Concerns about Florissant Fire District
As a former firefighter, having served both the Florissant and Divide departments, I still take interest in both departments and feel compelled to write in regarding The Courier’s recent front page article on the suspension of Chief Mike Bailey (“Florissant firefighters, community question board decision to suspend chief,” April 20).
When I previously served as Teller County Commissioner, District 2, I was the moving force behind the creation of the original Divide/Florissant Fire Protection District, which split into their current districts a decade later. I am greatly concerned regarding the current situation involving the Florissant Fire Protection District. From a safety standpoint, it is simply unacceptable. The surrounding districts are being dispatched to respond to incidents in Florissant’s response area. Chief Bailey’s suspension by a single district director, without the required vote by a quorum of the Board of Directors, has no validity. The extremely qualified Chief Bailey should still be leading his team responding to emergency calls. I know this situation must have led to great anxiety recently for the residents of Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision who had to evacuate from a nearby blaze being pushed their way by gale force winds, not knowing if the Florissant Fire Department would be responding. Thankfully, they did so, and made a great save of both structures.
Florissant’s situation appears to go back to a problem created by the recently terminated Teller County Office of Emergency Management Director when he made a change to the position of Medical Director. The districts must have a medical director for licensing purposes and medical advice. Some time later, when it was made clear that the districts were in jeopardy of losing their licenses to respond to medical calls, the county commissioners stepped in to correct the situation. A case of better late than never.
There were other earlier problematic incidents involving the former director of O.E.M. and another district’s personnel. The Board of County Commissioners was made aware of the situation in writing by that district and this incident occurred between the time of the two above listed incidents involving Mr. Don Angell. That district never received the courtesy of a reply from the Board and Mr. Angell was allowed to continue and the situation festered into what we have today.
The citizens of Teller County deserve full transparency at all levels of government as well as fire protection and medical emergencies being covered to the best of their abilities. We do not want Florissant to become the next Florence.
Dennis F. Luttrell, Divide
Rewarding experience at CDOT
Last November, when I was planning for my early retirement in 2022, I saw a story on the local news about how CDOT had a shortage of plow drivers for the winter. I have a CDL and I thought to myself, those folks need help and I can do that.
They had both permanent and temporary jobs open so I applied for the temporary job so I could help out during the winter. I’m so very glad I applied.
I spent the winter working out of Divide plowing US 24 on the night shift. It was a rewarding experience that gave me a greater appreciation of the work CDOT workers do every day. These hard working men and women do more than just plow snow. They fix signs, guardrails, and delineators. They repair roads, pick up trash along the roadside, and remove dead animals. They also respond to traffic accidents when additional personnel are needed for traffic control. In short, their job is to maintain the roads so the public can travel to their destination safely.
It was an honor and a privilege to work with these fine individuals.
As a side note, CDOT currently has several positions open in Divide with excellent benefits and a state funded pension. Maybe you could be the next person to make a difference.
John Fahrion, Woodland Park
The Woodland Park School District would like to respond to last week’s letter from Mr. Mark Sievers of Cripple Creek regarding “Why do school districts lose students?”
While WPSD has seen a decrease in enrollment in the past 10 years, it is essential to note that many districts in our region are experiencing significant declines in enrollment, particularly in the last five years. For instance, Jefferson County School District has experienced a loss of over 7,000 students in the past five years; Colorado Springs School District 11 decreased by more than 4,000 students; and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 declined by over 1,500 students.
WPSD is confident in our curriculum choices and our staff’s curriculum implementation. WPSD hires certified teachers trained and highly qualified in their field, whether a kindergarten teacher or a 12th-grade AP Calculus teacher. Many of the students we serve are from outside Teller County, and these families choose WPSD because of the ‘product’ we offer for their children.
At WPSD, our students continue to succeed in academics, athletics, and overall growth and development. We have extraordinary leaders, teachers, counselors and supporting staff that work together to ensure every student at WPSD strives for excellence.
Thanks to our fantastic staff, our students remain focused on their academics while in our buildings, and we will continue to make every student’s success our top priority.
We are an excellent choice for all students — We are WPSD Proud!
Lindsey Prahl, Public Information Officer — WPSD, on behalf of Woodland Park School District
