Reopening Teller County
“We’re in this together” is a mantra that has oft been repeated over and over during the coronavirus pandemic.
In true Teller County fashion, we’ve witnessed and taken part in a community effort to take care of our seniors, support local businesses, provide for those in need and do our part to stop the spread of a virus that had the appearance of becoming the largest pandemic in 100 years. We have been in this together, but there are those who have given and lost much more than others. Our gaming industry was closed, leaving hundreds unemployed. Retail, restaurants, and offices were then closed, thrusting hundreds more to unemployment. Our business owners, at the very time most critical for cash flow, were crippled by the crushing executive orders from our governor. The people’s rights to worship, gather and pursue happiness were suspended in favor of the community good. No one has gone unscathed.
I watched our county commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, prepare pandemic health guidelines as recommendations, only to be trumped by the governor’s executive orders. Every time they asked the people of Teller County to take precautions by social distancing, washing hands more frequently, and staying home if symptomatic, the governor would then mandate those things, ultimately resulting in stay-at-home orders for everyone. It’s almost like our governor doesn’t trust us to do what is right.
Preserving the health, safety and welfare of residents is the charge of the county commissioners. But commissioners also take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States and the State of Colorado. This spring, the charge of health, safety and welfare has come into conflict with the oath to defend our Constitution.
Public emergencies reveal leadership — or lack thereof. Great leaders don’t have to use the heavy hand of government to get results. That’s not leadership – that’s authoritarian. True leaders stand up, present the facts, be honest, be transparent and then ask the community to take action. I think South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said it best: “I trust South Dakotans to do the right things to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe.”
As your next county commissioner, I will trust the people of Teller County to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe.
One of the things I learned before graduating from The Leadership Program of the Rockies was how to know if you are an effective leader. You turn around, look behind you and see if anyone is following. If they are, ask yourself “why?” Are they following because you have power? Or is it because you connected and inspired them to take action? Our governor wielded his hammer instead of leading. As your next commissioner and member of the Board of Health, we will effectively communicate the guidelines necessary for our cities and the county to move quickly back into prosperity. We will do that at the pace appropriate for Teller County based upon science and our data, and I will trust Teller County residents to honor the guidelines because we ARE in this together.
Erik Stone
Candidate for Teller County Commissioner, District 3
Woodland Park
Vote Williams for county commissioner
I cannot think of a better public servant or leader to be the next District 1 County Commissioner than Dan Williams and I am asking all of you to vote for him. Teller County is at a very critical time in its history and those we choose to serve us now must be our very best and most experienced. Dan is one of the finest leaders I have known both as a former councilman, businessman and a veteran.
I have known Dan for years and he is exactly the kind of leader and public servant that Teller County needs and deserves. His integrity, character, leadership and constant appeal to us to continue to work together rather than choosing divisiveness could not come at a better time. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us together as a combined community in a way that nothing else has. Hundreds came together for our safety in Teller County including our first responders, our hospital, our combined local governments, schools, our charities, faith-based community, and our magnificent volunteers. Williams stepped into the breach for us as well, along with hundreds of others as part of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Force.
I trust our voters and know that they will put Dan Williams into office as our next District 1 Teller County Commissioner.
Paul Saunier, former city councilman
Woodland Park
Vote for Williams
I support for Dan Williams as our next District 1 County Commissioner.
In the time that I’ve had the privilege of knowing Dan, he has demonstrated a character that just isn’t commonplace in this world anymore. If more of us were like him, we would truly be living in a much better world. He is kind, connects genuinely with those he meets and highlights the best in others. Matched with heartfelt warm qualities, he is sharp, strong and true leader.
Dan’s background speaks for itself but what those of you out there who have not yet spent time with him might not know is this: Dan is a complete-package leader who will serve us both with profound compassion and keen intellect.
This year has been a challenge for the world to say the very least. From Day One of this unprecedented time, Dan has been in the thick of the Teller County efforts to make sure we are all as safe and ready as we could possibly be. Even if he weren’t in the job he’s in, I know he would be in the trenches contributing all the same because that is just who he is. He has connected individuals and organizations to coordinate efforts to strengthen our community and along the way, has remained a true friend to many of us — checking in, making sure we have what we need, and even just calling with a friendly hello.
