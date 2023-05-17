Current school board doing things right

This is in response to Michael Stewart letter to editor on May 3 of Courier.

This article is nothing more than a teacher union hit piece and talking point. Mostly it seems he is citing claims made by a teacher union hit piece by Colorado Public Radio on April 20.

Here is some breaking news — on May 4 the Colorado Education Association (teacher union) published a resolution condemning capitalism. They “almost” included a demand to abolish capitalism. And the prior week, Randi Weingarten, head of national teacher union, testified before Congress that she fought to keep schools open during the pandemic. That’s a lie. She did everything she could to keep schools closed.

Teacher unions also wants our schools to teach CRT, 1619 project, the book “Between the World and Me,” transgenderism, and supports transgender females (biological males) participating in women’s sports.

Are these the things you want in our schools? We are better than that. With this Board there is an opportunity for both sides of issues to be taught rather than just teacher union version of things. The WPSD will be in peril if we allow a teacher union approved board to take over. Our Board is trying to keep this Marxism/communism out of our schools.

Support our Board. They are doing the right things. Let your voices and your votes be heard.

Marvin Logan, Woodland Park

• • •

School board meeting shutout

This is an open letter to the Woodland Park School Board due to their unwillingness to allow a very long line of parents, teachers and resident community members into the meeting on May 10. According to Fox News, Charis students and supporters were asked to come and form a line early, to limit capacity in the meeting room. About 200 people were left standing in the pouring rain. Even after being threatened with police arriving to “disperse” the crowd, many still chose to stand in the rain for up to 90 minutes.

I am not a socialist nor want to undermine the American government or believe that I am the loudest voice in the community as some accuse those opposed to the school board. Stop using offensive slogans. I love this country, believe in capitalism with guardrails, worked in educational administration for 30 years and want this school district to work for all students. As a board representing Woodland Park’s school system, you are not listening.

Continuing to stand on your conservative driven values is a false narrative. You are not conserving the long success of our school system. You are radically changing policies and driving teachers, parents, students and community members away. You certainly do not understand compassion or the long-held community values of Woodland Park. This community is in opposition to your policies, including a cadre of Republicans, Democrats, and Unaffiliated voters. But this is not about politics, just effective education. Truth will win, not dominion. You are not listening.

Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, Woodland Park

• • •

School board at war with neighbors

It’s interesting to read about the recent school board actions and some of the thoughts behind their actions.

This idea of divide, scatter, conquer strategy espoused seems as though the school board has declared war on their neighbors for daring to not agree with them.

It appears they have decided to follow the Soviet/Communist model to enforce their version of “Americanness”. Political orthodoxy is paramount.

Authority will not be questioned. Secret meetings of the Central Planning Committee are the new standard. I expect classroom “political officers” will soon be assigned to discern which students are in need of “re-education”. Will there be room for the gulag next to the Merit Academy?

Jonathan E. Drew, Cripple Creek

• • •

