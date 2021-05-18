Thank you from CC-V junior/senior classes
On behalf of the Cripple Creek-Victor junior and senior classes, we wish to extend our sincere thanks to the following individuals, businesses and organizations for their contributions of prizes to our Junior/Senior Dinner held on May 8. Because of their generosity, we were able to give away over $1,300 in cash and prizes to our much deserving juniors and seniors.
Thank you to Missie Trenary, GariLu Schwab, Rebecca Earle, Liz Zdanowicz, Jennifer Bowman, Kristy Haines, Malissa Gish, Adric and Amanda Arndt, Cripple Creek Elks Lodge 316, Jim and Pam Wear/Pro Promotions, Brandie Larsen/Western Skies Design Co., Pioneer Pizza, Laura Smith/Serenity Skin Care, and The Butte Theater.
We would like to additionally extend our sincere gratitude to Jeff Hellner for catering the event at no cost. This incredibly generous gesture was deeply appreciated by us and the students.
In a year that has been so difficult for students of all ages to navigate and process, the community’s willingness to step in and ensure these students were able to enjoy a memorable evening serves as yet another reminder of why I love what I do and where I live.
Annie Durham, Cripple Creek-Victor School District, Teller County
_____________________________________________
I write to correct some of the misconceptions printed in the letter by Mr. David Keuhlen regarding the use of electric cars to commute down the pass 70 miles (140 miles round trip).
I purchased a Tesla Model Y last October. I absolutely love this car. I traded in a Prius (boring) and sold a Suburu Outback (had to pry it from my wife’s warm hands) leaving owing $25,000. There was also a $4,000 state rebate. I did not buy the Performance Model nor the self-driving version, thus cutting cost dramatically. Do I really need to go 136 mph in a few seconds? I believe that the sheriff and my wife say no.
Admittedly, in the Tesla it is still a lot of fun to tap on the accelerator every now and then. It is rated to go about 326 miles between charges, and I have yet to push that. There are chargers almost everywhere these days. Two are available in Woodland Park, and others are near the Denver airport, in Colorado Springs, and more, and they now have a Tesla dealership in Colorado Springs. To alleviate 99% of the charger anxiety, I had installed a 240 volt, 48 amp charger in my home. Plug the car in when you get home, it will be charged by morning. I believe that electric vehicles are the way of the future.
Paul M. Stewart, Professor of Environmental Sciences, Emeritus, Woodland Park
Make it easier to vote
In response to why the “For the People Act” is necessary to be passed in the senate, Republicans know more Democrats are now voting in elections so they have to pass voter restriction laws based on the lie that there is widespread voter fraud.
Imagine having to wait in line for eight hours, as happened recently in Georgia and now republicans want to pass a law making it illegal to give food or water to those in line!
Why aren’t we working together to make it easier for all of us to exercise our constitutional right to vote?
B.J. Blake, Woodland Park
_____________________________________________
The first 100 days
If you like the first 100 days of the current administration:
You must be invigorated by the activity on our southern border, where there has been so much intrigue as to what and who may be flowing into our country. That excitement was halted for a few years but now is back on steroids.
You are probably steeped in a sense of fairness at the idea of men competing against girls via the transgender route to athletic success.
You may be thrilled at how the minority has been able to oppress the majority by narrowing the sources of information to a biased media and a few mega platforms in a way that some would call propaganda, but doesn’t that seem a little harsh?
There’s a good possibility that you feel connected to becoming cozy with tyrannical regimes such as China and Iran who some would consider adversaries but the current “leaders” think the best way to eliminate enemies is to make them friends. Problem solved.
You are most likely thrilled at the continuing lawlessness in our streets, those who are forcing the racial divide upon us, and the war on what you consider a troublesome law enforcement apparatus.
You may have no compunction whatsoever with the illegal mandates we have been living under for over a year now that are actually being continued in apparent perpetuity under the guise of protecting us from a severely exaggerated virus. It was a shock to some to see how easily so many good citizens rolled over as our personal and religious freedoms were trampled on. That is most likely the point when they said, if we can pull that off they are ripe and ready for a fictional election as well.
The path we are on brings to mind an old freight train coming from the gold camps over a hundred years ago and gaining downhill momentum until just before Cascade when it loses it’s brakes completely. Look out Manitou Springs!
Of course there’s a chance you might even enjoy that if you liked the first 100 days.
Paul Myers, Woodland Park
_____________________________________________
Preserving election integrity is not ‘voter suppression’
The April 28 Writers on the Range column by Jeff Milchen, where he alleges “voter suppression,” cannot go unchallenged. It is loaded with propaganda and includes an ideology that is extremely dangerous to our republic.
Our Founders knew that a decentralized elections process administered at the state level was essential to protecting our liberty and freedom. The federal government must NEVER gain control over our election process, lest it become corrupted and damaged beyond all repair. Mr. Milchen and his comrades propose exactly that by promoting legislation that usurps the sovereign, Constitutional powers of the states and places the entire system in the hands of a few people in Washington, D.C. — many who are unelected to begin with.
Mr. Milchen would have us believe that the only important metric in an election is simply the number of voters that participated. To him, the question of whether they were actual living U.S. citizens is unimportant. At the same time, he labels any effort to protect the integrity of the election process as voter suppression.
Most Americans agree that in a society that requires a photo ID card for almost every important transaction, its not unreasonable to require someone to verify their identity by presenting that same card at a polling booth before being allowed to vote. Instead, election-fraud advocates like Mr. Milchen want to make it ILLEGAL for a state to require voter ID and force states to encourage election fraud in every area they can.
The deceptively named “For the People Act” (H.R. 1) is horrible piece of legislation designed to force the nationwide implementation of all the worst election rule changes that were so disastrous in 2020. It would severely damage and in many cases eliminate basic security protocols that prevent election fraud. H.R. 1 is a recipe for massive voter registration fraud because it mandates online registration without voter ID. The bill’s mail-in ballot mandate is even worse because it bans states from requiring signatures or proof of identity on the ballot. It would require states to automatically register every person in their databases (DMV, Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid recipients, etc.) and force the state to register large numbers of ineligible voters including non-citizens. There is only one purpose for these sweeping changes — they make cheating possible and commonplace so that whoever is best at fraud wins.
Don’t believe this garbage. H.R. 1 is a power grab that will end free and fair elections in America.
Kurt Fuller, Major General, US Army (Retired), Woodland Park
_____________________________________________
Re: The Truth & Liberty Coalition
“And the truth will make you free,” John 8:32
I was browsing at the Liberty & Truth Coalition’s website today. I clicked on the “Take Action” option and then the “Sign The Letter To Protect Election Integrity.” It took me then to the Liberty Council website, which had a link titled “The Danger of Mail-in Voting — Jimmy Carter Reports.” It references a 2005 report by Jimmy Carter and James Baker. The report speaks to potential weakness in the mail ballot system as it existed prior to 2005.
Since then the Carter Center released an updated report in 2020. The updated report indicates significant safeguards have been put into place such that President Carter is quoted as saying “I urge political leaders across the country to take immediate steps to expand vote-by-mail and other measures that can help protect the core of American democracy – the right of our citizens to vote.”
I wonder, is the Truth and Liberty Coalition intentionally misrepresenting President Carter’s position on mail voting? Or did they just not adequately do their homework? Regardless, I must ponder how trustworthy the “truth” provided by the Truth and Liberty Coalition is.
Sam Gould, PhD, Divide
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.