There’s a saying about leading from the 30,000-foot view that means an elected official doesn’t get stuck in the drama or the weeds of a situation; doesn't meddle in the little things but, instead, keeps the big-picture objectives at the forefront of every decision. A good leader empowers others to contribute to the achievement of an objective and if that objective fails, a takes responsibility for that failure. When that objective is successful, a good leader gives the due credit to everyone around them and accepts little to none for themselves, humbly celebrating the success of the team.
This is the kind of leader Dan Williams will be for Teller County.
I hope you all will join me this year in voting for a man of action, who lives by his values and ours, who cares deeply about others, and who has the skill, experience, tenacity, and excellence we need to bring Teller County forward in the right way.
Meghan Rozell, city council member
Cripple Creek
Williams for District 1 County Commissioner
I enthusiastically support and endorse Dan Williams for District 1 County Commissioner. Not only does Dan have a heart for Teller County but he has a heart for Cripple Creek. Dan was the only commissioner candidate present at our city council candidates forum, was the only candidate present at our critical housing study presentation, and the only candidate that took the time to come and speak to our council during a public meeting.
I can personally attest to his involvement with our veteran community, including being a guest speaker at last year’s motorcycle rally in Cripple Creek. His oversight of the Veteran’s Trust Fund has positively impacted our veterans as well. Dan’s personal actions speak louder than anyone’s campaign talking points. He is a man of action.
I simply cannot think of a better public servant or leader to be the next District 1 County Commissioner than Dan. Teller County and Cripple Creek are at a very critical time in their history. Not only has Dan done a superb job as part of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Force, but as a county commissioner, I know he will focus on our collective economic recovery. Dan has managed $800 million budgets, and he has relationships with our community and city leaders, as well as with our state and federal partners, many of whom will play a part in our recovery.
I support and endorse Dan Williams for District 1 County Commissioner. He has a verifiable record of public service and is an honorable man with 5 ½ years of Teller County government experience. Dan has owned property here since he was 21; he is one of us, understands us, and will represent all of us as our next District 1 County Commissioner. Please give him your support and vote for him.
Tom Litherland
Cripple Creek Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman
Cripple Creek
Must not remain silent
Although I recently called for humility and civility in our discourse, I do not recommend silence when our constitutional rights are in jeopardy. Alexis de Tocqueville clearly understood the nature of individual rights versus collective power: "Rights must be given to every citizen, or to none at all ... America is the first nation that has been happy enough to escape the dominion of absolute power."
Indeed, a leader of the North Carolina Regulators, writing shortly before the American Revolution, clarified the virtue of a government of laws, not men: "We want to be Governed by Law, and not by the will of Officers, which to us is perfectly despotic and arbitrary."
In light of this background, it is abundantly clear that Gov. Jared Polis's "Safer at Home" order constitutes an unjustified encroachment into our constitutional liberties.
Our system of federalism purposely devolves power to locally elected officials because they are closest to the people. With respect to our state that means ceding power to county commissioners who are best able to make informed, timely decisions based on evolving circumstances.
But the governor's order puts unelected public health officials in charge because they must certify that it's safe for commissioners to request a waiver to the Safer at Home mandate that keeps businesses closed.
Public health officials clearly play an important role in our system, but theirs is a narrow charge predicated on scientific evidence of safety. By definition, they are not charged with evaluating the economic impacts of following their recommendations, nor of determining the point when abridgments of our liberties based on public health emergencies are no longer justified.
Moreover, although a governor must have the authority to declare a public health emergency, any renewal of that order must be approved by our state legislature, which is currently not the case. Therefore, I recently contacted Rep. Mark Baisley and Sen. Dennis Hisey, strongly encouraging them to fight for a law that provides the legislature with the power to deny a renewal of public health order. They responded stating they will be pushing hard for this kind of law, which was truly encouraging.
We're clearly at a tipping point with respect to our constitutional rights. As President Ronald Reagan said, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction." We must demonstrate our solidarity to fight for our freedom, now more than ever.
Phil Mella
Candidate, County Commissioner, District 3
Woodland Park
