higher education institutions and are willing to pay three times the state tuition. Let that sink in!

To the Ministry; do the hard work, stop dismantling what has worked, unify, not divide.

Emilia Paul, Divide

• • •

